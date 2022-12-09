ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
Mona Lazar

Life Operating System of a Low-Energy Successful Freelance Creative

Spoiler alert: I mostly do whatever I want. I’m a creative. Writer. Painter. Freelancer. Nihilist. Spoonie. Introvert. Lover of rain and everything cat. Here’s what I do to have a good life, doing pretty much whatever I want. If you identify with at least some of the above, you’ll love it.
CNET

Practicing Gratitude Isn't Woo-Woo. It's a Path to More Money

This story is part of So Money, an online community dedicated to financial empowerment and advice, led by CNET Editor at Large and So Money podcast host Farnoosh Torabi. Imagine losing your entire savings. Now imagine losing your entire savings because of Bernie Madoff, the (late) crook who took over 50 billion dollars' worth of his clients' investments in a Ponzi scheme.
HackerNoon

Virtual Reality: Our Version of a Dream?

The question has puzzled humanity for millennia, if not longer, and it still causes much debate and head-scratching. Now we have an idea of why dreams have persisted until this day, and they may have contributed to our survival throughout history. With this post, I would like to suggest that...
Phys.org

When roles in life seem more integrated, budgeting may be more flexible

People juggle multiple roles in their lives. They may see themselves as both an executive and a mother, for example, or a musician and a student. Now, a team of researchers report that the perception of how integrated these life roles are may influence how people move money across different budget categories.

Comments / 0

Community Policy