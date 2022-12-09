Titans vs. Jaguars predictions: NFL experts make Week 14 picks

For the first time this season, and the first of two times in the last five weeks, the Tennessee Titans will face the Jacksonville Jaguars in Week 14, with the game taking place at Nissan Stadium.

The Titans desperately need a win for several reasons, chief among them the team coming off two-straight losses, one of which was a shellacking at the hands of A.J. Brown and the Philadelphia Eagles in Week 13.

Jacksonville isn’t coming into this game in any better shape. The Jags suffered a 40-14 loss at the hands of the Detroit Lions last week and have injury concerns about quarterback Trevor Lawrence.

As of Friday, the Titans are entering this game as 3.5-point favorites, per Tipico Sportsbook – but do NFL experts from different media outlets see Tennessee as the favorite?

Let’s find out now in our expert picks round-up for the Week 14 game between the Titans and Jaguars.

USA TODAY

USA TODAY’s Week 14 picks:

Jarrett Bell: Titans

Chris Bumbaca: Titans

Nate Davis: Titans

Safid Deen: Titans

Tyler Dragon: Titans

Lorenzo Reyes: Titans

ESPN

Stephania Bell: Titans

Matt Bowen: Titans

Mike Clay: Titans

Jeremy Fowler: No pick

Dominique Foxworth: Titans

Dan Graziano: Titans

Jason Reid: No pick

Laura Rutledge: Titans

Sam Wickersham: Titans

CBS Sports

CBS Sports’ Week 14 picks:

Pete Prisco: Titans 30, Jaguars 21 – “The Titans have dominated the Jaguars in their history, especially the last 10 years. Both teams are coming off terrible road losses and now the Jaguars are back out on the road. The Titans will do what they always do to the Jaguars, which is let Derrick Henry run wild. Titans take it.”

Jason La Canfora: Jaguars

Will Brinson: Titans

Jared Dubin: Titans

Ryan Wilson: Titans

John Breech: Titans

Dave Richard: Titans

Jamey Eisenberg: Titans

MMQB

MMQB’s Week 14 picks:

Albert Breer: Titans

Mitch Goldich: Titans

Gary Gramling: Jaguars

Conor Orr: Titans

John Pluym: Titans

Bleacher Report

Bleacher Report’s Week 14 picks:

Gary Davenport: Titans

Greg Ivory: Titans

Kris Knox: Titans

Maurice Moton: Titans

Wes O’Donnell: Titans

Brent Sobleski: Jaguars

Score Prediction: Titans 27, Jaguars 21

Sporting News

Vinnie Iyer: Jaguars 20, Titans 17 – “The Jaguars let us down in Detroit big-time last week. The Titans didn’t come through at all as our favorite underdogs straight up in Philadelphia. So it’s time to put those teams together for this pick. Jacksonville’s offense has revved up of late and Trevor Lawrence and his weapons can cause some problems. Its pass rush and coverage woes get a break from Tennessee’s limited passing game. The Titans are likely locked into a No. 4 seed as soon-to-be AFC South champs again, so their motivation should be just being focused on being the healthiest for the playoffs.”

Bill Bender: Titans 28, Jaguars 24 – “The Titans have hit a two-game skid, but the Jaguars offer a good opportunity for a get-well game, especially for the running game. Derrick Henry, who has averaged just 34 rushing yards the last two weeks, breaks out of the slump. So do the Titans. “

NFL.com

Gregg Rosenthal: Titans 27, Jaguars 17 – “Weekly Trevor Lawrence temperature checks have distracted from how poor Jacksonville’s defense is playing. The Jaguars have dumped an incredible amount of free-agent dollars and draft picks into one of the league’s worst pass defenses, which should be a welcome sight for Ryan Tannehill and this Titans offensive line. Lawrence’s status is uncertain here, but I like Tennessee to win either way. If Lawrence plays, the score prediction should be adjusted to Jacksonville only losing by three.”

ProFootballTalk

Michael David Smith: Titans 28, Jaguars 17 – “The Jaguars have improved this season, but that’s not saying much given how bad they were last year. The Titans will control this game throughout.”

Mike Florio: Titans 31, Jaguars 17 – “Mike Vrabel has taken control of the Titans, and the Titans will take control of the Jaguars.”

Overall expert tally

Titans: 33