November City Business Report: Grand Prairie Center enjoying solid bookings post-reopening, festival a success, Leech stepping down at end of year

North Little Rock Christmas Parade celebrated after being postponed last week
Holiday cheer made its way down Main Street in North Little Rock on Sunday afternoon.
Stuttgart Daily Leader
Stuttgart basketball travels to Batesville to compete in the Mark Martin Automotive/Lyon College High School invitational tournament
Both of Stuttgart’s senior varsity basketball teams traveled to Batesville last week to compete in a tournament competition. The ladies went 1-2 for their efforts to move their overall record to 2-4. The men finished winless in their two opportunities which pushed their season mark to 1-2. Lady Ricebirds...
City of Little Rock completes construction on new all-inclusive playground
The city of Little Rock now has a new location where children of all backgrounds can play.
mysaline.com
Oak Glenn neighborhood invites public to Luminary Display Dec 17 with thousands of lights
The Oak Glenn Neighborhood in Bryant will host their 6th Night of Lights, a luminary display. Come with the whole family on Saturday, December 17th from 6:00 – 7:30 p.m. to enjoy thousands of luminaries as well as homes decorated for the holidays. The Oak Glenn neighborhood is located off Hilldale Road, one block after the Hilltop Roundabout.
World War 2 veteran from Hot Springs honored with Congressional Gold Medal
A veteran was honored Sunday with a Congressional Gold Medal for his service during the Second World War.
adastraradio.com
Dragons depart Monday for Little Rock
HUTCHINSON, Kan. – The Hutchinson Community College football team departs for Little Rock, Arkansas and the NJCAA National Championship game on Monday morning. The public is invited to get together for a sendoff Monday morning. The team will depart from the Mull Family Football Complex and Stringer Fine Arts...
Pine Bluff is making spirits bright with a holiday light display
PINE BLUFF, Ark. — Pine Bluff is home to many things which includes the largest drive-thru holiday display in Arkansas, known as The Enchanted Land of Lights and Legends. Every December, Regional Park transforms into a winter wonderland. “This has been going on for over 25 years. This really...
mysaline.com
Benton Parks looking to acquire Cherry-Gingles area around River; Several other items in November meeting minutes
The December meeting for Benton Parks and Recreation is cancelled due to lack of agenda items, but the November meeting minutes are interesting enough. The City of Benton is looking to acquire the Cherry-Gingles area around the Saline River. That’s about 13 acres shown on the map below. Parks also announced in their annual report that a Bike Park is coming in 2023. There were several other items discussed and approved as noted, including discussion of changes in the construction plans at Lyle Park.
Say McIntosh Black Santa Christmas toy drive takes place in North Little Rock
A holiday tradition going back 60-years was held Saturday afternoon in North Little Rock.
Arkansas pharmacy works to meet demand amid medication shortages
LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — This time of year has always been a busy one for Kavanaugh Pharmacy. “A busier time of year than the summer traditionally, is just because people start getting sick,” said owner Anne Pace. However, Pace said they've never seen chaos like this before. “So...
mysaline.com
New Marriage Licenses in Saline County December 9th
This blog features marriage licenses recently granted by the Saline County Clerk’s office. Kara Brook Frazee Bryant , AR age 29 & Jeffery Michael Richard Armstrong Bryant , AR age 27. Nikita Shaunte Seahorn Pine Bluff , AR age 42 & Curlee Dockett III Pine Bluff , AR age...
Salvation Army making a difference for homeless in Hot Springs
LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — Every year, thousands of people volunteer to ring the bell for the Salvation Army's Red Kettle campaign with the mission of gathering donations to help those in need. In Hot Springs, the organization is going the extra mile to help people without a home. This...
littlerocksoiree.com
Razorback Basketball Storms Simmons Bank Arena This Weekend
Get ready to call the Hogs, University of Arkansas fans. The Arkansas Razorbacks are once again making the trek to North Little Rock this Saturday, Dec. 17, to take the Simmons Bank Arena court. The men's basketball team will face off against the Bradley University Braves from Illinois (Missouri Valley...
KATV
7 on 7: The biggest stories from last week you might've missed
LITTLE ROCK (KATV) — Here are the biggest news stories that had you all talking during the week of Dec. 4 - 10:. 1. Walmart CEO says stores may close due to retail theft. WASHINGTON (TND) — Shoplifting causing big problems for one of the nation’s largest retailers.Shoplifting causing big problems for one of the nation’s largest retailers. (TND)"Theft is an issue. It’s higher than what it’s historically been," said Walmart CEO Doug McMillon on CNBC.CLICK HERE to read the rest of this story.
KARK
Arkansas Storm Team Forecast: A cloudy sky today; but no rain. Rain and thunderstorms with a chance of severe storms is coming tomorrow
We are starting our Monday with a cloudy sky and some fog and mist. Temperatures are in the 40s. With a mostly cloudy sky this afternoon, it will only warm into the mid and upper 50s. Little Rock will have a high temperature of 57°
These 6 Kids Have Been Missing In Arkansas Since October
There are currently 6 kids that are missing in Arkansas since October. Please take a minute to look over these missing posters and help get these kids back home. Please remember that if you spot any of these kids do not approach them, contact the local authorities. You can call 911, or 1-800-843-5678.
uams.edu
Gynecologic Oncologist, Radiation Oncologist Join UAMS Winthrop P. Rockefeller Cancer Institute
Dec. 12, 2022 | Maria Ruiz, D.O., has joined the gynecologic oncology team at the Winthrop P. Rockefeller Cancer Institute at the University of Arkansas for Medical Sciences (UAMS) where she is treating patients with gynecologic cancers. Mausam Patel, M.D., is a new radiation oncologist treating patients at the UAMS Baptist Health Cancer Center in North Little Rock.
ualrpublicradio.org
Democratic Party of Arkansas delays choosing a new chair during emotional meeting
The Democratic Party of Arkansas is opting to wait to choose its next chairman. Committee members had originally planned to be select one during a meeting over the weekend. At its quarterly meeting at the dimly lit Teamsters Union building in southwest Little Rock, Senate Minority Leader Tippi McCullough of Little Rock successfully moved to adjourn the meeting until January. She told KUAR News after the meeting the delay would give interested candidates “time for thoughtful, unhurried consideration.”
Malvern tops Harding Academy 64-39 in 4A final to earn first state title since 1993
Catch highlights of the 4A final as Malvern beats Harding Academy 64-39 to secure their program's first state title since 1993
KHBS
Human remains identified in Bella Vista
BELLA VISTA, Ark. — The Arkansas State Crime Lab in Little Rock identified human remains found in Bella Vista as 46-year-old Matthew Loftin. Loftin had been missing since September of 2021. Investigators said someone discovered a skull near the Buckingham Trailhead of the Back 40 trail on Oct. 30.
