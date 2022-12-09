ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chicago, IL

Eater

As Midday Diners Remain Sparse Downtown, Lunch Makes a Neighborhood Return

Across America’s metropolises, COVID has crushed activity in once-bustling downtown districts as offices adopt hybrid work models and the Internet kills brick-and-mortar retail. A byproduct of that has been the loss of lunch service. Many fast-casual restaurants that depended on workers have closed and the ones that stayed solvent still can’t find enough staff for the afternoon. COVID appears to have accelerated the evolution of downtown across the country.
CHICAGO, IL
Eater

A Southern Brunch Specialist Will Replace Piccolo Mondo in Hyde Park

Breakfast was never just a meal for Racquel Fields. While growing up in Chicago’s South Side, it was an event — a daily communion where her entire family gathered in her great-grandmother’s giant house in Englewood to get the day started right with the most important meal of the day.
CHICAGO, IL
WGN News

Sunday Brunch: Ja’Grill in Chicago’s Hyde Park

CHICAGO — Chef Cornell Edwards and Aeron Lancero from Ja’Grill joined WGN Weekend Morning News for Sunday brunch. Ja’Grill is in the 1500 block of East Harber Court. This is in the Hyde Park neighborhood in Chicago. Here’s the recipe for some authentic Jamaican fish: Procedures:
CHICAGO, IL
nomadlawyer.org

Chicago : Visit Amazing Places in Chicago

Located on the shores of Lake Michigan in Illinois, Chicago is one of the largest cities in the United States. It is known for its museums, bold architecture, and skyscrapers. It is also one of the most popular destinations in the world for tourists. Art Institute of Chicago. Founded as...
CHICAGO, IL
FanSided

One Chicago named one of best fandoms of 2022

We’ve always known the Chicago Fire, Chicago Med, and Chicago PD fans were among the best around, but this year the One Chicago franchise is once again getting some well-deserved recognition!. For the last six years, FanSided has curated an annual list of the greatest fandoms in sports and...
CHICAGO, IL
gotodestinations.com

The Best Breakfast Spots in Chicago – (With Photos)

If it is your first time visiting Chicago, it is a must to experience local culture. One of its popular activities is, of course, to try out what are the popular local restaurants to eat for breakfast. Whether you are craving for something classic or a more creative cuisine, here...
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Chicago

Chicago's planning dept. approves $1.7B casino and entertainment complex

CHICAGO (CBS) -- City leaders in Chicago cleared another hurdle for plans toward a new casino and entertainment complex in West Town. The Chicago Department of Planning and Development approved plans for the $1.7 billion entertainment complex earlier Monday afternoon. The first phase of the plan will include the casino, a 500-room hotel, nearly a dozen restaurants, an event center and a new theater.But the casino board was met with criticism when it came to guaranteeing job security. "As you know the other neighborhood aldermen do not support this. I stood up and supported this, and one of the assurances I got out of this was that people in our community are going to be able to work," said 27th Ward Alderman Walter Burnett. "In supporting this, I potentially put my election in jeopardy."The zoning committee is expected to approve the plans Tuesday. Bally's is still awaiting license approval from the Illinois Gaming Board.   
CHICAGO, IL
wgnradio.com

WGN Radio adds Steve and Johnnie to Saturday overnight schedule

CHICAGO (December 13, 2022) – Beginning Saturday, January 7, veteran broadcasters Steve King and Johnnie Putman return to WGN Radio, hosting Saturday overnights from 9pm to 2am. “Returning to the Saturday nighttime slot is a full circle moment for us. Our first regular show as a duo on WGN...
CHICAGO, IL
Chicago Parents

Wrigley Field Transforms into Winter Wonderland

It is beginning to feel a lot like the holidays, which means it’s time to check out all the festivities Chicago has to offer — including Winterland at Gallagher Way. For the first time ever, the beloved holiday event will now be taking place inside Wrigley Field — and you won’t want to miss the premiere attraction of the season.
CHICAGO, IL
multihousingnews.com

Interra Brokers Suburban Chicago Sale

The firm completed a 1031 exchange transaction for a workforce housing community. Commercial real estate investment services firm Interra Realty has brokered the $2 million sale of a multifamily community in the Chicago suburb of Melrose Park, Ill. The 29-unit apartment building at 1123 N. 33rd Ave., was a 1031 exchange, and traded for the equivalent of $69,000 per unit. The transaction demonstrated the benefit of 1031 exchanges in real estate investing as workforce housing stays in high demand.
MELROSE PARK, IL
Fox 32 Chicago

Girl, 15, reported missing from Chicago's Northwest Side

CHICAGO - Police are asking for the public's help in locating a teenage girl who was reported missing Monday from Chicago's Northwest Side. Rhianna Armstrong, 15, was last seen around 1:50 a.m. in the 2400 block of North Sayre Avenue in the Logan Square neighborhood, according to a CPD missing person alert.
CHICAGO, IL
southarkansassun.com

Holiday Bonus: $500 Relief Payments For Chicago Residents This Christmas

A $500 worth of relief payments will be received by selected residents of Chicago just in time for Christmas, according to Heim. Find out the qualifications needed to receive this holiday bonus. Chicago is offering $500 worth of relief payments to 25,500 eligible residents across the city. These one-time payments...
CHICAGO, IL
