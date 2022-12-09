ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Minneapolis, MN

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
gophersports.com

Big Ten Honors Frank as Indoor Field Athlete of the Week

MINNEAPOLIS -- University of Minnesota junior Shelby Frank has been named the Big Ten's Field Athlete of the Week, the conference office announced on Wednesday afternoon. Frank was also named the USTFCCCA National Athlete of the Week on Tuesday. For Frank, the Big Ten honor is the fourth of her...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
gophersports.com

Braun, Borowicz Propel Gophers Past Milwaukee

MINNEAPOLIS (Dec. 14, 2022) – The University of Minnesota (7-5, 1-1 B1G) won its second game in three days with a 75-59 decision over Milwaukee (3-7, 1-1 Horizon) on Wednesday afternoon. Mara Braun (21) and Katie Borowicz (17) paced the Gophers on the offensive end. Just two days removed...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
gophersports.com

Gophers Welcome Milwaukee For Wednesday Morning Matchup

MINNEAPOLIS - The University of Minnesota (6-5, 1-1 B1G) is set for its second game of a three-game home stand on Wednesday morning against UW-Milwaukee (3-6, 1-1 Horizon) at Williams Arena at 11 a.m.. The game, which serves as the Gophers' 'Field Trip Game', can be seen on B1G+ and can be heard on the iHeartRadio app or on KFAN+ with Justin Gaard and Lynnette Sjoquist on the call.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
gophersports.com

Frank Named USTFCCCA National Athlete of the Week

MINNEAPOLIS -- University of Minnesota junior Shelby Frank has been honored by the USTFCCCA as the National Division I Athlete of the Week after her performance at the Minnesota Icebreaker, the organization announced on Tuesday. Frank tossed the No. 1 mark in the nation this season in the weight throw...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
gophersports.com

Taylor Landfair Named AVCA First Team All-American

MINNEAPOLIS -- Minnesota redshirt sophomore outside Taylor Landfair has been named an American Volleyball Coaches Association First Team All-American, it was announced today by the organization. It's her second career All-America honor as she earned AVCA All-America Honorable Mention as a true freshman in the spring of 2021. The Plainfield,...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
gophersports.com

Gophers Ranked No. 4 in B1G Preseason Coaches’ Poll

MINNEAPOLIS – The University of Minnesota women's gymnastics program will begin their 2023 campaign ranked No. 4 in the Big Ten Preseason Coaches' Poll, announced Wednesday. Prior to the 2021 and 2022 seasons, the Gophers were ranked No. 2 in the poll. For the first time in their careers,...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
gophersports.com

Gophers Score 105 in Win over Chicago State

MINNEAPOLIS (Dec. 12, 2022) – The University of Minnesota (6-5, 1-1 B1G) bounced back in a big way on Monday night, defeating Chicago State (0-12) 105-54 at Williams Arena. All 12 active student-athletes scored for Minnesota, led by Mallory Heyer's 19 points and nine rebounds. Heyer's 19 and nine...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
gophersports.com

Heise, Vetter Continue to Rake in WCHA Honors

MINNEAPOLIS – Fifth-year forward Taylor Heise and sophomore goaltender Skylar Vetter have been named WCHA weekly award winners on Monday afternoon after dominant performances in a series sweep over No. 14 St. Cloud State. Taylor Heise earned her third WCHA honor of the season and the sixth WCHA Forward...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN

Comments / 0

Community Policy