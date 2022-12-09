The Clark County Sheriff’s Department would like you to welcome Communications Deputy Allyssa Carney to the Department. Carney, who grew up and lived in the Neillsville and Hatfield area, was interested in applying for the position because she wanted to help out the community and hopefully make a difference in the lives of community members that she has been a part of all of her life.

