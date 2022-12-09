Read full article on original website
Watch these 5 Netflix movies before they leave in December 2022
Each month, Netflix loses a bunch of shows and movies. Here are our top picks for what is leaving Netflix
9 new shows and movies to watch this weekend on Netflix, HBO Max and Disney Plus (Nov. 18-20)
Our guide on what to watch this week, including Disenchanted, Dead to Me and A Christmas Story Christmas
TVGuide.com
New Amazon Prime Video Shows and Movies (December 2022)
Is it Father's Day or is it Christmas? Because dads are getting the greatest gift of all this December: a third season of Amazon Prime Video's Jack Ryan. The new season comes Dec. 21, more than two years after the second season aired, and it beats a tie and a sweater. There are also a pair of good looking movies coming: the immigrant horror story Nanny and the touching documentary Wildcat. And Freevee, Amazon's free streaming service, is streaming all five seasons of Person of Interest, one of my favorite shows, at the top of the month.
What Is ‘1899’ on Netflix About?
Curious about the new Netflix show, '1899?' Here's everything we know from what it's about, who it stars, and more.
I'd cancel Disney Plus, Hulu and HBO Max in December — here's why
Looking to save money on your streaming service bills? We do a deep dive into which ones you should cancel. Here's what we recommend you cancel in December 2022.
Clayton News Daily
HBO Books Another Stay at 'The White Lotus'—Everything We Know So Far About Season 3
A new crop of characters will be checking into the White Lotus. Less than a month before the Season 2 finale, HBO announced that the Emmy Award-winning anthology series from Mike White had been renewed for a third season. "Reflecting on The White Lotus’ humble, run-and-gun origin as a contained...
7 best new movies to watch this week on Netflix, HBO Max, Peacock and more (Dec. 6-12)
The 7 biggest new movies to watch online this week includes George & Julia going streaming in Bali.
Emily Blunt says Tom Cruise cursed at her to 'stop being such' a wimp when she cried on the set of 'Edge of Tomorrow'
Emily Blunt said "there was nothing cozy" about the costumes on "Edge of Tomorrow," and the stress made her cry in front of Tom Cruise.
31 of Netflix's original holiday movies, ranked from worst to best
Here's how popular Christmas films from the streamer like "The Princess Switch," "A Christmas Prince," and "The Knight Before Christmas" stack up.
30 best TV shows of 2022 on Netflix, Hulu, HBO Max, Apple TV Plus and more
These are the 30 best TV shows of the year. Have you seen them all?
Collider
'We Were Liars' Adaptation From 'The Vampire Diaries' Julie Plec Heads to Amazon
An adaptation of the book We Were Liars is heading to Amazon. According to Deadline, the series is being developed for Prime Video. The series will follow the wealthy Sinclair family, who spend every summer on their privately owned island off the coast of Massachusetts. One summer, an incident happens to Cadence, which she later can't remember. Two years later, Johnny, Gat, and Mirren work with Cadence to try to help her remember what actually happened to her.
'Little America:' the TV series that questions the American dream
Apple TV + series "Little America" returned to screens for a second season Friday with the aim of challenging the American dream, creator Sian Heder told AFP. From the Song family and their hat store in Detroit to Jibril, a Somali cook in Minneapolis, the dream's ideal -- that you can succeed in the United States through hard work and perseverance -- is still alive. "One of the themes we were really interested in exploring this year was, what happens when the American Dream doesn't work out the way that you expect it to," said Heder.
Vox
Why is Hulu’s Fleishman Is in Trouble so boring?
Constance Grady is a senior correspondent on the Culture team for Vox, where since 2016 she has covered books, publishing, gender, celebrity analysis, and theater. What went wrong with Hulu’s Fleishman Is in Trouble? It’s a show that had everything going for it. It should have been great. It never quite managed to get there.
CNET
The Absolute Best Sci-Fi Movies on Prime Video
A pretty wide range of quality sci-fi movies are sitting in the vault on Prime Video. Dust off the classics like RoboCop and Minority Report, or try one of the hidden gems more people need to watch. One of those is Coherence, widely regarded as the best hidden sci-fi gem out there.
Paul T. Goldman Trailer: Peacock Pokes Fun at True Crime Documentaries With a Wild Comedy From Borat 2 Director
Truth is stranger than fiction… but Borat-style comedy can be even stranger than that. Peacock has released a trailer for Paul T. Goldman, a new comedy that blends fact and fiction in the style of Sacha Baron Cohen’s big-screen hits. In fact, Borat Subsequent Moviefilm director Jason Woliner serves as director and executive producer here. Woliner has been working on this project for over a decade, and the story “continues to pile on jaw-dropping new twists,” per the official description. In the trailer — which you can watch above — we meet Paul T. Goldman, a self-described “regular guy” who “got caught...
World Screen News
Netflix Orders Limited Series American Primeval
Netflix has ordered the action-adventure limited series American Primeval, with Pete Berg (Friday Night Lights, Lone Survivor) directing and Taylor Kitsch (The Terminal List, Waco) starring. The series is an exploration of the birth of the American West, telling the story of the sacrifice everyone must pay when they choose...
New Movies & Shows To Watch This Weekend: ‘Emancipation’ Apple TV+ & More
Will you embrace Will Smith this weekend with open arms? He and Apple TV+ are hoping you will now that his first film since this year’s infamous Oscars slap is coming to the platform. But if you’re not ready to forgive him just yet, there are dozens of other new releases this weekend to choose from, including a sparkly holiday rom-com on Prime Video and Guillermo del Toro’s long-awaited Pinocchio. With so many great new shows and films to choose from, let us here at Decider help you figure out what to watch this weekend and where to stream it. New...
Jake Gyllenhaal's first major TV role will be an Apple TV Plus series from Big Little Lies creator and JJ Abrams
He'll star in crime thriller Presumed Innocent
9to5Mac
The new Will Smith movie ‘Emancipation’ is now available on Apple TV+
Apple today released Emancipation, the new Will Smith movie about a slave escaping his captor in 1863. The film is inspired by the true story of the enslaved ‘Whipped Peter’, whose photos in the press helped inform the public just how poorly slaves were being treated, and guide public opinion towards the freedom movement.
HBO Max is now much easier to watch, thanks to Prime Video
You can now subscribe to HBO Max through Prime Video, letting you house another service within Prime's walls.
