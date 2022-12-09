In the future, federal and state programs that help businesses hire employees with disabilities for less than minimum wage will likely end. The University of North Texas’ Workplace Inclusion & Sustainable Employment group just landed a five-year grant from the Texas Workforce Commission for $12.7 million to help North Texas businesses to make more room for those employees. The program’s partnership with the commission will create Texas Beacons of Excellence, a program that will lead workers with disabilities into better-paying jobs with more opportunities for advancement.

DENTON, TX ・ 7 HOURS AGO