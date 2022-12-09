Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
WPMI
Gulf Shores Police make arrest in stabbing
GULF SHORES, Ala. (WPMI) — According to GSPD, on December 7, 2022, officers from the Gulf Shores Police Department responded to One Club Apartments, 20050 Oak Road East in reference to a domestic dispute in progress. On scene, the officers located a 60-year-old male suffering from a knife wound...
WPMI
Some area schools included in wave of 'hoax' threats
MOBILE, Ala. (WPMI) — Investigators are working to track down the person who is making threatening calls to schools across the state. St. Michael High School, Bay Minette Elementary, and Flomaton City Schools were among the schools receiving calls today reporting an active shooter. Police responded to each school....
WPMI
Baldwin County widow claims FedEx used faulty tires in fatal crash
BALDWIN COUNTY, Ala. (WPMI) — A Baldwin County widow has filed a wrongful death lawsuit against FedEx alleging it used faulty retread tires that resulted in her husband’s death. Hamilton Platt, 32, died in a fiery crash on September 21st after he slammed into a FedEx truck that blew a tire and stopped in the middle of 1-10. Kelsie Platt, 28, says she learned about the horrific crash by seeing images and reading comments on social media.
WPMI
MPD investigating shooting on Foreman Circle
MOBILE, Ala (WPMI) — Officers with the Mobile Police Department responded to shots fired at a home on Foreman Circle around 8:15 p.m. Sunday night. Police say the incident stemmed from a fight between a homeowner and another person. Investigators say one of the two suffered a gunshot wound...
WPMI
Salvation Army asks for a little extra help with Angel Tree program this year
MOBILE, Ala. (WPMI) — The Salvation Army is there through thick and thin, and it’s a pretty thin time for them right now. They’re hoping you can help make spirits brighter with your donations before they distribute to families in need later this week. The Angel Tree...
WPMI
Efforts to revitalize the Toulminville community in Mobile are in the works
MOBILE, Ala. (WPMI) — Efforts to revitalize the Toulminville community in Mobile are in the works. A nationally recognized consultant is sharing his ideas from information that was gathered during a September meeting. "Reducing abandoned vehicles, abandoned buildings, reduction of litter, more maintenance, stabilize and improve property values," Planning...
WPMI
South Alabama announces Jags softball schedule
South Alabama softball head coach Becky Clark and the program announced its 2023 schedule on Friday. The 52-game slate features 23 home contests, which includes a pair of home tournaments and four Sun Belt Conference series at Jaguar Field. The Jags, who finished second in the conference last spring, will...
WPMI
Exhibition of new work by musician and folk artist Abe Partridge opening at ACAC in Mobile
With Signs Following, an exhibition debuting new work by musician and folk artist, Abe Partridge, will open to the public at Alabama Contemporary Art Center on Friday, January 13, 2023, at 6 p.m. coinciding with January’s Artwalk. Curated by elizabet elliott, the exhibition includes new paintings by Partridge, as well as art and ephemera collected on his journey within the communities of Appalachian religious snake-handling.
WPMI
Prodisee Pantry fills trunks with food and hearts with hope ahead of Christmas
MOBILE, Ala (WPMI) — Christmas is a time for many to enjoy laughter, family, and holiday food but some residents in Baldwin County unfortunately do not have that luxury. Continuing its yearly food distribution Prodisee Pantry says it's important to lend a helping hand. Today in Stockton, AL, volunteers...
WPMI
Bay Minette PD: 1 adult, 1 juvenile arrested, 1 juvenile sought for firing at woman's car
BAY MINETTE, Ala. (WPMI) — According to Bay Minette Police, at approximately 12:45 a.m. Saturday, Dec. 10, 2022, Bay Minette Police Officers responded to a call regarding shots being fired at 1026 Newport Parkway. Upon arrival, Officers determined that an adult female was operating a vehicle on Newport Parkway and stopped in front of the Newport Parkway address. Several young males were standing in the front yard and three brandished handguns and began shooting at the victim’s vehicle, striking it twice. The victim fled from the area and was not injured.
WPMI
Chaos erupts at latest Prichard Water Board meeting
MOBILE, Ala (WPMI) — The Prichard Water Board held a much-anticipated meeting today. Residents of Alabama Village have been pushing for answers as to why their water may be shut off. A lot was said at the meeting, but it doesn’t seem like too much was accomplished on that...
WPMI
Concerns about missing manhole covers
PRICHARD, Ala (WPMI) — Missing manhole covers in Prichard are a hazard Mario Cannon fears could really hurt someone. "People actually get off of the bus who live in this area right there, and they walk down that sidewalk," said Cannon. It's sidewalk that has a treacherous hole several...
WPMI
USA seeks evaluators for medical cannabis license applications
MOBILE, Ala. (WPMI) — The University of South Alabama is looking for professionals to review, evaluate and score applications for medical cannabis business licenses in Alabama. Evaluators will be compensated. The Alabama Medical Cannabis Commission engaged the University to coordinate the review, evaluation and scoring of the following sections...
WPMI
Health officials recommend masking amidst 'Triple-demic' concerns
MOBILE, Ala (WPMI) — The face mask may be making a comeback. Governor Kay Ivey ended the mask mandate in Alabama back in April of 2021 but some health officials are once again recommending masking up, as the threat of flu, RSV, and Covid rock the country. Health officials...
WPMI
Prichard Water Board operations manager stepping down after 5 months
PRICHARD, Ala (WPMI) — The Prichard Water Works and Sewer Board will soon be without an operations manager. The man who currently holds that position is stepping down. The Alabama Department of Environmental Management requires utility companies like Prichard Water to have an operations manager. Some hefty fines could be coming their way if they don't get the position filled.
WPMI
Gulf Shores implementing new paid beach parking spots
GULF SHORES, Ala. (WPMI) — The next time you go the beach at gulf shores- you should expect to pay more than usual to park. 5 dollars more to be exact. The cost of daily parking is going up from 10 dollars to 15 dollars. Prices aren’t the only thing that’ll be changing in gulf shores.
Comments / 0