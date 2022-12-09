Read full article on original website
yourbigsky.com
What it takes to have a snow day in Montana
It is every child’s dream to be able to stay home from school because of snowy weather. But a lot goes into having a snow day in schools across Montana. Yourbigsky asked several Montana school systems to see their regulations and standards for having a snow day. Superintendent Greg...
Common Illness Caused By… Montana Weather?
If you feel ill every time a storm hangs above your town in Montana, you are not alone. It's snowing as I write this atop the Double Tree Hotel in downtown Billings. I feel pressure in all of my joints, especially my jaw and neck. I suffered for years without answers. Doctors chalked it up to being dehydrated or having low blood sugar, but that’s not the case at all. You may think I’m super sensitive, or it’s all in my head. 😐 But I finally got answers.
Billings West High School targeted in statewide swatting attempt
The Anti-Defamation League defines swatting as "The deliberate and malicious act of reporting a false crime or emergency to evoke an aggressive response".
Clueless Arizonan Thinks Winter in Billings Might Kill Them?
Reddit has become one of my favorite internet time wasters. It's not as toxic as Twitter, pleasingly less-polished than Instagram, and way more entertaining than Facebook. A recent question in the r/Billings thread had me cracking up. A person from Arizona asked if they would die from the cold while visiting Billings in December. It reads,
Laurel police officer featured in 2023 K9 calendar
Officer Booth and K9 Officer Colt are located on the October page in the calendar - with a list of achievements, fun facts and highlights for Colt.
yourbigsky.com
Black ice and blowing snow road conditions in Billings
The NWS said all motorists should expect hazardous travel conditions across portions of the area through late Wednesday night. The greatest impacts will be across north-central Wyoming and southeast Montana. In Billings Monday evening, temps dropped into the teens and roads quickly became snow covered and icy around town. The...
Billings superintendent invites Colorado activist to talk teens and marijuana
Billings Public Schools Superintendent Greg Upham says his concern for drugs in schools led him to invite a woman from an organization in Denver to talk about the effects of marijuana on children.
Q2 Billings Area Weather: Wintry storm is finally arriving
The incoming weather system brings excellent snow potential. For southeast Montana and Northern Wyoming, heavy snow and blizzard conditions are possible midweek.
$1M bond set for Billings woman charged with satanic 'initiation' murder
Nina Mel Cochran, 32, appeared for arraignment in Yellowstone County District Court and pleaded not guilty to deliberate homicide.
Billings man tracks down stolen truck using Life360 app
“I decided to come back to this location he stopped at and that’s where I found my truck in the alley being stripped in the process,” Tim Payne said.
Mo Brings Plenty of 'Yellowstone' presents at All American Indian Shootout
Mo Brings Plenty of 'Yellowstone' presented during a halftime show at the All American Indian Shootout on Friday and Saturday, with a message directed at empowering Native athletes.
Four Points Press founder makes her mark on Crow Reservation
Four Points Press is the digital reporting wing of Four Points Media, Inc., founded by Luella Brien, who also serves as editor-in-chief.
KULR8
Woman missing after confrontation with ex-boyfriend has been found
BILLINGS, Mont. - A woman has been reported as missing after she was removed from a residence during a domestic disturbance incident. The Billings Police Department says Shanyel StrangeOwl, 30, was reportedly removed by an ex-boyfriend on Dec. 8. A Missing Endangered Person Advisory issued for Strange Owl says it...
Woman claims Billings man murdered as part of satanic "initiation"
A woman told an officer she killed a man inside his South Side Billings home as part of an "initiation that the detective would not understand."
Sheridan Media
Sheridan Woman Pleads Guilty To Murder Conspiracy Charge In Colorado
A Sheridan woman will be spending time behind bars after admitting she played a part in the death of a Montana woman while in Colorado last year. Shantel Edlund was sentenced to 18 years in prison, followed by 5 years of parole, after she pleaded guilty to one count of conspiracy to commit second degree murder.
KULR8
"We're seeing an increase:' Assaults with a weapon in Billings up from 2020
BILLINGS, Mont. - The Billings Police Department said there were 16 homicides in the city during 2022. They are also seeing an increase in assaults with a weapon versus a couple of years ago in 2020. Lt. Matt Lennick gave NonStop Local the following crime numbers for 2022. He said...
Billings Senior students question arrest after threat against school
A student at Senior High was arrested and charged with intimidation, but several students believe they may have arrested the wrong person.
yourbigsky.com
Hazardous winter storm alert; Very cold all week
The NWS is issuing a potential Winter Storm alert for the next four days in Montana that will likely impact driving conditions across the state. NWS Billings says if you have travel or outdoor plans from Monday through Thursday you should make alternative and contingency plans. Heavy snow and blizzard...
Q2 Billings Area Weather: A snowy week ahead
Heavy snowfall at times possible today through tonight in Billings. Blowing snow and low visibility likely at times so use caution while driving.
KULR8
Yellowstone County Sheriff's Office: False reports of active shooting incidents across the state
BILLINGS, Mont. - "You may be seeing an increased Law Enforcement presence at area schools City/County. At this time everything is OK. Multiple calls have been made to 911 across the State claiming an Active Shooter incident is taking place. Some schools are temporarily locked downbas a precaution [sic]. All phone numbers are coming from out of state."
