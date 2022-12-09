ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pinellas County, FL

Red tide bloom expected to cause respiratory irritation along Pinellas County beaches: officials

By Brittany Muller, Nathaniel Rodriguez
wfla.com
 5 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read full article on original website

Comments / 0

Related
wfla.com

Metropolitan Ministries Expands Holiday Outreach to help Hurricane Ian victims

Metropolitan Ministries is a volunteer & donor fueled nonprofit helping homeless & at risk in Hillsborough, Pinellas, Polk & Pasco. The non-profit offer comprehensive services for at-risk and homeless families in underserved and impoverished communities. WWE Superstar and Tampa’s Goodwill Ambassador Titus O’neil and Metropolitan Ministries President and CEO Tim...
TAMPA, FL
wfla.com

Possible Hillsborough school boundary changes could affect thousands of students

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — The Hillsborough County school district may close up to seven schools if it changes its school attendance boundaries. Superintendent Addison Davis says it’s something the district has never done, but it’s needed, with some schools being overcrowded and others not full enough. Davis said 24% of schools are overcrowded while 44% are under enrolled.
HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, FL
wfla.com

Join The Rough Riders Teddy Bear Roundup

Every year, the Rough Riders collect, sort, and distribute thousands of Teddy Bears to hospital patients, cancer survivors and their families, centers for abused women and children, community health centers, special needs day care centers, and foster children. Greg Eckley the 2nd Vice President and Treasurer and Paul Ferrentino the...
TAMPA, FL
wfla.com

Tampa Bay Lightning’s 34th Community Hero Winner

Every year, the Tampa Bay Lightning honors someone making a difference in the community. The 34th winner, recognized in the 2016-17 season, Liz Gutierrez, who is also the Founder of Enterprising Latinas, joined Gayle Guyardo, the host of the nationally syndicated health and wellness show, Bloom, with more about her dedication to help women out of poverty by recognizing their strengths and giving them the opportunity to train and pave new pathways of economic opportunity and security for themselves.
TAMPA, FL

Comments / 0

Community Policy