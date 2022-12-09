Read full article on original website
Related
travelawaits.com
A New Sandals Resort Is Opening In The Caribbean Next Spring — Here’s Where
All products featured on TravelAwaits are independently selected by our writers and editors. We may earn commission when you click on or make a purchase via our links. Reservations can now be made for Sandals resort in Jamaica. The long-wished-for return of Sandals Dunn’s River is May 24, 2023. The opening marks the introduction of this adults-only resort in the all-inclusive company.
Viking cruise passenger dead after rogue wave slams into ship sailing to Argentina
A Viking Polaris cruise ship was hit with a devastating wave off the coast of Argentina on its way to Antarctica, killing a passenger and injuring four.
cruisefever.net
Icon of the Seas Will Have the Largest Cruise Ship Pool at Sea
On a recent sailing on Royal Caribbean’s Allure of the Seas, I sat down with a group of media to talk to Jay Schneider, the cruise line’s Chief Product Innovation Officer, about Icon of the Seas. Icon of the Seas will debut in early 2024 and will be the largest cruise ship ever built.
Experience: we were shipwrecked after our boat hit a whale
We were sinking fast. I sat on deck, watching for help, preparing for death
Stowaways who arrived in Spain on rudder returned to ship
Three migrants who arrived in Spain after enduring an 11-day journey from Nigeria on the rudder of a fuel tanker were returned to the ship Tuesday after receiving medical care, officials said. The three migrants were on Tuesday returned to the Maltese-flagged ship, which will have to take them back to Nigeria, a spokesman for the central government's representative in the Canary Islands told AFP. A ship's operator must take care of any stowaways and "has to bring them back to their port of origin", he said.
cntraveler.com
U.S. Destinations Almost as Captivating as New Zealand
Although lots of locations throughout the world are stunning, no place embodies natural wonder quite as well as New Zealand. One of the more stunning and unique hideaways in New Zealand can be found at The Shack, nestled within the Cloudy Bay Vineyards estate in the Wairau Valley in Marlborough. While most people know Cloudy Bay for its world-famous Sauvignon Blanc, its land is also home to this four-bedroom oasis. Surrounded by vineyards, and luxuriously furnished with pieces designed by local artisans to reflect the surrounding beauty of the region, The Shack offers a chance to relax, reset, and enjoy the wonders of NZ nature. While an escape to this exact location would be a dream, there are some stateside locations that will help satisfy your wanderlust until you’re able to make it around the world. We’ve highlighted some natural wonders that can be found across the United States: From a desert oasis in Palm Beach to an architectural masterpiece in Telluride, there are amazing options that feature architecture almost as impressive as their natural backdrops.
Elaborately carved wooden ship figurehead of a beautiful woman washes ashore after falling off ship bound for Caribbean
On November 27, 2022, a beautiful carved and painted wooden figurehead from a ship was discovered on a pebble-strewn beach in the United Kingdom. Keep reading for a video and photos.
Video Of Woman's Trip To Kenya Is Full of Natural Beauty
Stunning savannahs, beautiful beaches- Kenya has it all.
Thrillist
All-Inclusive Resorts Are Having a Moment
It began in 1950, in a small fishing village on the Balearic island of Mallorca. World War II was in the recent past, the sun was shining, and entrepreneur Gérard Blitz decided to set up a village of tents for vacationers. The idea was for people to disconnect from the outside world and reconnect with each other. Guests came in droves, the village’s population swelling to nearly 2,000, with everyone pitching in to work and enjoy a bounty of outdoor activities, food, and drink. This was the first modern all-inclusive resort, a harbinger of piña coladas to come: The original Club Med.
Exploring the Caribbean on the World’s First Hybrid Ship
Ship. Boat. Bus. Boat. Walk. That’s how I made it to Lamanai, an ancient Mayan city reservation in Northern Belize that was the longest occupied of the Mayan world (3,000 years). In Mayan, Lamanai means “submerged crocodile,” which fits as it sits along the lush and green crocodile waters of the New River that took us there.
drifttravel.com
Türkiye’s Mediterranean Lakes District is a must-visit destination for 2023
Located in Türkiye’s Mediterranean Basin, the Lakes District has earned the title of one of the world’s top travel destinations in 2023. Named for its 16 tectonic lakes at the foot of the Taurus Mountains, the Lake District enchants travellers with its ancient Greek and Roman cities as well as its hospitable accommodation facilities.
divenewswire.com
Curaçao is one of the Best Dive Destinations in the Caribbean for 2023
If you are thinking about planning your next Caribbean dive vacation, then you should be considering the Dutch Caribbean Island of Curaçao!. Why? Because Curacao was once again voted as one of the Best Overall Dive Destinations in the Caribbean and Atlantic regions in Scuba Diving Magazine’s 2023 Readers Choice Awards that ranks the World’s Best Diving Destinations!
Comments / 0