ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wyoming News

NFL insights: Week 14 odds, props and picks

By Field Level Media
Wyoming News
Wyoming News
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1NArGi_0jdHCgGS00

From an opening line of 14.5, the Cowboys are pushing the largest spread in the NFL this season to three-touchdown territory for Sunday's home game with the Houston Texans.

The number could continue to climb and make Dallas a historically large favorite.

That's because the Texans are strangers to the end zone with seven total touchdowns in the past five games. The Cowboys?

Let's just say they don't have that problem. Dallas scored eight touchdowns last week against the Indianapolis Colts.

The last NFL team favored by 18 was the Arizona Cardinals last season against ... the Houston Texans. Arizona covered -18 with a 31-5 victory over the Texans, who also lost as 17.5-point dogs to the Bills (40-0) in 2021.

Here's a look at a few other numbers that might catch your eye entering Week 14:

--Dallas -4, first quarter spread, vs Houston (-110 at FanDuel)

The Cowboys aren't killer in the first quarter, but Dallas does have 31 points in the first quarter in five games since Dak Prescott's return from a thumb injury. Houston has 20 points in the first quarter -- total -- in 12 games in 2022.

--Chiefs TE Travis Kelce over 6.5 receptions vs. Broncos (-105 at Caesars)

Kelce has 90 career receptions in 15 games against the Broncos and was limited to eight total catches the past two weeks.

--Steelers QB Kenny Pickett over 0.5 interceptions (-108 at Caesars)

Teams aren't running the ball against the Ravens since LB Roquan Smith arrived. With a secondary featuring Marcus Peters, Marlon Humphrey and safety Marcus Williams, Pickett's four-game streak without an interception is in peril.

--Chargers vs Dolphins over 51.5 total points (-110 at BetMGM) and four or more first-half touchdowns (+170 at Caesars Sportsbook)

The over hit in 80 percent of Miami's last five games and 60 percent of Los Angeles' last 10.

--Bills -6 first-half spread vs. NYJ (-110 at FanDuel)

Buffalo put 10 points or more on the board in the second quarter alone in seven of the past eight games and had 14 first-half points against the Jets in the previous meeting this season. Only one of the Bills' past eight opponents topped 10 points (Detroit, 14) in the first half. The Vikings had 20 points against the Jets in the first half last week, the third time in four games New York allowed double digits in the opening two quarters. The Jets have 12 total first-quarter points against the Bills in the past seven meetings.

--Dolphins WR Tyreek Hill alternate yardage total, over 124.5 yards (+145 at DraftKings)

Second in the NFL in yards from scrimmage, Hill has 140-plus receiving yards six times in 12 games this season. Last December against the Chargers (then as a WR for the Chiefs), Hill went bonkers: 12 catches for 148 yards, touchdown. Also see: Chargers injury report.

--Browns RB Nick Chubb over 74.5 rushing yards (-110 at DraftKings)

Chubb has 35 "big play" runs this season, which is any carry resulting in a gain of 10-plus yards. He's historically stellar in the division matchup with over 100 yards rushing in three of the past four meetings with the Bengals.

--Field Level Media

Comments / 0

Related
Wyoming News

NFL: Tampa Bay Buccaneers at San Francisco 49ers

Dec 11, 2022; Santa Clara, California, USA; San Francisco 49ers wide receiver Deebo Samuel (19) is taken off the field after suffering an injury against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in the second quarter at Levi's Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Cary Edmondson-USA TODAY Sports
TAMPA, FL
Wyoming News

NFL: Kansas City Chiefs at Denver Broncos

Dec 11, 2022; Denver, Colorado, USA; Denver Broncos quarterback Russell Wilson (3) is taken off the field by training staff in the fourth quarter against the Kansas City Chiefs at Empower Field at Mile High. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-USA TODAY Sports
DENVER, CO
Wyoming News

Patriots at Cardinals: MNF Preview, Prop Picks, Prediction

Kyler Murray and the Arizona Cardinals are in desperation mode as they entertain the New England Patriots on Monday night at Glendale, Ariz. The Cardinals (4-8) sit three games behind the NFC's final playoff spot with five contests remaining, and only the Chicago Bears have fewer victories in the conference. Coming off its bye, Arizona has lost two straight games and six of its past eight. The Patriots (6-6) also...
ARIZONA STATE
Wyoming News

NFL roundup: Eagles clinch playoff spot with rout of Giants

Quarterback Jalen Hurts threw for two touchdowns and rushed for another TD, Miles Sanders ran for two scores and the Philadelphia Eagles defeated the New York Giants 48-22 Sunday in East Rutherford, N.J. The league-leading Eagles (12-1) clinched a playoff berth after Hurts was 21 of 31 for 217 yards and rushed seven times for 77 yards. Sanders ran 17 times for a career-high 144 yards and became the first Eagle to eclipse 1,000 yards rushing in a season since LeSean McCoy in 2014. Giants...
PITTSBURGH, PA
Wyoming News

Report: Tom Brady considering 'all options' for 2023

"All options are on the table" for Tom Brady in 2023, NFL Network reported Sunday. The report cited multiple sources close to the 45-year-old Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback. One of the options presumably includes joining his favorite team growing up -- the same team Brady faces Sunday as the Bucs (6-6) visit the San Francisco 49ers (8-4) in a battle of division leaders. ...
TAMPA, FL
Wyoming News

Commanders activate backup QB Carson Wentz from IR

The Washington Commanders activated Carson Wentz from injured reserve Monday to serve as Taylor Heinicke's primary backup. Wentz landed on IR on Oct. 22 and was designated to return to practice Nov. 23. He hasn't played since sustaining a fractured ring finger on his right (throwing) hand in a Week 6 win at Chicago. The injury required surgery. Heinicke has guided the Commanders to a 5-1-1 record since taking over...
WASHINGTON, DC
Wyoming News

NFL: Atlanta Falcons Minicamp

Jun 14, 2022; Flowery Branch, GA, USA; Atlanta Falcons quarterbacks Desmond Ridder (4) and Marcus Mariota (1) pass on the field during Minicamp at the Falcons Training Complex. Mandatory Credit: Dale Zanine-USA TODAY Sports
ATLANTA, GA
Wyoming News

Falcons QB Marcus Mariota (knee) likely headed to IR

Quarterback Marcus Mariota is expected to be placed on injured reserve with a knee injury, Atlanta Falcons head coach Arthur Smith said Monday. The move comes after what Smith said was a "performance based decision" to make Mariota the backup and start rookie Desmond Ridder. "I have a lot of confidence in Des," Smith said Monday as the Falcons returned from their bye week. ...
ATLANTA, GA
Wyoming News

NFL: Indianapolis Colts at New England Patriots

Nov 6, 2022; Foxborough, Massachusetts, USA; New England Patriots quarterback Mac Jones (10) hands the ball off to running back Rhamondre Stevenson (38) during the first half of a game against the Indianapolis Colts at Gillette Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Brian Fluharty-USA TODAY Sports
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
Wyoming News

Wyoming News

Cheyenne, WY
4K+
Followers
29K+
Post
758K+
Views
ABOUT

The Wyoming Tribune Eagle is a daily newspaper published in Cheyenne and distributed primarily in Laramie County, Wyoming.

 https://www.wyomingnews.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy