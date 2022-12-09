Today's game between the Kansas City Chiefs and Denver Broncos was a contentious one as the action was unfolding. But the big scrap took place after the final whistle. After the Chiefs knelt down to seal a 34-28 win over the Broncos, head coaches Andy Reid and Nathaniel Hackett went to midfield for the traditional postgame handshake. But they were interrupted as a fight broke out between players.

KANSAS CITY, MO ・ 1 DAY AGO