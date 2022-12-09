ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Texas State

endpts.com

Erasca delves further into RAS/MAPK with Novartis drug, prices $100M offering

After receiving feedback on pivotal studies from European regulators, but not yet the FDA, Novartis is out-licensing a pan-RAF inhibitor going after tumors excited by the RAS/MAPK pathway. To get the exclusive worldwide license to the asset, Erasca is paying the Swiss Big Pharma $20 million upfront in cash and...
endpts.com

Updated: Horizon's $28B sale to Amgen was kicked off by Sanofi's interest

Amgen plans to buy Horizon Therapeutics for about $28 billion in cash, bringing on board two blockbuster drugs to ease the hit the biotech giant faces from biosimilar competition. The companies announced the deal in a press release Monday morning, about two weeks after it was disclosed that Amgen, Sanofi...
CNET

Two Batches of Blood Pressure Medicine Recalled

Two lots of quinapril and hydrochlorothiazide tablets made by Aurobindo Pharma USA are being recalled because they contain too-high levels of nitrosamines. These compounds are commonly found in water and foods, including meats, dairy products and vegetables in low levels, but may increase the risk of cancer if people are exposed to them above acceptable levels over long periods of time, according to the voluntary recall from Aurobindo, which was posted by the US Food and Drug Administration last month.
Daily Mail

Sam Bankman-Fried's Stanford law professor parents will be 'wiped out' financially by their son's legal bills - as they prepare for his extradition from the Bahamas after his arrest

The Stanford law professor parents of FTX founder Sam Bankman-Fried face the prospect of mounting legal bills following his arrest in the Bahamas on US federal charges. Joseph Bankman and Barbara Fried have remained by their 30-year-old son's side in the Bahamas since his crypto exchange collapsed in bankruptcy last month, but his arrest on Monday adds a new element of stress for the tight-knit family.
STANFORD, CA
aao.org

Doxycycline shows efficacy in improving symptoms of thyroid-associated orbitopathy

Review of: Doxycycline vs placebo at 12 weeks in patients with mild thyroid-associated ophthalmopathy: A randomized clinical trial. Pan Y, Chen Y-X, Zhang J, et al. JAMA Ophthalmology, November 2022. Short-term outcomes of doxycycline vs placebo for mild thyroid-associated orbitopathy (TAO) were assessed in a prospective, randomized, double-masked, parallel-group trial...
natureworldnews.com

Monkeys Vaccinated With Experimental COVID Vaccine Shows Promising Results Againt Lung Diseases

A new follow-up study discovered that the Moderna mRNA vaccine and a protein-based vaccine candidate containing an adjuvant, a substance that boosts immune responses, continue to protect rhesus macaques against lung disease one year after they were vaccinated as infants. The experimental COVID-19 vaccine offers long-term protection. In 2021, a...
endpts.com

Updated: Moderna claims cancer vaccine success in trial of mRNA shot with Merck

An experimental, mRNA-based cancer vaccine significantly reduced the risk that melanoma patients’ cancers would return and be fatal, Moderna and Merck said, in what the companies are calling the first-ever results from an mRNA therapy in a randomized trial of cancer patients. In the Phase II trial, patients with...
endpts.com

In its largest single-asset purchase ever, Takeda snaps up TYK2 drug for $4B upfront

Takeda is buying Nimbus’ late-stage TYK2 inhibitor, an oral drug for autoimmune diseases, for $4 billion in cash upfront. That sets Takeda up to compete with Bristol Myers Squibb, which got the first TYK2 inhibitor approval in September for psoriasis. The Nimbus/Takeda deal is among the industry’s largest single-asset...
AFP

China recalls six diplomats over Manchester violence: UK

China has removed six diplomats from the UK, including its consul-general in Manchester, after they were accused of assaulting a Hong Kong protester in the northern English city, Britain said Wednesday. Senior ruling Conservative lawmakers had accused consul-general Zheng Xiyuan, one of China's most senior UK diplomats, of being at the Manchester scene and ripping down posters during the peaceful protest.
endpts.com

GSK chief Emma Walmsley picks out a trim new global HQ in downsizing move

After spinning out the consumer division and trimming down at the headquarters for the post-pandemic era, GSK chief Emma Walmsley has found a new home for the multinational pharma giant in London. And she plans a big move-in to the HQ in early 2024 — after the architects put the finishing touches to the structure next year.
endpts.com

After #ASH22: Post-mortem analysis on biggest Twitter buzz around drugs, studies and biopharmas

The American Society of Hematology (ASH) conference ended Tuesday and is the “most comprehensive hematology event of the year,” so it’s no surprise that Twitter was abuzz with the hematology and blood cancer research and drug news this week. But what got the biggest buzz? GlobalData’s post-mortem analysis broke out the leading topics, themes and influencers from ASH on Twitter.
MedicalXpress

Liver cancer study encourages caution with certain gene therapies

Research led by Randal J. Kaufman, Ph.D., has found that misfolded proteins in liver cells contribute to the development of liver cancer, shedding new light on the mysterious origins of one of the world's deadliest diseases. The findings, published in the journal Molecular Therapy, could also help improve the safety of certain gene therapies for hemophilia.

