ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kaufman County, TX

Comments / 0

Related
inForney.com

Approximately 3,500 FEC members without power due to vehicle vs. utility line crash near Forney

FORNEY, Texas — A vehicle crash involving utility lines caused power outages north of Forney on Monday evening. At approximately 6 p.m., the Forney Fire Department, Kaufman County Sheriff's Office, Texas Department of Public Safety, and CareFlite were dispatched to a reported vehicle vs. utility pole on Farm-to-Market (FM) 548 near Dayton Drive, which is located south of University Drive.
FORNEY, TX
inForney.com

UNT program scores $13 million grant to help businesses hire, promote workers with disabilities

In the future, federal and state programs that help businesses hire employees with disabilities for less than minimum wage will likely end. The University of North Texas’ Workplace Inclusion & Sustainable Employment group just landed a five-year grant from the Texas Workforce Commission for $12.7 million to help North Texas businesses to make more room for those employees. The program’s partnership with the commission will create Texas Beacons of Excellence, a program that will lead workers with disabilities into better-paying jobs with more opportunities for advancement.
DENTON, TX
inForney.com

Latino makers showcased at Denton's Viva La Cultura Market

During the Sunday evening Viva La Cultura Market outside the M&B Tiny Shop in Downtown Denton, Latino vendors sold wares such as handmade accessories, jewelry, paintings, clothes and chile snacks. Biridiana Ordoñez, owner of M&B Tiny Shop, hosted the market outside the store’s parking lot. Ordoñez said the market supports...
DENTON, TX
inForney.com

New Mexico Bowl features high-powered offenses in BYU, SMU

When the football is kicked off in Saturday's New Mexico Bowl between SMU and BYU, the fans in attendance can expect plenty of fireworks -- in the form of points on the scoreboard. The high-powered offenses of SMU Mustangs coach Rhett Lashlee and BYU Cougars coach Kalani Sitake will take...
PROVO, UT
inForney.com

inForney.com

Forney, TX
9K+
Followers
6K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Kaufman County's news leader.

 http://www.inForney.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy