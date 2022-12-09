ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Independent

Is Netherlands vs Argentina on TV? Kick-off time, channel and where to watch World Cup fixture tonight

By Jack Rathborn
The Independent
The Independent
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0iSPMZ_0jdHKo2a00

Argentina meet the Netherlands at the Qatar World Cup for a place in the semi-finals, where Croatia await .

Lionel Messi ’s dream is still alive after edging past Australia , while the Oranje had too much against the USA and appear to be picking up momentum.

“We have a really tough clash with Holland, who play very well,” Messi said ahead of the game. “They have great players and a great coach, it’s going to be hard-fought. It’s the quarter-finals of a World Cup and if a World Cup has been tough from the start, it gets even tougher at this stage.”

Here’s all you need to know about the quarter-final match at the Lusail Stadium:

When is it?

The game will is scheduled to kick off at 7pm GMT on Friday 9 December at the Lusail Stadium.

How can I watch it?

In the UK, you can watch the game live on BBC One with coverage beginning at 18:15 GMT.

Confirmed line-ups

Netherlands XI: Noppert; Timber, Van Dijk, Ake; Dumfries, De Roon, De Jong, Blind; Gakpo, Depay, Bergwijn

Argentina XI : E Martinez; Molina, Otamendi, Li Martinez, Romero, Acuna; De Paul, Enzo, Mac Allister; Messi, Alvarez

Match Odds

Netherlands - 5/2

Draw - 21/10

Argentina - 6/5

To Qualify Odds

Netherlands - 5/4

Argentina - 4/7

Via Betfair .

Prediction

Argentina have expended a lot of energy in both the loss to Saudi Arabia and their wins since. The highs are very high and the lows are very low, Lionel Messi is on a mission though and you would not bet against him to step up and lift the Albiceleste out of a sticky spot against a well-drilled Dutch side. Netherlands 1-2 Argentina .

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

World Cup 2022 LIVE: Mbappe’s France take on Morocco for place in Qatar final against Messi’s Argentina

France are looking to overcome tournament surprises Morocco in tonight’s World Cup semi-final in Qatar - with a place in the final against Lionel Messi’s Argentina lying in wait. Didier Deschamps’ side knocked out England in the quarter-finals on Saturday evening and are firm favourties against a Morocco side who have stunned Spain on penalties and Portugal 1-0 in the knockout-phase so far, in doing so becoming the first team from Africa to reach the semi-finals of a World Cup. The winner of tonight’s match at the Al Bayt Stadium will face Argentina after the South American champions comofortably...
The Independent

World Cup 2022 LIVE: France vs Morocco team news and lineups as Rabiot a major doubt for semi-final

France are looking to overcome tournament surprises Morocco in tonight’s World Cup semi-final in Qatar - with a place in the final against Lionel Messi’s Argentina lying in wait. Didier Deschamps’ side knocked out England in the quarter-finals on Saturday evening and are firm favourites against a Morocco side who have stunned Spain on penalties and Portugal 1-0 in the knockout phase so far, to become the first team from Africa to reach the semi-finals of a World Cup. The winner of tonight’s match at the Al Bayt Stadium will face Argentina after the South American champions comfortably beat...
The Independent

Argentina airline adds 2 more flights for World Cup final

Argentina's national carrier scheduled two extra flights from Buenos Aires to Qatar to take soccer fans to the World Cup final.Both Aerolíneas Argentinas flights sold out quickly. The first one leaves from Argentina's capital on Friday morning, and tickets for that flight were gone within a half-hour of the national team's 3-0 victory over Croatia in the semifinals on Tuesday.Tickets for the second flight, which leaves Friday night, went on sale early Wednesday and were sold out within a couple of hours, the airline said in a statement.“We were able to get to the final stage of this successful...
The Independent

Wife: Journalist Wahl died of aortic aneurysm at World Cup

Grant Wahl died of a ruptured blood vessel when he was stricken while covering a World Cup match last weekend, according to an autopsy of the well-known American soccer writer.Wahl's wife, Dr. Céline Gounder, said Wednesday that an autopsy was conducted by the New York City Medical Examiner’s Office.“Grant died from the rupture of a slowly growing, undetected ascending aortic aneurysm with hemopericardium,” she wrote on her husband's website, referring to the wall that surrounds the heart. “The chest pressure he experienced shortly before his death may have represented the initial symptoms. No amount of CPR or shocks would...
The Independent

Footballer Tyrone Mings says players feel ‘pain’ after lake deaths

England international Tyrone Mings has visited the makeshift memorial to three boys who died after being pulled from an ice-covered lake at the weekend, saying “we feel that pain”.Mings and fellow Aston Villa player and club captain John McGinn arrived on Wednesday to look at the carpet of floral tributes next to Babbs Mill Lake, Solihull, near Birmingham, following the deaths of the boys aged eight, 10, and 11.A fourth boy, aged six, who was rescued from the water, remains in critical condition in hospital, police have said.Mings, who plays at centre-back for the Birmingham-based club and has earned 17...
The Independent

‘We can’t stand still’: Marc Skinner hints at busy transfer window for Man Utd

Manchester United manager Marc Skinner admits he will look at potential new signings in the January transfer window in order to match his ambitions and those of his players.The summer saw a significant turnover in the squad with United bringing in seven new faces and offloading nine, either permanently or on loan.But despite those significant moves, Skinner has not ruled out more changes next month.“We are going to look to see if we can manoeuvre the squad, maybe bring some players in if there is potential to improve the squad. We can’t stand still,” said Skinner, whose side head into...
The Independent

China pulls diplomats out of UK before police can quiz them on Manchester brawl

Six Chinese officials have been removed from Britain by China, including one of its most senior UK diplomats.The news comes just two months after the violence which took place at its Manchester consulate.The UK had requested that the officials waive their right to diplomatic immunity, so that detectives can question them about the Manchester incident.Foreign Secretary James Cleverly said that he was “disappointed” that none of the six will now face justice.Mr Cleverly said China’s removal of Mr Zheng and five other officials shows just how serious the UK’s response to the incident was."We will continue on the world stage...
The Independent

Andrew Flintoff ‘recovering’ after Top Gear accident says Piers Morgan

Andrew Flintoff is “recovering” from an accident while filming for Top Gear, according to his friend and fellow broadcaster Piers Morgan.Flintoff was hurt on Tuesday morning during an incident at the programme’s test track at Dunsfold Aerodrome in Surrey, with the BBC confirming he was taken to hospital for treatment.The 45-year-old has carved out a successful television career since the end of his playing days and began hosting the motoring show in 2019.Piers Morgan, a friend of Flintoff’s, said he had made contact with the family and offered an optimistic outlook.“I’m told it was a pretty serious crash and that...
The Independent

Confirmed USA race on calendar ‘critical’ as Formula E keeps ‘pushing the boundaries’

Pre-season testing is underway for Season 9 in Formula E, with teams and drivers alike getting a first sustained chance to get to grips with the new Gen3 cars across the course of the week in Valencia, Spain.Faster and lighter vehicles mark a new era in the motorsport championship, the third iteration of electric vehicles in less than a decade since the series’ inception.In 2023 races will take place in brand new locations including Sao Paulo, Brazil and Hyderabad, India - but keeping a weekend on the calendar which takes place in the United States was critical to the sport’s...
OREGON STATE
The Independent

Break Point: Netflix reveals details surrounding tennis series starring Nick Kyrgios

The Netflix tennis documentally “Break Point” will debut on 13 January in the build-up to the first grand slam of 2023 at the Australian Open.Three days before play begins at Melbourne Park, tennis’ answer to the popular “Formula 1: Drive to Survive” series will debut.Each episode will centre around a tournament with a couple of players providing the focus.The first five episodes involve Melbourne Park, Indian Wells, Madrid and Roland Garros, with grand slam champions Iga Swiatek and Sloane Stephens, and Grand Slam runners-up Nick Kyrgios, Casper Ruud, Stefanos Tsitsipas, Matteo Berrettini and Ons Jabeur. There will be five...
The Independent

Avanti West Coast: ‘It’s barely possible to travel around the North of England by rail,’ MPs told

MPs investigating failures by Avanti West Coast and other train operators have been told: “It’s become barely possible to travel around the North of England by rail.”The transport select committee is conducting a special session on train travel in northern England. The first witness was Jennifer Williams, northern correspondent at the Financial Times.She said: “It has become barely possible, to be honest, to travel north to south or east to west if you’re in the North of England if you’re trying to get around by rail.“It’s become very common for people to say, ‘You can’t really tell if it’s a...
The Independent

Forest fan claims Sheffield United star attacked him after pitchside ‘banter’

A Nottingham Forest fan alleged to have been stamped on by Sheffield United player Oli McBurnie has claimed he was singled out and attacked after telling the star: “You’re shit at football, I’m better than you.”George Brinkley told Nottingham Magistrates’ Court he genuinely feared for his life after being put in a headlock by McBurnie’s team-mate, Rhian Brewster, during a pitch invasion following last season’s Championship play-off semi-final at the City Ground.Prosecutors claim Scotland international McBurnie, who was wearing a protective boot over an injury, suffered “a loss of temper and control” as 27-year-old Mr Brinkley celebrated Forest’s penalty shoot-out...
The Independent

The Independent

977K+
Followers
314K+
Post
495M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/

Comments / 0

Community Policy