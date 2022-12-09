Read full article on original website
hail dictator biden
3d ago
let's see Russia gets the merchant of death. putin can use his expertise to bring death and destruction to the Ukraine citizens. and we get a basketball player. yep biden really hooked putin up this deal.
61
Staci Blankenship
3d ago
They shouldn't have released an anti American and they had a choice between the 2 but Biden lied and said it was griner or nothing. Putinknew he'd choose her because for political reasons. They are laughing now. it's a shame.
40
Reno72
3d ago
Just another reason to get this clown out of office. With all the harm he has done to this country in just 2 years we can’t afford 2 more years of this clown
38
