endpts.com
Erasca delves further into RAS/MAPK with Novartis drug, prices $100M offering
After receiving feedback on pivotal studies from European regulators, but not yet the FDA, Novartis is out-licensing a pan-RAF inhibitor going after tumors excited by the RAS/MAPK pathway. To get the exclusive worldwide license to the asset, Erasca is paying the Swiss Big Pharma $20 million upfront in cash and...
endpts.com
MarketingRx roundup: Pfizer teams with NFL player for sickle cell awareness; Astellas crowdsources patient solutions
Pfizer is driving sickle cell disease awareness on Facebook with ads starring San Francisco 49ers running back Tevin Coleman. Coleman and his wife Akilah Coleman are the parents of five-year-old daughter Nazaneen who lives with sickle cell disease. All three appear in the most recent Facebook ads. The Coleman family...
endpts.com
#ASH22: Novartis PNH drug tops AstraZeneca with what's described as 'practice-changing' potential
NEW ORLEANS — Novartis showed hematologists and industry insiders Tuesday morning just how well iptacopan beat AstraZeneca’s two standard-of-care medicines for a rare blood disease – nailing both primary endpoints, while zero patients on Soliris and Ultomiris achieved either. The Swiss Big Pharma and its trial investigators...
endpts.com
Updated: Horizon's $28B sale to Amgen was kicked off by Sanofi's interest
Amgen plans to buy Horizon Therapeutics for about $28 billion in cash, bringing on board two blockbuster drugs to ease the hit the biotech giant faces from biosimilar competition. The companies announced the deal in a press release Monday morning, about two weeks after it was disclosed that Amgen, Sanofi...
endpts.com
#ASH22 roundup: CSL shows two years of data in $3.5M hemophilia gene therapy; Syndax shows 30% CR rate from March data cut
NEW ORLEANS — CSL Behring made headlines last month after the FDA gave approval to the biotech for its hemophilia B gene therapy with a $3.5 million price tag. And at ASH, the biotech is reporting six months’ more durability data that show their treatment continues to work.
CNET
Two Batches of Blood Pressure Medicine Recalled
Two lots of quinapril and hydrochlorothiazide tablets made by Aurobindo Pharma USA are being recalled because they contain too-high levels of nitrosamines. These compounds are commonly found in water and foods, including meats, dairy products and vegetables in low levels, but may increase the risk of cancer if people are exposed to them above acceptable levels over long periods of time, according to the voluntary recall from Aurobindo, which was posted by the US Food and Drug Administration last month.
‘The Merchant of Death Is Back in Action’
The inside story of how U.S. agents took down Viktor Bout, the world’s most notorious arms trader, and why they’re worried about what comes next.
Sam Bankman-Fried's Stanford law professor parents will be 'wiped out' financially by their son's legal bills - as they prepare for his extradition from the Bahamas after his arrest
The Stanford law professor parents of FTX founder Sam Bankman-Fried face the prospect of mounting legal bills following his arrest in the Bahamas on US federal charges. Joseph Bankman and Barbara Fried have remained by their 30-year-old son's side in the Bahamas since his crypto exchange collapsed in bankruptcy last month, but his arrest on Monday adds a new element of stress for the tight-knit family.
aao.org
Doxycycline shows efficacy in improving symptoms of thyroid-associated orbitopathy
Review of: Doxycycline vs placebo at 12 weeks in patients with mild thyroid-associated ophthalmopathy: A randomized clinical trial. Pan Y, Chen Y-X, Zhang J, et al. JAMA Ophthalmology, November 2022. Short-term outcomes of doxycycline vs placebo for mild thyroid-associated orbitopathy (TAO) were assessed in a prospective, randomized, double-masked, parallel-group trial...
natureworldnews.com
Monkeys Vaccinated With Experimental COVID Vaccine Shows Promising Results Againt Lung Diseases
A new follow-up study discovered that the Moderna mRNA vaccine and a protein-based vaccine candidate containing an adjuvant, a substance that boosts immune responses, continue to protect rhesus macaques against lung disease one year after they were vaccinated as infants. The experimental COVID-19 vaccine offers long-term protection. In 2021, a...
endpts.com
Updated: Moderna claims cancer vaccine success in trial of mRNA shot with Merck
An experimental, mRNA-based cancer vaccine significantly reduced the risk that melanoma patients’ cancers would return and be fatal, Moderna and Merck said, in what the companies are calling the first-ever results from an mRNA therapy in a randomized trial of cancer patients. In the Phase II trial, patients with...
endpts.com
In its largest single-asset purchase ever, Takeda snaps up TYK2 drug for $4B upfront
Takeda is buying Nimbus’ late-stage TYK2 inhibitor, an oral drug for autoimmune diseases, for $4 billion in cash upfront. That sets Takeda up to compete with Bristol Myers Squibb, which got the first TYK2 inhibitor approval in September for psoriasis. The Nimbus/Takeda deal is among the industry’s largest single-asset...
China recalls six diplomats over Manchester violence: UK
China has removed six diplomats from the UK, including its consul-general in Manchester, after they were accused of assaulting a Hong Kong protester in the northern English city, Britain said Wednesday. Senior ruling Conservative lawmakers had accused consul-general Zheng Xiyuan, one of China's most senior UK diplomats, of being at the Manchester scene and ripping down posters during the peaceful protest.
endpts.com
GSK chief Emma Walmsley picks out a trim new global HQ in downsizing move
After spinning out the consumer division and trimming down at the headquarters for the post-pandemic era, GSK chief Emma Walmsley has found a new home for the multinational pharma giant in London. And she plans a big move-in to the HQ in early 2024 — after the architects put the finishing touches to the structure next year.
endpts.com
#ASH22: Cogent touts data on small subset of rare disease patients in bid to compete with Blueprint
NEW ORLEANS — Cogent Biosciences delivered an early look at efficacy and safety on its advanced systemic mastocytosis drug candidate, which the biotech hopes will help it eke out a space in the treatment landscape, currently covered by Blueprint Medicines’ approved Ayvakit. Investors sent shares $COGT up about...
endpts.com
After #ASH22: Post-mortem analysis on biggest Twitter buzz around drugs, studies and biopharmas
The American Society of Hematology (ASH) conference ended Tuesday and is the “most comprehensive hematology event of the year,” so it’s no surprise that Twitter was abuzz with the hematology and blood cancer research and drug news this week. But what got the biggest buzz? GlobalData’s post-mortem analysis broke out the leading topics, themes and influencers from ASH on Twitter.
MedicalXpress
Liver cancer study encourages caution with certain gene therapies
Research led by Randal J. Kaufman, Ph.D., has found that misfolded proteins in liver cells contribute to the development of liver cancer, shedding new light on the mysterious origins of one of the world's deadliest diseases. The findings, published in the journal Molecular Therapy, could also help improve the safety of certain gene therapies for hemophilia.
endpts.com
WIB22: She reshaped migraine science and led key trials for new drugs, but Sheena Aurora isn’t done
This profile is part of Endpoints News’ 2022 special report about Women in Biopharma R&D. You can read the full report here. For decades — even centuries — migraines were considered a disorder suffered by hysterical women. Even when the father of modern-day migraine research pioneered a...
China’s return to wildlife farming ‘a risk to global health and biodiversity’
Post-pandemic relaxation of restrictions could weaken animal protection and pose a hazard to public health, say experts
Flying insect numbers plunge 64% since 2004, UK survey finds
Scientists behind car number plate study say ‘potentially catastrophic’ decline must be reversed
