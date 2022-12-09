Mountain lion sightings and attacks in Southern California communities raise safety concerns

Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Eastvale, CA real estate market updateSuzy Valentin RealtorEastvale, CA
Virginia cop who traveled to California to kill three relatives of a 15-year-old girl committed suicideEdy ZooRiverside, CA
75th Annual Victorville Christmas Parade brings the community together for the holidaysThe HD PostVictorville, CA
Victorville and Hesperia make top 100 Boomtowns in America for 2022The HD PostVictorville, CA
HD Family Events Winter Wonderland showcasing over 40 local small businesses this SundayThe HD PostVictorville, CA
KPVI Newschannel 6
Scientists in California say they've made a nuclear fusion breakthrough
LIVERMORE, CA -- Scientists say there's been a nuclear fusion breakthrough that could be the next step forward in increasing clean energy sources. Scientists at a research facility in northern California have created what they say is a nuclear reaction. Officials for the U.S. Department of Energy have been expected to make an official announcement on Tuesday about the discovery.
KPVI Newschannel 6
Illinois among most expensive states to run Christmas lights
(The Center Square) – Illinoisans are paying more to run their Christmas lights this year than residents of other Midwest states, a new study reveals. The website HouseMethod.com shows the cost to run Christmas lights has increased 32% this year in Illinois from 2021, one of the biggest increases in the country.
KPVI Newschannel 6
Report: Deaths among pregnant women in Idaho more than doubled in 2020
Originally published Dec. 12 on IdahoCapitalSun.com. Idaho women who died from pregnancy-related problems doubled between 2019 and 2020, according to the latest Maternal Mortality Review Committee report published Friday by the Idaho Department of Health and Welfare. The review committee, which includes obstetricians, nurses, midwives, medical examiners and other professionals...
KPVI Newschannel 6
Most commonly seen birds in Maine
Stacker compiled a list of the most common birds seen in Maine from Project FeederWatch. Originally published on stacker.com, part of the TownNews Content Exchange.
KPVI Newschannel 6
Texas bans TikTok on government devices
TEXARKANA, Texas – Following other GOP-led states, Texas Gov. Greg Abbott has banned TikTok from government-issued devices, citing cybersecurity risks from China. Abbott banned TikTok on Wednesday from state-issued cellphones, laptops, tablets and desktop computers to protect critical infrastructure and sensitive information from the Chinese government with an additional concern of surveillance of U.S. citizens.
KPVI Newschannel 6
Can't find housing in the Berkshires? Here are four reasons this remains a stubborn problem
Lisa Johnson left Arizona this year to escape an abusive relationship. She moved to the Berkshires, where she has family. But when she tried to find an apartment, she hit a wall. She collects a little more than $900 each month in disability payments from Social Security. She found no...
KPVI Newschannel 6
Approaching winter storm expected to hammer parts of Nebraska with snow, rain
A winter storm moving into the state is expected to drop heavy snow in some parts of western and northern Nebraska and could bring significant rain to the eastern part. More than a dozen counties in the Panhandle and north-central Nebraska are in a blizzard warning, while several counties in southwest and central Nebraska are in either a winter storm warning or a winter storm watch.
KPVI Newschannel 6
Michigan drops from 29th to 31st in economic report
(The Center Square) – A new report comparing the the state's economic conditions shows that other states in the nation are outpacing Michigan. A Business Leaders for Michigan report says the state’s economic competitiveness fell from 29th to 31st nationwide. The ranking measures gross domestic product per capita, median household income, business climate perception, education, labor force participation, net migration, poverty, and business creation.
KPVI Newschannel 6
Gas prices falling across nation, but Pennsylvania drivers still paying more
Average gasoline prices continue to fall in Pennsylvania and across the nation, although the average in Pennsylvania is about 50 cents per gallon higher than the national average. According to AAA, the national average Monday is about $3.26 per gallon. That’s about 14 cents less than a week ago, 52...
KPVI Newschannel 6
Cass County has season's first flu death in area
OMAHA -- Sarpy/Cass Health Department officials on Friday reported that jurisdiction’s first influenza-related death of the season. The person who died was a Cass County man over age 65. “This is a sad reminder that flu can cause serious illness,” Sarah Schram, Sarpy/Cass health director, said in a statement....
KPVI Newschannel 6
Interactive Learning Available for Older Adults this Winter
A slate of free interactive online programming, supported by the Wyoming Department of Health and designed to increase activity and wellness among older Wyoming adults, is currently featuring a number of winter holiday options. Jeff Clark, Community Health Section manager with the WDH Aging Division, said the “GetSetUp” digital education...
KPVI Newschannel 6
UNT program scores $13 million grant to help businesses hire, promote workers with disabilities
In the future, federal and state programs that help businesses hire employees with disabilities for less than minimum wage will likely end. The University of North Texas’ Workplace Inclusion & Sustainable Employment group just landed a five-year grant from the Texas Workforce Commission for $12.7 million to help North Texas businesses to make more room for those employees. The program’s partnership with the commission will create Texas Beacons of Excellence, a program that will lead workers with disabilities into better-paying jobs with more opportunities for advancement.
KPVI Newschannel 6
Wyoming Cultural Trust Fund Awards $344,753
The Wyoming Cultural Trust Fund board awarded $344,753 to 21 grant projects around the state at their recent grant review meeting. Awards were given to a wide variety of projects, including historic preservation, archaeological research, theatre and music programming, public art, museum exhibits, and educational programming. Below is a complete listing of awards by county.
KPVI Newschannel 6
'Spirit of Idaho Women': New Idaho State Capitol sculpture honors women's suffrage, leadership
BOISE — Women in Idaho were granted the right to vote 24 years before women in the U.S. were granted that same right under the 19th Amendment. But it was not without struggle. The idea was first floated in 1871 by Democratic House Member Joseph Williams Morgan, but died without enough support, said Idaho First Lady, Teresa Little. By 1894, women such as Abigail Scott Dunaway had advocated for women to have the vote, and Idaho’s Legislature passed a constitutional amendment for review during the next election, Little said.
KPVI Newschannel 6
Illinois drivers can expect two gas tax increases in 2023
(The Center Square) – Illinois drivers will see increased gasoline taxes next month, with another increase six months after that. Motor fuel prices in Illinois are down nearly 70 cents a gallon since this time last month. However, the state is set to increase the fuel tax Jan. 1 by 3.1 cents a gallon, for a total of 42.3 cents per gallon, second highest in the U.S. Another increase will occur in the summer on July 1.
KPVI Newschannel 6
Iowa gets over $70 million in opioid deal with Walgreens, CVS
DES MOINES — Tens of millions more dollars are headed to Iowa for opioid recovery and prevention services. Iowa Attorney General Tom Miller announced Monday that the state is expected to receive $70.3 million as part of an agreement with CVS and Walgreens for their role in the opioid crisis. The nation’s largest pharmacy chains have agreed to pay a combined $10.7 billion to settle allegations they ignored red flags over opioid painkiller prescriptions and failed to detect and prevent abuse and diversion of the drugs.
KPVI Newschannel 6
Home repair program gets state funding
State Department of Community and Economic Development Acting Secretary Neil Weaver announced that county governments across Pennsylvania can apply for funds through Gov. Tom Wolf’s new $120 million Whole-Home Repairs Program, which opened Monday, utilizing COVID-19 American Rescue Plan Act funding. “We’re pleased to announce that DCED is now...
KPVI Newschannel 6
Youngkin sets date for Virginia special election
(The Center Square) – Virginia Gov. Glenn Youngkin announced Monday a special election following the death of U.S. Rep. Donald McEachin, D-Virginia, will be Feb. 21. The election will fill Virginia’s 4th Congressional District, which was held by McEachin from 2017 until his death Nov. 28. McEachin died from complications of colorectal cancer less than three weeks after winning re-election, as previously reported by The Center Square. McEachin’s funeral was in Richmond last week.
KPVI Newschannel 6
Lawmaker says Illinois has work to do for better senior care
(The Center Square) – While Gov. J.B. Pritzker touted his accomplishments during an event that benefits senior citizens, one state lawmaker says Illinois is not doing enough. The Chicago Housing Authority held the event at the Hyatt Regency Hotel on Wacker Drive in Chicago over the weekend. The annual...
KPVI Newschannel 6
Alabama broadband expansion program kicks off this week
(The Center Square) – Technical assistance for broadband expansion in Alabama is the focus of a series of meetings in the state. The Alabama Community Broadband Technical Assistance program kicked off Monday, Gov. Kay Ivey said, and will be offered in each of the state’s 67 counties. The program works to provide technical assistance to municipalities and other public stakeholders in the state who are working to ensure broadband is accessible to everyone.
