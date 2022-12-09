Read full article on original website
KCSO seeking person of interest in hit-and-run incident at Dollar General
ELMO, Texas — The Kaufman County Sheriff's Office is seeking a person of interest in connection with a hit-and-run incident earlier this month. The incident occurred on Thursday, December 1, 2022, at the Dollar General location in Elmo, Texas. According to the Kaufman County Sheriff's Office, the hit-and-run incident...
Kaufman County Sheriff's Office continues to seek leads in armed burglary of firework stand
FORNEY, Texas — The Kaufman County Sheriff's Office is continuing to seek leads in an armed robbery of a fireworks stand in 2020. Investigators are seeking the public's assistance identifying five individuals, many of whom were seen armed in surveillance video, who pried open a locked door at a firework stand at 10991 W Interstate Highway 20.
Officials break ground on new sheriff's substation in NW Kaufman County
KAUFMAN COUNTY, Texas — Kaufman County and state officials held a groundbreaking for a new Kaufman County Sheriff's Office Sub Station in northwest Kaufman County on Tuesday, December 6, 2022. The groundbreaking ceremony was held at the site of the new substation just west of the North Forney High...
Approximately 3,500 FEC members without power due to vehicle vs. utility line crash near Forney
FORNEY, Texas — A vehicle crash involving utility lines caused power outages north of Forney on Monday evening. At approximately 6 p.m., the Forney Fire Department, Kaufman County Sheriff's Office, Texas Department of Public Safety, and CareFlite were dispatched to a reported vehicle vs. utility pole on Farm-to-Market (FM) 548 near Dayton Drive, which is located south of University Drive.
UNT program scores $13 million grant to help businesses hire, promote workers with disabilities
In the future, federal and state programs that help businesses hire employees with disabilities for less than minimum wage will likely end. The University of North Texas’ Workplace Inclusion & Sustainable Employment group just landed a five-year grant from the Texas Workforce Commission for $12.7 million to help North Texas businesses to make more room for those employees. The program’s partnership with the commission will create Texas Beacons of Excellence, a program that will lead workers with disabilities into better-paying jobs with more opportunities for advancement.
Denton consignment event lends a helping hand to foster families
Families picked out a bag and loaded it up with clothing and other items they wanted for no charge during the Free Foster Family Shopping Day, hosted as part of a local consignment event on Saturday. Ashley Chisolm, the owner of Rhea Lana’s of Denton, handed out the items to...
Latino makers showcased at Denton's Viva La Cultura Market
During the Sunday evening Viva La Cultura Market outside the M&B Tiny Shop in Downtown Denton, Latino vendors sold wares such as handmade accessories, jewelry, paintings, clothes and chile snacks. Biridiana Ordoñez, owner of M&B Tiny Shop, hosted the market outside the store’s parking lot. Ordoñez said the market supports...
Boise State 'grateful' entering Frisco Bowl vs. North Texas
Some might see the Frisco Bowl as a comedown for Boise State, considering it lost out on a Mountain West Conference title and a chance to play a Power 5 program in a bowl game. However, Broncos coach Andy Avalos says the team's appearance in Saturday night's Frisco Bowl in...
New Mexico Bowl features high-powered offenses in BYU, SMU
When the football is kicked off in Saturday's New Mexico Bowl between SMU and BYU, the fans in attendance can expect plenty of fireworks -- in the form of points on the scoreboard. The high-powered offenses of SMU Mustangs coach Rhett Lashlee and BYU Cougars coach Kalani Sitake will take...
