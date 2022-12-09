ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
California State

Terrence Howard Is To Blame For Nia Long's Infamous Slap In 'The Best Man'

"Oh that was my fault," the actor reveals in conversation with Taye Diggs and Morris Chestnut during their Of The ESSENCE cover shoot. There’s no shortage of memorable scenes from the 1999 romantic comedy The Best Man, but if there’s one that stands out among the rest, it’s Jordan Armstrong, played by Nia Long, nearly slapping the hearing out of Taye Diggs‘s character, Harper Stewart, for ruining their chance of finally seizing a romantic moment the night before Lance and Mia’s wedding.
Wardrobe Breakdown: Nia Long At ‘The Best Man The Final Chapters’ Premiere In L.A.

Actress Nia Long hit up the black carpet in Los Angeles for the premiere of Best Man: The Final Chapters the other day looking to be in good spirits. She has been through a lot the last couple of months with her ex fiancé but smiled for the cameras wearing a bright red lip and feather bustier top and dress slacks, very chic indeed. Long will always be remembered for films and tv shows like, Boyz In The Hood, Fresh Prince of Bel-Air and also in Best Man as Jordan.
Angela Bassett Warned Wakanda Forever Director That Her Character's Twist Could 'Upset' Fans

Angela Bassett says she told director Ryan Coogler: "What are you doing? Why? You will rue the day!" Warning: This post contains spoilers for Black Panther: Wakanda Forever, which is now playing in theaters. Angela Bassett pushed back against her Black Panther character's fate. The Oscar nominee, 64, plays Queen Ramonda in the Marvel movies, and in the new sequel Wakanda Forever, the grieving matriarch dies at the hand of villain Namor (Tenoch Huerta) while she saves Riri Williams (Dominique Thorne). Her death plays a pivotal moment in the story as her daughter...
Jada Pinkett Smith's Ex August Alsina Comes Out, Introduces His Boyfriend To The World

Jada Pinkett Smith’s Ex August Alsina has come out to the world and introduced his boyfriend named Zu, RadarOnline.com has learned. At the end of this week’s episode of The Surreal Life, August revealed personal news to the camera. “I would like a love that feels limitless,” August said during his confessional. He continued, “And then what do you know? Love showed up, but in a new way. I want to share that and really honor the person that I love and that loves me back and teaching my so much about love and healing. I want to that in...
The Proud Family Cast Praises Beyoncé and JAY-Z's Family Halloween Costume: 'Super Fabulous'

In a conversation with Vulture, the cast of The Proud Family opened up about what it was like to see Beyoncé's family take on the characters The Proud Family cast was definitely made proud by the Carter family's Halloween costume. In a sitdown with Vulture, the cast of the Disney+ reboot opened up about what it was like to have Beyoncé's family take on the characters this past Halloween. Jo Marie Payton, who voices Suga Mama in both the original series and The Proud Family: Louder and Prouder, revealed...
"America's Got Talent" Star Dies

Roslyn Singleton, the viral sensation and fan favorite on "America's Got Talent" and the "Ellen Degeneres Show" has reportedly died, according to NBC News. Singleton reportedly died on November 15th, according to an Instagram post made by her husband.
Famed R&B Singer Dies

Famed R&B and Hip Hop singer B. Smyth has died at the young age of 28, according to the New York Post. Smith’s real name was Brandon Smith. Smith’s brother Denzil announced his brother’s passing on Smith’s Instagram page.
Britney Spears Barely Skirts Instagram Flags with Risque Bathtub Photoshoot

Pop star Britney Spears is going Instagram viral for a pair of bathtub photos that leave little to the imagination. Technically they're the same photo with different filters, but the image shows the singer sitting nude in a bathtub, covering her chest with her hands with a small flower sticker strategically placed in what appears to be an effort to halt Instagram flags.
Bobby Brown Reacts to Whitney Houston Movie: 'I'm Probably Gonna Watch It'

Countless Whitney Houston movies have been released since the singer's untimely demise 10 years ago, it must all be a blur at this point to her ex-husband, Bobby Brown. During an interview with E News, Brown did not say much about the upcoming biopic, "I'm probably gonna watch it," he said.
Viola Davis Was Pissed About Being Told She Isn’t Pretty Enough To Land Lead Roles

Viola Davis is confident and happy her self-worth is built upon factors outside of the beauty standards other people value. For the December/January issue of Harper’s Bazaar, The Woman King actress opened up about how her self-worth has been impacted by others’ hurtful comments about her appearance. “The...
Blair Underwood ENGAGED To Longtime Friend After Divorcing His Wife Of 27 Years, Says '41-Year' Platonic Relationship Blossomed Into Romance

Actor Blair Underwood introduced the world to his new fiancée, Josie Hart, while going public about their engagement 18 months after his divorce from Desiree DaCosta, RadarOnline.com has learned. "The most amazing, brilliant, beautiful, hilarious, thought provoking, and insightful person I know who continuously lives life out-loud. The future is crazy-bright Girl!" the Sex and the City star began his Instagram caption on November 23, alongside a photo of the pair dressed to impress while posing on the red carpet at the 50th International Emmy Awards."None of us ever know where God will guide our paths," Underwood continued, praising Hart...

