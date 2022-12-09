Read full article on original website
Another Person Arrested After Execution of Search Warrant in Wood County Have Charges Against Her Dropped
Another person arrested after the execution of a search warrant in Wood County had the charges against them dropped. The Wood County Sheriff’s Department on Oct. 6 executed five search warrants in the Town of Hansen and in the Village of Vesper, where large amounts of methamphetamine, cocaine and heroin were seized. Investigators also seized a large quantity of U.S. currency and firearms.
Wood County Man Arrested During Large Drug Bust Arrested Again in Another Large Drug Bust
On October 6th, the Wood County Sheriff's Department along with several other agencies executed five search warrants in the Town of Hansen and Village of Vesper where a large quantity of methamphetamine, cocaine, and heroin were seized from inside these residences. Investigators also seized a large quantity of United States...
Wausau Woman Accused of Providing False Information to Help Facilitate Gun Purchase Has Charges Against Her Dropped
A Wausau woman accused of lying on a firearms transaction document had the charges against her dropped. According to authorities, Ashley Zastrow allegedly lied on a document in purchasing a handgun, saying she hadn’t intended to keep the gun. She was going to pass it on to Tanner Graap. It was believed that Graap later used the firearm to kill Kayla Frank a few days later.
Wood County Sheriff's Department Welcomes Honorary Member of the Department: Deputy Devarjaye "DJ" Daniel
Help the Wood County Sheriff’s Department in welcoming the newest honorary member of the Department, Deputy Devarjaye “DJ” Daniel. On December 5th, Deputy Daniel was sworn in as an honorary deputy during a ceremony at the FBI National Academy in Quantico, Virginia. DJ is from Pearland, Texas, and was diagnosed with brain and spinal cancer at the age of six.
Clark County Sheriff's Department Welcomes New Communications Deputy
The Clark County Sheriff’s Department would like you to welcome Communications Deputy Allyssa Carney to the Department. Carney, who grew up and lived in the Neillsville and Hatfield area, was interested in applying for the position because she wanted to help out the community and hopefully make a difference in the lives of community members that she has been a part of all of her life.
Wood County Sgt. Takes Part in Police Lights of Christmas Hand Off
Recently, Wood County Sgt. Adam Berry was able to take part in the Police Lights Of Christmas Hand Off. Police Lights of Christmas raises donations with the help from Culver's and law enforcement agencies across the state. The donations are used to purchase gift cards for various businesses to be handed out to those in need around Christmas.
Wood County Sheriff's Department Welcomes New K9
The Wood County Sheriff’s Department is welcoming their new K9 Bingo. He is a four year old German Shepherd mix and is trained in explosive detection, tracking for people, and patrol apprehension. Bingo began his career in the United States Military, and had an early retirement in 2022. With...
DNR Asking for Public's Help in Identifying Illegal Killing of Two Cow Elk in Jackson County
The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources requests the public’s help in solving the illegal killings of two cow elk in separate events in Jackson County during the recent gun-deer season. DNR staff received and responded to a mortality signal from a cow elk’s monitoring collar on Sunday, Nov. 20....
Neillsville Eagle Scout Honored at Neillsville American Legion
An Eagle Scout Court of Honor for Kolin Schmitz was held on Sunday at the Neillsville American Legion. The Eagle Scout award is the highest award available to members of the Boy Scouts of America. Only about 2% of those who join scouting achieve the high honor of Eagle. The...
Neillsville Fire Department Responds to Fire Alarm
The Neillsville Fire Department responded to a fire alarm this morning. According to Neillsville Fire Chief Matt Meyer, they recevied a report of an alarm around 8:19am. The alarm was at Lisenby Properties at 216 Sunset Place in the City of Neillsville, the old hospital location. The Department tried to...
Wisconsin Rapids Mayor Says They're No Closer to Finding a Solution Regarding the Verso Paper Mill
(Mike Leischner, WSAU) The Verso paper mill in Wisconsin Rapids, which was acquired by Scandinavian papermaker Billrud earlier this year, has been closed for more than two years now, and, according to Mike Leischner of WSAU, Mayor Shane Blaser says they are still no closer to finding a solution to re open the facility than we were when the closure was first announced.
Wisconsin Rapids Mayor Just as Surprised About Layoffs at Sonoco
(Mike Leischner, WSAU) According ot Mike Leischner with WSAU, Wisconsin Rapids Mayor Shane Blaser was just as in the dark about last week's announcement regarding layoffs at Sonoco as everyone else. "I've only heard bits and pieces and just what officially has been put out. We have a mill and...
Loyal Lions Club Given Naming Rights of City Park
The city of Loyal has honored the Loyal Lions Club by giving them naming rights to the heavily used park on the city’s south side. Officially it was previously listed on city rolls as Southside Park; it is commonly known as “Purple Park”, likely due to the predominant color of the playground equipment originally installed by the former Loyal JC’s.
Wisconsin Rapids Recruiting for New Historic Preservation Commission
The City of Wisconsin Rapids is recruiting for a new Historic Preservation Commission. City residents with experience as an architect, landscape architect, architectural historian, archeologist, historian, and those with an interest in landmarks, preservation, architecture and urban design should apply. The mayor will appoint four residents as regular members and...
