ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Independent

Pharmacists warn of price gouging over Strep A antibiotic shortage as prices soar

By Rebecca Thomas
The Independent
The Independent
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0spkvx_0jdHKikE00

Pharmacists say the cost of antibiotics has risen tenfold in recent days amid claims suppliers are seeking to “profiteer” from a shortage caused by the deadly Strep A outbreak.

Images seen by The Independent showed the costs of amoxicillin from one supplier rose from £2 to £19.36 for 100 ml.

That’s well above the £1.92 tariff paid per 500mg that pharmacists are reimbursed by the NHS for supplying the drug via prescription.

The government has been urged to get a grip on spiralling drug prices as pharmacists fear suppliers are capitalising on the antibiotic shortages .

One national pharmacy source said: “We are now seeing stock entering the market at a tenfold higher price. Seems wholesalers are exploiting the situation to profiteer and increase prices. The prices pharmacies are paid are fixed by the NHS and so pharmacy is in the invidious position of having to dispense at a loss or refuse to supply which is in breach of NHS contracts.”

One supplier whose stock rose to almost £20 said the rise was a system glitch and prices had now returned to around previous levels.

Evidence of prices on Friday shared with The Independent shows drug prices across major wholesalers were higher, in some cases double, the cost on Thursday.

It comes as the NHS has been forced to speed up deliveries of Strep A antibiotics as pharmacists have struggled to get supplies of drugs to treat the bacterial infection that has killed 16 children in the UK since September.

David Webb, the NHS chief pharmaceutical officer, said on Friday that there may be a “limited supply” of antibiotics – including penicillin – in some retailers and pharmacies due to a surge in demand for the medicines.

“We are working closely with the Department of Health and Social Care (DHSC), which has overall responsibility for medicines supply and has taken actions to help ensure medicines continue to be available,” he said.

Pharmacists say that in addition to shortages they’re facing rising prices which affect their bottom line.

Martin Sawer, executive director for the Healthcare Distribution Association, which represents the largest drugs wholesalers in the UK, said: “These treatments related to Strep A are generic [drugs] so the prices charged to pharmacies are based on what the manufacturers put their products on the market at and it’s a commodity market so when demand exceeds supply that’s when prices go up.”

Dr Leyla Hannbeck, chief executive officer at the Association of Independent Multiple Pharmacies told The Independent on Friday: “Yesterday a couple of wholesalers made [antibiotics] available but at a higher price, and then my understanding is since this morning the price has calmed down … but still higher than it was before. I think we complained, and suppliers took it down.”

“Generally, since the beginning of this year, we have seen the costs of everyday medicines skyrocket, medicines which might cost £1.50 are now costing £50 … Pharmacists are paying much higher prices but the government still reimburses me at £1, and until they adjust the tariff, the pharmacists are going bankrupt.”

Dr Hannbeck explained this was happening across a record number of medicines and warned many pharmacies may shut their doors for good next year.

“Pharmacies don’t put their costs on to the consumer because we are bound by our healthcare ethics,” she said.

She said wholesalers have argued their costs have gone up but said the “government has lost a grip” on the situation.

Raza Ali, a community pharmacist-owner said: “The biggest problem we face is wholesalers withholding stock. Once it’s short and the DHSC grants a concession price, lo and behold stock is available but at a far higher price. Usually above what government pays us. So we are providing medicines at a loss to the public. We are literally paying for the medicine from our own salaries.”

Mr Ali suggested there was some “profiteering going on with wholesalers and [feared] in the next week or two, if there are antibiotics back in stock, what you’ll find is the price is going up”.

Another community pharmacist, Sri Kanapathy, from Durham, told The Independent that one antibiotic supplier inflated its price by “500 per cent”.

He said: “There is a genuine shortage of the medication and be the wholesale sector, trying to manipulate the prices and inflating the prices.”

The DHSC has been approached for comment.

Comments / 1

Related
The Independent

Antibiotics could be given to children en masse in ‘rare’ move by officials

Children at primary schools affected by the Strep A outbreak could be given antibiotics as a blanket prevention measure, in a move described as “rare” by health officials.A government minister revealed the plan in response to the eighth death of a child from the infection.According to the i, the “highly unusual” move would see penicillin or an alternative antibiotic given to all children in a year group that had been hit by a case of Strep A – even if they did not have symptoms.Health officials reportedly confirmed the plan to the newspaper – which the i noted is contrary...
BBC

Strep A schools may be given preventive antibiotics

Pupils at schools with cases of streptococcus A could get preventative antibiotics after nine children died from infections linked to the bacteria. Schools minister Nick Gibb said the use of antibiotics "is an option" and the issue had been raised in the House of Lords on Monday. One of the...
WPFO

Pfizer, Moderna researching rare side effect linked to COVID vaccines

WASHINGTON (TND) — With a triple-threat virus sweeping across the country, pharmaceutical companies have launched their own clinical trials on COVID vaccines in young adults and the possible impact of heart conditions. The senior fellow at the Cato Institute, Dr. Jeffrey Singer, joined The National Desk Friday to talk...
WASHINGTON STATE
The Independent

Fifteen children have died from Strep A in the UK in recent weeks. Could an outbreak in the US follow?

What started as a common bacterial infection ended in death for fifteen children infected with Strep A in Britain. Health authorities have issued a dire warning to parents in the UK as the number of child deaths caused by the infection continues to rise. The latest victim, a five-year-old girl from Ireland, became severely ill last week before dying from Strep A-related complications on Monday. Although pediatric patients usually experience mild symptoms such as fever, swollen tonsils and lymph nodes, complications may arise when the infection gets into the bloodstream, leading to a potentially deadly illness known as Invasive Group...
UTAH STATE
MedicalXpress

Study finds cannabis users had worse bypass outcomes, increased amputation and opioid use

The use of cannabis may have a negative impact on outcomes for a common bypass surgery, a study suggests. Researchers at Michigan Medicine analyzed more than 11,000 cases from the Blue Cross Blue Shield of Michigan Cardiovascular Consortium, known as BMC2, to review patient cannabis use and postoperative outcomes for lower extremity bypass after 30 days and one year. The minimally invasive procedure, also called a peripheral artery bypass, involves detouring blood around a narrowed or blocked artery in one of the legs with a vein or synthetic tube.
studyfinds.org

Common painkillers like ibuprofen and naproxen can make arthritis inflammation even worse

CHICAGO — Common painkillers can make the misery of osteoarthritis even worse, a new study warns. Ibuprofen, naproxen, and diclofenac are among the many drugs for relieving aching joints. However, researchers say they may aggravate inflammation of the knee over time. They belong to a class of medications known as NSAIDS, or non-steroidal anti-inflammatory drugs. The study, based on a review of over 1,000 patients, is one of the first to investigate their long-term effects.
Fortune

Sick with a new Omicron variant? Be prepared for this symptom, new study says

If you’ve come down with one of the newer COVID variants related to “stealth Omicron” BA.2, you might want some fever-reducer at the ready. Among more than 200 patients in India who were infected with several BA.2 strains, the vast majority—82%—experienced a fever, according to an article published last week in Cureus Journal of Medical Science.
BBC

A﻿pology ordered over abrupt pain drug withdrawal

A﻿n apology has been ordered from a GP practice in the Borders over the abrupt withdrawal of a patient's medication. I﻿t follows a complaint by a parent on behalf of their adult child. T﻿he Scottish Public Services Ombudsman found the practice had failed to manage the prescription appropriately...
natureworldnews.com

Sheep Marching in a Circle for 12 Days Straight in China Raises Concern and Speculation

A herd of sheep was observed in China walking a path that forms a circle nonstop for 12 days. The topic's popularity on the internet sparked worry and rumors. It appears that the mystery surrounding a herd of sheep that was captured on camera in China pacing, reportedly nonstop in a circular pattern for 12 days has been solved.
The Guardian

Millions of missing women: China grapples with legacy of one-child policy as population ages

Ming Ming, a boisterous six-year-old, longs to have a playmate, but his mother is adamant that she will not have another child. “No way! One is quite enough,” Li Hong gasps. “Childcare, after-school activities, tutoring … you want them to have a good education but it costs money. We’re just ordinary working folks, not the super rich. The cost of bringing up two kids would kill us!” says the 43-year-old supermarket cashier from the southern province of Guangdong.
The Independent

The Independent

977K+
Followers
314K+
Post
495M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/

Comments / 0

Community Policy