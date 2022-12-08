Read full article on original website
Related
Sodexo’s InReach Chooses Cantaloupe’s Complete Business and Payments Platform to Power 20,000+ Self-Service Locations
MALVERN, Pa.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Dec 8, 2022-- Cantaloupe, Inc. (NASDAQ: CTLP), a digital payments and software services company that provides end-to-end technology solutions for the self-service economy, is excited to announce that Sodexo’s InReach convenience business has chosen Cantaloupe as its hardware provider and business platform. As part of the agreement, InReach will upgrade all 18 of its branches — including 18,800 vending machines and 1,200 micro markets — onto Cantaloupe’s Seed platform, bringing cashless payments and operational visibility to its business units. Sodexo is one of the nation’s leaders in quality, multichannel and flexible food experiences, and InReach provides a wealth of convenience solutions that meet the evolving needs of customers through dynamic spaces and delicious food and drink options. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221208005382/en/ Cantaloupe has announced that Sodexo’s InReach convenience business has chosen Cantaloupe as its hardware provider and business platform , which will help Sodexo InReach accelerate growth in key markets across all U.S. branches. (Photo: Business Wire)
Fourth Stimulus Check Updates: Up To $2,000 Payments Likely To Go Out In Four States – See If You're Qualified
Kentucky, Montana, North Carolina, and Pennsylvania residents could join more than a dozen states already offering stimulus money to their citizens. The Commonwealth Journal stated that individual taxpayers in Kentucky might get a $500 one-time payment in 2023, while households and joint filers could receive $1,000.
crowdfundinsider.com
Bill Payment, Restaurant Management Platform MarginEdge Secures $45M via Series C
MarginEdge, the restaurant management and bill payment platform, announced it has raised a $45 million Series C investment “led by Ten Coves Capital with participation from Fiserv, Derive Ventures, and all previous institutional investors.”. This funding, “which more than doubles funding to date to over $70 million, not only...
How Express Plans to Transform Its Business Through New ‘Large-Scale Partnership’ With WHP Global
After a tough third quarter, Express is launching a “large-scale transformation” through a new partnership with WHP Global. According to Express, the two-part deal will see WHP Global invest a total of $260 million into the fashion retail chain to form an intellectual property joint venture and a “mutually transformative” strategic partnership to launch a new omnichannel platform. The multi-layered deal includes a $235 million investment from WHP Global for a 60% stake in an intellectual property joint venture. Express will retain a 40% stake and said the deal will allow it to scale internationally and into non-core categories by way of...
Gizmodo
Researchers Managed to Transfer Twice the Global Internet Traffic in a Single Second
Six months after researchers from Japan’s National Institute of Information and Communications Technology (NICT) set a new data transfer record of 1.02 petabits per second, a team of researchers from the Technical University of Denmark and Chalmers University of Technology in Sweden has shattered that record, hitting 1.84 Pbit/s with a new chip that uses just a single laser. That’s the equivalent of moving “twice the total global Internet traffic,” all in one second.
CNBC
Grocery delivery firm Getir acquires embattled rival Gorillas as industry consolidates
Getir didn't disclose financial details for the deal but said in a statement that it underscores consolidation in the sector. The long-rumored takeover reportedly values Gorillas at $1.2 billion, down 15% from its last valuation. Turkish grocery delivery firm Getir acquired its German rival Gorillas for an undisclosed amount, the...
Nutritional Products International’s Jeff Fernandez Brings Retail Buying Experience From Walmart and Amazon to NPI
Mitch Gould, the founder of NPI, is a third-generation retail distribution and manufacturing professional. Jeff Fernandez, president of NPI NPI Helps Health and Wellness Brand Manufacturers Expand in the U.S. Not only did Jeff work for industry leader Walmart, but he also played a role
crowdfundinsider.com
MarketTime, Fintech Firm Balance to Launch B2B Payments Solution
MarketTime, the provider of order-writing, business intelligence and B2B eCommerce platforms in the industry, has announced its payments solution will be powered by Balance, the B2B payments experience company “offering the first online checkout built for businesses.”. Balance claims it is “flipping the old, complacent ways of B2B transacting...
Mastercard Teams With Marqeta on Instant Vendor Payments
Marqeta has integrated with Mastercard Track Instant Pay to enable instant payment of supplier invoices. With the integration of this virtual card solution that uses machine learning and straight-through processing, the card issuing platform will enable its customers to streamline their authorization of supplier payments and management of cash flow, according to the release, the companies said in a Wednesday (Dec. 7) press release emailed to PYMNTS.
crowdfundinsider.com
Tech Firm Q-CTRL Releases Access to Fire Opal to Improve Quantum Algorithm Performance
Q-CTRL, which claims to be a global leader in infrastructure software for quantum technology, announced the release of Fire Opal, which is described as “a user-friendly software package designed to enable algorithm developers to get useful results from today’s imperfect quantum computers.”. The announcement was “made at Q2B,...
globalspec.com
Video: Seco Tool reconditioning service grows by over 30%
As one of the fastest growing end mill and drill areas in the Seco Tools portfolio, the company’s solid-round tool reconditioning service experienced an increase in use by over 30% in 2022. In addition to significant cost savings for customers, a Seco reconditioned tool regains 85% to 95% of...
assetservicingtimes.com
Vanguard launches blockchain platform in Australia
Vanguard launches blockchain platform in Australia. Investment company Vanguard Australia (Vanguard) has adopted technology firm GROW’s distributed ledger technology application (DLTA) platform. Held on R3’s Corda blockchain platform, DLTA provides a single, integrated, back-office solution for global assets. It includes a shared system of record for all fund and...
tedmag.com
DistributED: Futures Group, Electric Vehicles
NAED’s Futures Group, which held a packed-house in-person meeting at NAED’s recent Eastern Region Conference, is planning its next Office Hours event on December 8 at 1pm Central Time. This special podcast previews the next topic for the Futures Group, which is Electric Vehicles: Potential and Potential Roadblocks.
agritechtomorrow.com
Avirtech collaborates with Astrocast & advances Satellite IoT connectivity to boost the Southeast Asia AgriTech system
Avirtech Avirlink BIOTA and Astrocast SatIoT integration allow agribusiness better connectivity in areas with limited or no cellular connectivity, such as mountainous and nursery regions. Avirtech is a precision AgriTech leader in Southeast Asia, and Astrocast, a leading global nanosatellite IoT network operator, collaborates to advance Satellite IoT connectivity (SatIoT)...
ffnews.com
Klarpay AG builds a Cloud-Based Infrastructure to automate its services
Swiss fintech Klarpay AG chose to build its cloud-based infrastructure using Amazon Web Services (AWS). The company focused on high-value tasks, including improving its banking product by developing new features such as scalable and API-enabled transactional capabilities instead of using its resources to maintain a data center. Christos Alatzidis, Klarpay...
crowdfundinsider.com
Starling Bank Now Offers Virtual Cards
Popular digital bank Starling Bank has announced new virtual cards along with features that can be incorporated into the tech. Starling Bank said that virtual cards are now available for Personal Current Account customers and updated its Spending Insights. The features add to the bank’s money management tools, designed to help people track their spending and provide greater visibility of their budgets.
aiexpress.io
Zebra Technologies picks Bill Burns as next CEO
Zebra Technologies Corporation, the father or mother firm of autonomous cellular robotic maker Fetch Robotics, introduced that it might be making Invoice Burns, its present Chief Product and Options Officer, the brand new CEO of the corporate, and a member of the Zebra Board of Administrators. Burns will succeed Anders...
TechCrunch
Solana founders see now as a time to bridge the blockchain and the physical world
“It’s just a time of immense fear, but there’s immense opportunity,” Raj Gokal, co-founder of Solana, said to TechCrunch. “There’s a lot of signal and a lot of noise.”. Developers in the space who weathered the last crypto market cycle see Solana’s ability to handle...
3 Ways Consumers are Driving Change in Retail Logistics for 2023
Here's how retailers can embrace consumer cues on sustainability, transparency and customer service in 2023 and beyond.
Ryder Launches Drop-and-Hook Trailer Service for Freight Brokerage Solution
MIAMI--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Dec 7, 2022-- Ryder System, Inc. (NYSE: R), a leader in supply chain, dedicated transportation, and fleet management solutions, announces a new drop-and-hook trailer service to complement its growing freight brokerage business. By leveraging available capacity through COOP by Ryder, the leading peer-to-peer truck- and trailer-sharing platform, customers have access to a dynamic fleet of dry and refrigerated trailers. Currently, COOP has more than 6,000 trailers listed across the United States, with inventory growing daily. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221207005077/en/ Ryder announces a new drop-and-hook trailer service to complement its growing freight brokerage business. By leveraging available capacity through COOP by Ryder, the leading peer-to-peer truck- and trailer-sharing platform, customers have access to a dynamic fleet of dry and refrigerated trailers. (Photo: Business Wire)
Comments / 0