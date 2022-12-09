Shania Twain is extending her 2023 Queen of Me Tour due to popular demand. The country queen has added a new leg to the tour containing 19 new dates, in addition to the previously announced 54 shows across the U.S., Canada, and Europe, beginning on April 28 in Spokane, Washington, and continuing through September 28 where the first leg wraps in Leeds, England. The second leg launches on October 12 at the AT&T Center in San Antonio, Texas, and continues on to cities across the U.S. and Twain’s native Canada, coming to a close on November 14 in Vancouver. Tickets for the second leg shows go on sale December 16 at 10 a.m. local time. See the full list of dates below.

6 DAYS AGO