ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Texas State

Comments / 0

Related
FMX 94.5

Bigger In Texas: Texas Woman Takes Record For Largest Feet

I have a lot of tall female friends, and the common complaint amongst them seems to be a lack of variety when it comes to shoes. And yet I always see piles of teeny size 6 in clearance bins. Makes you wonder. Luckily I'm a perfectly average size 8, but I'm also hella short. You win some, you lose some.
HOUSTON, TX
FMX 94.5

Twitter Reacts to the News of Chris Beard’s Reported Arrest

College basketball fans across Texas were shocked to hear the news of Chris Beard’s reported arrest on a third-degree felony assault charge early this morning. Circulation of this news lead Texas Tech and Texas fans alike to have mixed reactions. Shock, disappointment, and disgust are all appropriate responses, but far too many people decided to make fun of the situation.
LUBBOCK, TX
FMX 94.5

Texas Gets It Right By Banning Tik Tok From Government Devices

Texas governor Greg Abbott says and does some things that I don't agree with wholeheartedly. His refusal to consider pardons for low-level marijuana offenses, for example. That just feels petty to me. But I absolutely think he made the right call banning Tiktok from government devices. This was his reasoning:
TEXAS STATE
FMX 94.5

FMX 94.5

Lubbock, TX
12K+
Followers
11K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

FMX 94.5 plays the best rock music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Lubbock, Texas. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

Comments / 0

Community Policy