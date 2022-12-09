Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Major discount store chain closing another Minnesota locationKristen WaltersMinneapolis, MN
The Canadian Pacific Holiday Train arrives in the Twin CitiesLimitless Production Group LLCSaint Paul, MN
Longstanding Marshalls Location to Permanently CloseJoel EisenbergMinneapolis, MN
Santa's Holiday Hero Express Parade - West St Paul, MinnesotaLimitless Production Group LLCWest Saint Paul, MN
gophersports.com
Big Ten Honors Frank as Indoor Field Athlete of the Week
MINNEAPOLIS -- University of Minnesota junior Shelby Frank has been named the Big Ten's Field Athlete of the Week, the conference office announced on Wednesday afternoon. Frank was also named the USTFCCCA National Athlete of the Week on Tuesday. For Frank, the Big Ten honor is the fourth of her...
gophersports.com
Braun, Borowicz Propel Gophers Past Milwaukee
MINNEAPOLIS (Dec. 14, 2022) – The University of Minnesota (7-5, 1-1 B1G) won its second game in three days with a 75-59 decision over Milwaukee (3-7, 1-1 Horizon) on Wednesday afternoon. Mara Braun (21) and Katie Borowicz (17) paced the Gophers on the offensive end. Just two days removed...
gophersports.com
Gophers Welcome Milwaukee For Wednesday Morning Matchup
MINNEAPOLIS - The University of Minnesota (6-5, 1-1 B1G) is set for its second game of a three-game home stand on Wednesday morning against UW-Milwaukee (3-6, 1-1 Horizon) at Williams Arena at 11 a.m.. The game, which serves as the Gophers' 'Field Trip Game', can be seen on B1G+ and can be heard on the iHeartRadio app or on KFAN+ with Justin Gaard and Lynnette Sjoquist on the call.
gophersports.com
Frank Named USTFCCCA National Athlete of the Week
MINNEAPOLIS -- University of Minnesota junior Shelby Frank has been honored by the USTFCCCA as the National Division I Athlete of the Week after her performance at the Minnesota Icebreaker, the organization announced on Tuesday. Frank tossed the No. 1 mark in the nation this season in the weight throw...
gophersports.com
Taylor Landfair Named AVCA First Team All-American
MINNEAPOLIS -- Minnesota redshirt sophomore outside Taylor Landfair has been named an American Volleyball Coaches Association First Team All-American, it was announced today by the organization. It's her second career All-America honor as she earned AVCA All-America Honorable Mention as a true freshman in the spring of 2021. The Plainfield,...
gophersports.com
Gophers Ranked No. 4 in B1G Preseason Coaches’ Poll
MINNEAPOLIS – The University of Minnesota women's gymnastics program will begin their 2023 campaign ranked No. 4 in the Big Ten Preseason Coaches' Poll, announced Wednesday. Prior to the 2021 and 2022 seasons, the Gophers were ranked No. 2 in the poll. For the first time in their careers,...
gophersports.com
Gophers Score 105 in Win over Chicago State
MINNEAPOLIS (Dec. 12, 2022) – The University of Minnesota (6-5, 1-1 B1G) bounced back in a big way on Monday night, defeating Chicago State (0-12) 105-54 at Williams Arena. All 12 active student-athletes scored for Minnesota, led by Mallory Heyer's 19 points and nine rebounds. Heyer's 19 and nine...
gophersports.com
Heise, Vetter Continue to Rake in WCHA Honors
MINNEAPOLIS – Fifth-year forward Taylor Heise and sophomore goaltender Skylar Vetter have been named WCHA weekly award winners on Monday afternoon after dominant performances in a series sweep over No. 14 St. Cloud State. Taylor Heise earned her third WCHA honor of the season and the sixth WCHA Forward...
gophersports.com
Rink Roots: Golden Gophers Visit Maple Grove
The Golden Gopher Women's Hockey team took a break in its season to visit the Maple Grove Community Center. Presented by PNC Bank.
