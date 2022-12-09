ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
yourbigsky.com

What it takes to have a snow day in Montana

It is every child’s dream to be able to stay home from school because of snowy weather. But a lot goes into having a snow day in schools across Montana. Yourbigsky asked several Montana school systems to see their regulations and standards for having a snow day. Superintendent Greg...
MONTANA STATE
103.7 The Hawk

Common Illness Caused By… Montana Weather?

If you feel ill every time a storm hangs above your town in Montana, you are not alone. It's snowing as I write this atop the Double Tree Hotel in downtown Billings. I feel pressure in all of my joints, especially my jaw and neck. I suffered for years without answers. Doctors chalked it up to being dehydrated or having low blood sugar, but that’s not the case at all. You may think I’m super sensitive, or it’s all in my head. 😐 But I finally got answers.
MONTANA STATE
NewsTalk 95.5

Clueless Arizonan Thinks Winter in Billings Might Kill Them?

Reddit has become one of my favorite internet time wasters. It's not as toxic as Twitter, pleasingly less-polished than Instagram, and way more entertaining than Facebook. A recent question in the r/Billings thread had me cracking up. A person from Arizona asked if they would die from the cold while visiting Billings in December. It reads,
BILLINGS, MT
yourbigsky.com

Black ice and blowing snow road conditions in Billings

The NWS said all motorists should expect hazardous travel conditions across portions of the area through late Wednesday night. The greatest impacts will be across north-central Wyoming and southeast Montana. In Billings Monday evening, temps dropped into the teens and roads quickly became snow covered and icy around town. The...
BILLINGS, MT
KULR8

Woman missing after confrontation with ex-boyfriend has been found

BILLINGS, Mont. - A woman has been reported as missing after she was removed from a residence during a domestic disturbance incident. The Billings Police Department says Shanyel StrangeOwl, 30, was reportedly removed by an ex-boyfriend on Dec. 8. A Missing Endangered Person Advisory issued for Strange Owl says it...
BILLINGS, MT
Sheridan Media

Sheridan Woman Pleads Guilty To Murder Conspiracy Charge In Colorado

A Sheridan woman will be spending time behind bars after admitting she played a part in the death of a Montana woman while in Colorado last year. Shantel Edlund was sentenced to 18 years in prison, followed by 5 years of parole, after she pleaded guilty to one count of conspiracy to commit second degree murder.
SHERIDAN, WY
KULR8

"We're seeing an increase:' Assaults with a weapon in Billings up from 2020

BILLINGS, Mont. - The Billings Police Department said there were 16 homicides in the city during 2022. They are also seeing an increase in assaults with a weapon versus a couple of years ago in 2020. Lt. Matt Lennick gave NonStop Local the following crime numbers for 2022. He said...
yourbigsky.com

Hazardous winter storm alert; Very cold all week

The NWS is issuing a potential Winter Storm alert for the next four days in Montana that will likely impact driving conditions across the state. NWS Billings says if you have travel or outdoor plans from Monday through Thursday you should make alternative and contingency plans. Heavy snow and blizzard...
MONTANA STATE
KULR8

Yellowstone County Sheriff's Office: False reports of active shooting incidents across the state

BILLINGS, Mont. - "You may be seeing an increased Law Enforcement presence at area schools City/County. At this time everything is OK. Multiple calls have been made to 911 across the State claiming an Active Shooter incident is taking place. Some schools are temporarily locked downbas a precaution [sic]. All phone numbers are coming from out of state."
YELLOWSTONE COUNTY, MT

