cwbradio.com
Another Person Arrested After Execution of Search Warrant in Wood County Have Charges Against Her Dropped
Another person arrested after the execution of a search warrant in Wood County had the charges against them dropped. The Wood County Sheriff’s Department on Oct. 6 executed five search warrants in the Town of Hansen and in the Village of Vesper, where large amounts of methamphetamine, cocaine and heroin were seized. Investigators also seized a large quantity of U.S. currency and firearms.
cwbradio.com
Wood County Man Arrested During Large Drug Bust Arrested Again in Another Large Drug Bust
waupacanow.com
Driver injured in Waupaca County crash
One person suffered life-threatening injuries in a crash around 9:30 p.m. Friday, Dec. 9, in the town of Caledonia. Waupaca County sheriff’s deputies responded to a 911 call reporting a one-vehicle crash on State Highway 45 north of County Trunk W. Investigators found that a southbound vehicle lost control,...
17 Year Old Wisconsin Kid Has a ‘Large Amount’ of Ganja in Car and Guns
A 17 year old Wisconsin teen, was pulled over for a traffic violation that led to a whole bunch of the green stuff! Oh, and he had two guns. WIPROUD. This kid had some bad vehicle registration in the car, and the rest led officers to a whole bunch of weed. The arrested was 17 so no name was given, but he was driving around like an adult "wannabe" for sure!
cwbradio.com
Wood County Sheriff's Department Welcomes Honorary Member of the Department: Deputy Devarjaye "DJ" Daniel
Help the Wood County Sheriff’s Department in welcoming the newest honorary member of the Department, Deputy Devarjaye “DJ” Daniel. On December 5th, Deputy Daniel was sworn in as an honorary deputy during a ceremony at the FBI National Academy in Quantico, Virginia. DJ is from Pearland, Texas, and was diagnosed with brain and spinal cancer at the age of six.
cwbradio.com
Wausau Woman Accused of Providing False Information to Help Facilitate Gun Purchase Has Charges Against Her Dropped
A Wausau woman accused of lying on a firearms transaction document had the charges against her dropped. According to authorities, Ashley Zastrow allegedly lied on a document in purchasing a handgun, saying she hadn’t intended to keep the gun. She was going to pass it on to Tanner Graap. It was believed that Graap later used the firearm to kill Kayla Frank a few days later.
cwbradio.com
Wood County Sheriff's Department Welcomes New K9
The Wood County Sheriff’s Department is welcoming their new K9 Bingo. He is a four year old German Shepherd mix and is trained in explosive detection, tracking for people, and patrol apprehension. Bingo began his career in the United States Military, and had an early retirement in 2022. With...
WEAU-TV 13
Man bonded out of jail arrested again after drug bust in Wood County
Accused Wood County shooter avoids attempted homicide conviction in plea deal
A 29-year-old man will avoid an attempted homicide charge in connection with a Wood County after pleading guilty to a lesser charge this week. Police say Jason Schultz shot a 33-year-old man in the pelvic region with a .22-caliber rifle during an argument over an air compressor. Wood County Sheriff’s...
houston-today.com
Pedestrian dies in fatal Abbotsford crash with driver still at large
A man was fatally struck by a red Dodge Ram pickup truck on Lefeuvre Road between late Saturday night (Dec. 10) and early Sunday morning (Dec. 11), the Abbotsford Police Department says. The suspected driver remains at large. The APD responded to a call just past midnight on Sunday morning...
WDEZ 101.9 FM
Fire Heavily Damages Pittsville Business
PITTSVILLE, WI (WSAU) A Saturday fire destroyed a business in the Wood County city of Pittsville. The fire was reported around 6pm at Gardner Trucking on Hwy 73. No one was in the building at the time and the fire was about 75% involved by the time firefighters were notified and arrived. They were able to stop the fire from spreading to other parts of the building.
UPMATTERS
Wisconsin DNR investigating illegal shootings of two elk in Jackson County
JACKSON COUNTY, Wis. (WFRV) – The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources (DNR) is asking for the public’s help in solving the illegal killings of two cow elk in Western Wisconsin. A release provided by the Wisconsin DNR states that both shootings took place in separate events in Jackson...
cwbradio.com
Wood County Sgt. Takes Part in Police Lights of Christmas Hand Off
Recently, Wood County Sgt. Adam Berry was able to take part in the Police Lights Of Christmas Hand Off. Police Lights of Christmas raises donations with the help from Culver's and law enforcement agencies across the state. The donations are used to purchase gift cards for various businesses to be handed out to those in need around Christmas.
cwbradio.com
Neillsville Fire Department Responds to Fire Alarm
The Neillsville Fire Department responded to a fire alarm this morning. According to Neillsville Fire Chief Matt Meyer, they recevied a report of an alarm around 8:19am. The alarm was at Lisenby Properties at 216 Sunset Place in the City of Neillsville, the old hospital location. The Department tried to...
whbl.com
Two Elk Illegally Shot in Jackson County
WSAW
Waupaca Co. crash sends one to hospital with life-threatening injuries
cwbradio.com
Clark County Sheriff's Department Welcomes New Communications Deputy
The Clark County Sheriff’s Department would like you to welcome Communications Deputy Allyssa Carney to the Department. Carney, who grew up and lived in the Neillsville and Hatfield area, was interested in applying for the position because she wanted to help out the community and hopefully make a difference in the lives of community members that she has been a part of all of her life.
cwbradio.com
DNR Asking for Public's Help in Identifying Illegal Killing of Two Cow Elk in Jackson County
The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources requests the public’s help in solving the illegal killings of two cow elk in separate events in Jackson County during the recent gun-deer season. DNR staff received and responded to a mortality signal from a cow elk’s monitoring collar on Sunday, Nov. 20....
hometownbroadcasting.com
12/10/22 Waupaca County Rollover Accident
The Waupaca County Sheriff’s Office got a 911 call Friday night reporting a one vehicle crash on State Highway 45 north of County Highway W. Investigators says the driver of the southbound vehicle lost control. The vehicle entered a ditch and rolled over. The driver, the sole occupant of the vehicle, was ejected. A ThedaStar helicopter flew that person to an area trauma center with life-threatening injuries. Sheriff’s deputies were assisted by Fremont Ambulance, Dale Fire Department, Dale First Responders and the Outagamie County Sheriff’s Department.
WEAU-TV 13
Chippewa County Emergency Management director reflects on Stanley tornado
CHIPPEWA COUNTY, Wis. (WEAU) - On December 15, 2021, an EF2 tornado hit the city of Stanley, leaving significant damage to buildings in its wake. For a large portion of the city, the power was out for days. “It took about three days to fully restore the power to the...
