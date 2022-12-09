MINNEAPOLIS - The University of Minnesota (6-5, 1-1 B1G) is set for its second game of a three-game home stand on Wednesday morning against UW-Milwaukee (3-6, 1-1 Horizon) at Williams Arena at 11 a.m.. The game, which serves as the Gophers' 'Field Trip Game', can be seen on B1G+ and can be heard on the iHeartRadio app or on KFAN+ with Justin Gaard and Lynnette Sjoquist on the call.

MINNEAPOLIS, MN ・ 1 DAY AGO