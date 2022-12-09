Red tide bloom expected to cause respiratory irritation along Pinellas County beaches: officials

Every year, the Tampa Bay Lightning honors someone making a difference in the community. The 34th winner, recognized in the 2016-17 season, Liz Gutierrez, who is also the Founder of Enterprising Latinas, joined Gayle Guyardo, the host of the nationally syndicated health and wellness show, Bloom, with more about her dedication to help women out of poverty by recognizing their strengths and giving them the opportunity to train and pave new pathways of economic opportunity and security for themselves.

