The Comeback

Arch Manning comes clean on Texas commitment

When Arch Manning picked the Texas Longhorns as the team he’ll play college football for, there weren’t a lot of details as to why he’d chosen Steve Sarkisian’s program over Georgia, Alabama, and others. Now, the latest quarterback in the Manning family dynasty is talking about why he committed to play in Austin, Texas. “I Read more... The post Arch Manning comes clean on Texas commitment appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
AUSTIN, TX
The Detroit Free Press

Michigan football lands three-star DL commit Roderick Pierce from Illinois for 2023

Two days after Michigan football lost a defensive lineman to the transfer portal, the Wolverines picked up a potential replacement for 2023 as three-star recruit Roderick Pierce picked U-M on Wednesday night. The 6-foot-3, 290-pound Pierce is rated as the No. 549 commit nationally in 247 Sports' composite rankings, as well as the 59th best defensive lineman and the ninth-best player in the state of Illinois. Pierce starred this season for Brother Rice High School in Oak...
WISCONSIN STATE

