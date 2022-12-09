ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

TVGuide.com

New Amazon Prime Video Shows and Movies (December 2022)

Is it Father's Day or is it Christmas? Because dads are getting the greatest gift of all this December: a third season of Amazon Prime Video's Jack Ryan. The new season comes Dec. 21, more than two years after the second season aired, and it beats a tie and a sweater. There are also a pair of good looking movies coming: the immigrant horror story Nanny and the touching documentary Wildcat. And Freevee, Amazon's free streaming service, is streaming all five seasons of Person of Interest, one of my favorite shows, at the top of the month.
Collider

'We Were Liars' Adaptation From 'The Vampire Diaries' Julie Plec Heads to Amazon

An adaptation of the book We Were Liars is heading to Amazon. According to Deadline, the series is being developed for Prime Video. The series will follow the wealthy Sinclair family, who spend every summer on their privately owned island off the coast of Massachusetts. One summer, an incident happens to Cadence, which she later can't remember. Two years later, Johnny, Gat, and Mirren work with Cadence to try to help her remember what actually happened to her.
AFP

'Little America:' the TV series that questions the American dream

Apple TV + series "Little America" returned to screens for a second season Friday with the aim of challenging the American dream, creator Sian Heder told AFP. From the Song family and their hat store in Detroit to Jibril, a Somali cook in Minneapolis, the dream's ideal -- that you can succeed in the United States through hard work and perseverance -- is still alive.  "One of the themes we were really interested in exploring this year was, what happens when the American Dream doesn't work out the way that you expect it to," said Heder.
Vox

Why is Hulu’s Fleishman Is in Trouble so boring?

Constance Grady is a senior correspondent on the Culture team for Vox, where since 2016 she has covered books, publishing, gender, celebrity analysis, and theater. What went wrong with Hulu’s Fleishman Is in Trouble? It’s a show that had everything going for it. It should have been great. It never quite managed to get there.
CNET

The Absolute Best Sci-Fi Movies on Prime Video

A pretty wide range of quality sci-fi movies are sitting in the vault on Prime Video. Dust off the classics like RoboCop and Minority Report, or try one of the hidden gems more people need to watch. One of those is Coherence, widely regarded as the best hidden sci-fi gem out there.
TVLine

Paul T. Goldman Trailer: Peacock Pokes Fun at True Crime Documentaries With a Wild Comedy From Borat 2 Director

Truth is stranger than fiction… but Borat-style comedy can be even stranger than that. Peacock has released a trailer for Paul T. Goldman, a new comedy that blends fact and fiction in the style of Sacha Baron Cohen’s big-screen hits. In fact, Borat Subsequent Moviefilm director Jason Woliner serves as director and executive producer here. Woliner has been working on this project for over a decade, and the story “continues to pile on jaw-dropping new twists,” per the official description. In the trailer — which you can watch above — we meet Paul T. Goldman, a self-described “regular guy” who “got caught...
World Screen News

Netflix Orders Limited Series American Primeval

Netflix has ordered the action-adventure limited series American Primeval, with Pete Berg (Friday Night Lights, Lone Survivor) directing and Taylor Kitsch (The Terminal List, Waco) starring. The series is an exploration of the birth of the American West, telling the story of the sacrifice everyone must pay when they choose...
Decider.com

New Movies & Shows To Watch This Weekend: ‘Emancipation’ Apple TV+ & More

Will you embrace Will Smith this weekend with open arms? He and Apple TV+ are hoping you will now that his first film since this year’s infamous Oscars slap is coming to the platform. But if you’re not ready to forgive him just yet, there are dozens of other new releases this weekend to choose from, including a sparkly holiday rom-com on Prime Video and Guillermo del Toro’s long-awaited Pinocchio. With so many great new shows and films to choose from, let us here at Decider help you figure out what to watch this weekend and where to stream it. New...
9to5Mac

The new Will Smith movie ‘Emancipation’ is now available on Apple TV+

Apple today released Emancipation, the new Will Smith movie about a slave escaping his captor in 1863. The film is inspired by the true story of the enslaved ‘Whipped Peter’, whose photos in the press helped inform the public just how poorly slaves were being treated, and guide public opinion towards the freedom movement.

