Read full article on original website
Related
Jerry Jones Has Blunt Message For Troubled Cowboys Player
The Dallas Cowboys questionably kept troubled cornerback Kelvin Joseph this past spring when they had the option to release him. Now, the team will need him to step up after Anthony Brown suffered a season-ending Achilles tear in Week 13. Joseph has been thrust into into a starting role alongside...
Odell Beckham Jr. Next Move: Bills Sign OBJ to 'Prove-It' Contract?
Odell Beckham's third visit is done, which means a decision might be pending. But as the Bills surely know, there has been a Cowboys "red flag.''
Look: NFL Owner's Daughter Going Viral Before Kickoff
The Kansas City Chiefs are set to take on a divisional rival in the Denver Broncos on Sunday afternoon. Kickoff between Kansas City and Denver is set for 4:05 p.m. E.T. this afternoon. Gracie Hunt, the daughter of the Chiefs owner, appears to be ready for kickoff. The daughter of...
Dak Prescott, Ezekiel Elliott Fined for Unsportsmanlike Conduct
The Cowboys stars were among 10 NFL players fined for a total of over $100,000.
NFL World Not Happy With Terry Bradshaw On Sunday
Terry Bradshaw has been very open about his health struggles over the last year. The legendary NFL quarterback has battled cancer and has been working his way back. Bradshaw, a Hall of Fame quarterback, has struggled a bit on the air. Unfortunately, some fans have been unhappy with Bradshaw's performance...
Look: Cowboys Fans Are Furious With Rob Gronkowski Today
A lot of people rank the Dallas Cowboys as a Super Bowl contender right now. Former all-world tight end Rob Gronkowski is not one of them though and he has the Cowboys fanbase fuming. Appearing on FOX NFL Sunday, Gronkowski declared that the Cowboys might be "pretenders" this season and...
Lovie Smith Makes His Opinion On Cowboys Very Clear
Lovie Smith and the Houston Texans had the Cowboys on the ropes Sunday, but a last-minute Ezekiel Elliott touchdown was able to save Dallas from falling to the team with the worst record in the NFL. Speaking on the Dallas' game-winning drive, Smith pointed to the play of Dak Prescott...
247Sports
No. 1 recruit Arch Manning opens up on Texas commitment: 'I feel we can build something special there'
In nine days, 247Sports’ No. 1 recruit Arch Manning will sign his letter of intent with Texas, a program he’s been committed to since June. The five-star from New Orleans (La.) Isidore Newman chose to play for Steve Sarkisian and the Longhorns over Alabama, Clemson and Georgia among others.
iheart.com
Gisele Spotted With New Man Following Brady Divorce
Supermodel Gisele Bündchen was spotted with a new man over the weekend for the first time since her divorce from Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady last month. Page Six reports Bündchen was seen with jiu-jitsu instructor Joaquim Valente at Koji in Provincia de Puntarenas, Costa Rica, along with her children Benjamin and Vivian.
saturdaytradition.com
CJ Stroud conveniently ignores handshake when introduced on stage as 2022 Heisman finalist
CJ Stroud was one of the 4 Heisman Trophy finalists for the 2022 season. As per tradition, many former Heisman Trophy winners attended the ceremony in New York Saturday night as well as those 4 finalists. As Stroud was being introduced, he shook the hands of former Heisman winners Mike Garrett and Steve Spurrier.
How Much Money Stefon Diggs + Josh Allen Make in Buffalo Endorsements
How much money do Stefon Diggs and Josh Allen make from endorsements? Whether they represent national or local brands, there is a rigorous vetting process that both go through. Diggs and Allen make sure that they are partnering with brands that align with their values. Here is how much money...
Buccaneers Insider Names Potential Landing Spot For Tom Brady Next Season
Tom Brady is in the final season of his contract with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and could very well be on his way out this offseason. Bucs insider Rick Stroud has named the San Francisco 49ers as a potential landing spot for the all-time great quarterback next season. Brady, a...
Here's Who Should Win The Heisman Trophy Tonight
Later this Saturday, the winner of this year's Heisman Trophy will be announced. The four finalists are Georgia's Stetson Bennett, Ohio State's C.J. Stroud, TCU's Max Duggan and USC's Caleb Williams. All four quarterbacks have been outstanding for their respective programs this season. There's no denying it. That being said,...
Ravens Reportedly Release Veteran Running Back
The Baltimore Ravens are reportedly releasing veteran running back Mike Davis, per ESPN NFL insider Adam Schefter. The move is intended to clear a roster spot for J.K. Dobbins, who the team plan on activating from the injured reserve today. Davis seemed to confirm the news with a tweet on...
Football World Reacts To Major Quarterback Commitment Flip
One of the most-exciting quarterback recruits in the 2023 class has flipped his commitment. William "Pop" Watson, a three-star quarterback recruit out of Massachusetts, had been committed to Nebraska for a long time. However, he flipped his commitment on Sunday night. The dual-threat quarterback is now committed to Virginia Tech.
Video: Fight Breaks Out After Chiefs vs. Broncos Game
Today's game between the Kansas City Chiefs and Denver Broncos was a contentious one as the action was unfolding. But the big scrap took place after the final whistle. After the Chiefs knelt down to seal a 34-28 win over the Broncos, head coaches Andy Reid and Nathaniel Hackett went to midfield for the traditional postgame handshake. But they were interrupted as a fight broke out between players.
Stat Prediction for Jameson Williams Week 14
Jameson Williams is expected to play more, and be more involved in the Lions' offense this week.
NFL World Believes 2 Coaches Should Be Fired Tomorrow
There have already been a couple of NFL head coaching firings this season, with the Panthers firing Matt Rhule and the Colts firing Frank Reich. The NFL world believes that two head coaches should probably be let go on Monday afternoon. Both Broncos head coach Nathaniel Hackett and Bucs head...
Veteran NFL Kicker Cut Before Sunday's Game
A veteran NFL kicker has been released before his team's game on Sunday. Matthew Wright, a 26-year-old placekicker, needs to find a new home after Saturday. The Pittsburgh Steelers released the veteran NFL kicker ahead of their game on Sunday. Pittsburgh has chosen to go with Chris Boswell at kicker...
Comments / 0