Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
It's against Illinois law to pass a stopped school bus: Why are so many drivers doing it?Jennifer GeerIllinois State
Another $500 Stimulus Payment Available to Chicago ResidentsR.A. HeimChicago, IL
4 Great Steakhouses in IndianaAlina AndrasIndiana State
Chicago Cubs: 2023 Could be Seiya Suzuki's YearAlvin GarciaChicago, IL
United Airlines flight from Houston to Chicago delayed after pocket knife found onboardEdy ZooHouston, TX
Related
Recognize This Movie-Famous Suburban Chicago Home? It Just Sold For $1.6M. See Inside
The suburban Chicago home from an iconic 1984 coming-of-age John Hughes film just sold for a cool $1.6 million. The home, at 3022 Payne St. in Evanston, is the home of Molly Ringwold's character in "Sixteen Candles" -- high school sophomore Samantha "Sam" Baker, who's family famously forgets her 16th birthday in favorite of older sister GInny's upcoming wedding.
multifamilybiz.com
JVM Realty Completes Acquisition of 240-Unit Luxury Apartment Community in Southwest Chicago Submarket of Romeoville, Illinois
CHICAGO, IL - JVM Realty Corp., a leading vertically integrated multifamily real estate investment and property management firm, announced it has acquired Seasons at Romeoville, a 240-unit luxury apartment community in the Chicago suburb of Romeoville, from Fiduciary Real Estate Development, Inc. JVM will rename the apartment community to The Bluffs.
In ‘South Side,’ Chicago’s Neighborhoods Are The Main Characters: ‘It’s About Letting Chicago Speak For Itself’
CHICAGO — It’s a hot summer day in Chicago, and Officer Goodnight is poised for a standoff. A teen is in the driver’s seat of Goodnight’s police car, leaning out the window and pushing the gas pedal. Down the street, Goodnight’s partner, Officer Turner, is facing a different crisis: Which snow cone flavor should she pick?
Sunday Brunch: Ja’Grill in Chicago’s Hyde Park
CHICAGO — Chef Cornell Edwards and Aeron Lancero from Ja’Grill joined WGN Weekend Morning News for Sunday brunch. Ja’Grill is in the 1500 block of East Harber Court. This is in the Hyde Park neighborhood in Chicago. Here’s the recipe for some authentic Jamaican fish: Procedures:
Streetsblog Capitol Hill
How the Englewood Nature Trail will be different than The 606
Last April the city of Chicago earmarked $6 million to transform an unused 1.75-mile railroad embarkment located between 58th and 59th streets, running between Lowe (700 W.) and Hoyne (2100 W.) avenues in the Englewood community, into an elevated multi-use trail. Though other potential names, such as the Englewood Line, the Englewood Trail, and the 59th Street Line, were in the running, the one ultimately settled on was the Englewood Nature Trail.
southarkansassun.com
Holiday Bonus: $500 Relief Payments For Chicago Residents This Christmas
A $500 worth of relief payments will be received by selected residents of Chicago just in time for Christmas, according to Heim. Find out the qualifications needed to receive this holiday bonus. Chicago is offering $500 worth of relief payments to 25,500 eligible residents across the city. These one-time payments...
chicagostarmedia.com
Where to celebrate New Year's Eve 2023 in Chicago
Chicago is definitely ready to celebrate the end of this year! There are so many choices around town for a perfect New Year’s Eve experience, from partying like a gourmand to bringing the whole family along for festive fun, here are a few of our top picks. We will be adding to this list as the month goes on but wanted to give you some options to help you start your planning!
fox32chicago.com
Janet Jackson, Ludacris coming to Chicago area in 2023 for "Together Again" tour
CHICAGO - Global icon and Rock and Roll Hall of Famer, Janet Jackson, is bringing her "Together Again" tour to the Chicago area next spring with special guest Ludacris. The five-time Grammy Award-winning artist announced Monday she is returning to the road after four years with her ninth concert tour.
One of the 5 Best Tattoo Shops in the US is in Illinois
A ranking came out of the 35 Best Tattoo Shops in the US, and when you get near the top of the list you'll find a shop located right here in the Land of Lincoln. If you are looking for some new ink this holiday season, you need to check out this shop.
Chicago pub owner, city fighting over inflatable holiday decorations outside Irish Nobleman
The city told the Irish Nobleman in West Town to remove their inflatables, saying they blocked the line of sight for people driving, walking and biking.
onekindesign.com
Take a tour inside this absolutely stunning dream house in Illinois
This gorgeous transitional-style dream house was designed by Studio 1 Architects in collaboration with Amy Storm & Company, located in Wheaton, Illinois. On the exterior facade, the black siding, fascia, and roof with the earthy, warm brick are the perfect mix for this home. The darker, moody vibe of the...
fox32chicago.com
Bitter cold is coming for Chicago
CHICAGO - The last time the Chicago area had a month end up being below average in terms of temperature was way back in July. December has gotten off to a relatively mild start for the month. So far this month is just over 3 degrees above average. Colder air...
gotodestinations.com
The Best Breakfast Spots in Chicago – (With Photos)
If it is your first time visiting Chicago, it is a must to experience local culture. One of its popular activities is, of course, to try out what are the popular local restaurants to eat for breakfast. Whether you are craving for something classic or a more creative cuisine, here...
From ‘Dibs' When it Snows to ‘Welp' When You Leave, Locals Explain ‘Weird' Chicago Mannerisms
From the way people walk to the way people talk, it's no secret that Chicagoans have a certain way of getting somewhere, or saying something -- and a now-viral reddit thread has helped to highlight some of the idiosyncrasies people of the Windy City share. The thread, posted in the...
Chicago area shelters participating in 'Empty the Shelters' event
CHICAGO (CBS) -- If you want a puppy for Hanukkah or Christmas, you can adopt one for a discount at some local shelters.But you'll have to hurry. You're running out of time to take advantage of the "Empty the Shelters" event.You can give a cat or dog a forever home for just $50. Ten shelters across the Chicago area are taking part.
Social equity dispensary, Green Rose, opens in River North
CHICAGO — The Green Rose Dispensary opened Saturday near the intersection of North Wells Street and West Ontario Street in River North. When recreational marijuana became legal in Illinois, a part of the reason was to bring equity and right the wrongs of the war on drugs, which disproportionately harmed communities of color. The industry, […]
blockclubchicago.org
Man Giving Winter Tents To People Who Are Homeless Says City Officials Will No Longer Threaten Teardowns
CHICAGO — A Pilsen man giving warm winter tents to people living underneath bridges, viaducts and in parks — and has blasted city officials for threatening to throw them out — now says officials are backing off. Andy Robledo has driven around Chicago in his 1974 blue...
aroundthetownchicago.com
Where have all the delis gone?
I grew up in Chicago. Back in my day, every neighborhood that had a Jewish population had a deli- a delicatessen that had both a sit-down restaurant and of course the counter where one could buy the cold cuts, side dishes, bagels and everything else needed for a typical Sunday in the Jewish household. Names like Ashkenaz, Friedman’s, Roberts, The Bagel and a host of others. In some areas they were names like Selma’s, Jack’, Moishe’s and a name that stands out in Chicago, Manny’s ( still going strong).
Light Up Lawndale brings holiday spirit to West Side boulevards
CHICAGO (CBS) -- Dozens of switches had to be flipped, but Douglas Boulevard in the Lawndale community now has a Christmas glow.A little boy in a winter coat did the honors to turn on the lights for Light Up Lawndale celebration.Organizer Princess Shaw has been working to raise money to buy lights in hopes of decorating more than 500 tree trunks along Douglas and Independence boulevards.The night's celebration included food, music, and even an appearance by Santa Claus.Shaw said people who live in their neighborhood should not have to go downtown to see holiday lights. "What we're trying to do is bring about holiday cheer to everyone up and down this boulevard, which has been plagued in the past with a lot of violence."Earlier this week, CBS 2 even helped connect Shaw with new Ald. Monique Scott (24th), who pledged to help in some way. Scott even told us she would attend the later part of the celebration Saturday, but did not.
fox32chicago.com
$450K winning Lucky Day Lotto ticket sold in suburban Chicago
CHICAGO - It could be a very merry Christmas for someone in southwest suburban Chicago after a winning Lucky Day Lotto ticket worth $450,000 was sold last week. The Lucky Day Lotto ticket was purchased at Meijer Express Gas Station at 2720 Route 34 in Oswego, according to the Illinois Lottery. The ticket matched all five numbers - 9-11-26-39-42 - to win $450,000 in the Friday evening drawing.
1440 WROK
Rockford, IL
16K+
Followers
5K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT
1440 WROK has the best news coverage and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Rockford, Illinois. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.
Comments / 0