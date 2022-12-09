Read full article on original website
Madame Noire
The Smith Family Looked Stunning As They Hit The Red Carpet Premiere Of ‘Emancipation’
The red carpet premiere of the new film Emancipation was a family affair for lead star Will Smith. The actor graced the scene on Nov. 30 at the Los Angeles Regency Village Theater with his family — sons Trey and Jaden, daughter Willow and wife, Jada Pinkett Smith. The...
Essence
Terrence Howard Is To Blame For Nia Long's Infamous Slap In 'The Best Man'
"Oh that was my fault," the actor reveals in conversation with Taye Diggs and Morris Chestnut during their Of The ESSENCE cover shoot. There’s no shortage of memorable scenes from the 1999 romantic comedy The Best Man, but if there’s one that stands out among the rest, it’s Jordan Armstrong, played by Nia Long, nearly slapping the hearing out of Taye Diggs‘s character, Harper Stewart, for ruining their chance of finally seizing a romantic moment the night before Lance and Mia’s wedding.
Actress Octavia Spencer who started her film career in Mississippi to be honored with star on Hollywood Walk of Fame
The actress who began her career in Mississippi and won the Academy Award for her performance in “The Help” filmed in the Magnolia State, will forever have place in the Hollywood Walk of Fame next month. Academy-Award-winning actress Octavia Spencer will have her star dedicated with the more...
Talking With Tami
Wardrobe Breakdown: Nia Long At ‘The Best Man The Final Chapters’ Premiere In L.A.
Actress Nia Long hit up the black carpet in Los Angeles for the premiere of Best Man: The Final Chapters the other day looking to be in good spirits. She has been through a lot the last couple of months with her ex fiancé but smiled for the cameras wearing a bright red lip and feather bustier top and dress slacks, very chic indeed. Long will always be remembered for films and tv shows like, Boyz In The Hood, Fresh Prince of Bel-Air and also in Best Man as Jordan.
Janis Hunter Gaye, Marvin Gaye’s Wife, Dead at 66
Janis Hunter Gaye, the former wife of late Motown icon Marvin Gaye, passed away on Saturday, Dec. 3, at her home in Rhode Island, according to her family. She was 66. The cause of death is not yet known. Janis was the singer’s second marriage, and she is credited for...
Angela Bassett Warned Wakanda Forever Director That Her Character's Twist Could 'Upset' Fans
Angela Bassett says she told director Ryan Coogler: "What are you doing? Why? You will rue the day!" Warning: This post contains spoilers for Black Panther: Wakanda Forever, which is now playing in theaters. Angela Bassett pushed back against her Black Panther character's fate. The Oscar nominee, 64, plays Queen Ramonda in the Marvel movies, and in the new sequel Wakanda Forever, the grieving matriarch dies at the hand of villain Namor (Tenoch Huerta) while she saves Riri Williams (Dominique Thorne). Her death plays a pivotal moment in the story as her daughter...
Jada Pinkett Smith's Ex August Alsina Comes Out, Introduces His Boyfriend To The World
Jada Pinkett Smith’s Ex August Alsina has come out to the world and introduced his boyfriend named Zu, RadarOnline.com has learned. At the end of this week’s episode of The Surreal Life, August revealed personal news to the camera. “I would like a love that feels limitless,” August said during his confessional. He continued, “And then what do you know? Love showed up, but in a new way. I want to share that and really honor the person that I love and that loves me back and teaching my so much about love and healing. I want to that in...
The Proud Family Cast Praises Beyoncé and JAY-Z's Family Halloween Costume: 'Super Fabulous'
In a conversation with Vulture, the cast of The Proud Family opened up about what it was like to see Beyoncé's family take on the characters The Proud Family cast was definitely made proud by the Carter family's Halloween costume. In a sitdown with Vulture, the cast of the Disney+ reboot opened up about what it was like to have Beyoncé's family take on the characters this past Halloween. Jo Marie Payton, who voices Suga Mama in both the original series and The Proud Family: Louder and Prouder, revealed...
"America's Got Talent" Star Dies
Roslyn Singleton, the viral sensation and fan favorite on "America's Got Talent" and the "Ellen Degeneres Show" has reportedly died, according to NBC News. Singleton reportedly died on November 15th, according to an Instagram post made by her husband.
We Love to See It! Kandi Burress is Going Natural, Shows Fans New Hairstyle
Real Housewives of Atlanta reality star Kandi Burruss has begun her natural hair journey and we are here for it!. On a recent Instagram reel, the Xscape singer showed off her stylish heatless do, and said she notices a “difference” since going natural. “I’ve been dedicated to these...
Sam Elliott Joins Helen Mirren and Harrison Ford at ‘1923’ Premiere to Talk ‘Yellowstone’ Spinoffs
Yellowstone fans have turned their attention to creator Taylor Sheridan’s next all-new spinoff, 1923, as the series prequel is set... The post Sam Elliott Joins Helen Mirren and Harrison Ford at ‘1923’ Premiere to Talk ‘Yellowstone’ Spinoffs appeared first on Outsider.
Famed R&B Singer Dies
Famed R&B and Hip Hop singer B. Smyth has died at the young age of 28, according to the New York Post. Smith’s real name was Brandon Smith. Smith’s brother Denzil announced his brother’s passing on Smith’s Instagram page.
Britney Spears Barely Skirts Instagram Flags with Risque Bathtub Photoshoot
Pop star Britney Spears is going Instagram viral for a pair of bathtub photos that leave little to the imagination. Technically they're the same photo with different filters, but the image shows the singer sitting nude in a bathtub, covering her chest with her hands with a small flower sticker strategically placed in what appears to be an effort to halt Instagram flags.
Ice Cube Says He Lost Out on a $9 Million Movie Role Because He Refused to Get the COVID-19 Vaccine
Ice Cube revealed that he lost out on a hefty paycheck because he refused to get the COVID-19 vaccine. “I turned down a movie because I didn’t wanna get the motherf—king jab,” the “Straight Outta Compton” rapper, 53, revealed on the Monday, November 21, episode of the “Million Dollaz Worth of Game” podcast. “I turned […]
Beyonce and Jay-Z’s Rare Family Photos With Blue Ivy, Rumi and Sir: Cutest Moments
Hollywood royalty! Beyoncé and Jay-Z keep their lives at home relatively under wraps, but the A-listers have given glimpses of their kids growing up over the years. The couple tied the knot in April 2008. Three years later, the "Love on Top" singer announced she was pregnant with a show-stopping onstage reveal during her performance […]
musictimes.com
Bobby Brown Reacts to Whitney Houston Movie: 'I'm Probably Gonna Watch It'
Countless Whitney Houston movies have been released since the singer's untimely demise 10 years ago, it must all be a blur at this point to her ex-husband, Bobby Brown. During an interview with E News, Brown did not say much about the upcoming biopic, "I'm probably gonna watch it," he said.
AOL Corp
Jane Fonda, 84, says her biggest fear is dying with regrets: ‘I want to feel that I’ve done my very best’
Jane Fonda is living a life without shame. The actress and activist, 84, opened up to Glennon Doyle on her podcast We Can Do Hard Things about her decades-long search for wholeness — and how it's shaped her views on life, spirituality and death. "My big fear is getting...
Madame Noire
Viola Davis Was Pissed About Being Told She Isn’t Pretty Enough To Land Lead Roles
Viola Davis is confident and happy her self-worth is built upon factors outside of the beauty standards other people value. For the December/January issue of Harper’s Bazaar, The Woman King actress opened up about how her self-worth has been impacted by others’ hurtful comments about her appearance. “The...
Charlton Heston received flak for his interracial love scene with a black actress
Charlton HestonPhoto byTrailer Screenshot; Public Domain Image. The 1971 movie, Omega Man is known for having one of the first interracial kisses and love scene in a major mass-market motion picture.
Blair Underwood ENGAGED To Longtime Friend After Divorcing His Wife Of 27 Years, Says '41-Year' Platonic Relationship Blossomed Into Romance
Actor Blair Underwood introduced the world to his new fiancée, Josie Hart, while going public about their engagement 18 months after his divorce from Desiree DaCosta, RadarOnline.com has learned. "The most amazing, brilliant, beautiful, hilarious, thought provoking, and insightful person I know who continuously lives life out-loud. The future is crazy-bright Girl!" the Sex and the City star began his Instagram caption on November 23, alongside a photo of the pair dressed to impress while posing on the red carpet at the 50th International Emmy Awards."None of us ever know where God will guide our paths," Underwood continued, praising Hart...
