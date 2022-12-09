Titans vs. Jaguars predictions: NFL experts make Week 14 picks
For the first time this season, and the first of two times in the last five weeks, the Tennessee Titans will face the Jacksonville Jaguars in Week 14, with the game taking place at Nissan Stadium.
The Titans desperately need a win for several reasons, chief among them the team coming off two-straight losses, one of which was a shellacking at the hands of A.J. Brown and the Philadelphia Eagles in Week 13.
Jacksonville isn’t coming into this game in any better shape. The Jags suffered a 40-14 loss at the hands of the Detroit Lions last week and have injury concerns about quarterback Trevor Lawrence.
As of Friday, the Titans are entering this game as 3.5-point favorites, per Tipico Sportsbook – but do NFL experts from different media outlets see Tennessee as the favorite?
Let’s find out now in our expert picks round-up for the Week 14 game between the Titans and Jaguars.
USA TODAY
USA TODAY’s Week 14 picks:
Jarrett Bell: Titans
Chris Bumbaca: Titans
Nate Davis: Titans
Safid Deen: Titans
Tyler Dragon: Titans
Lorenzo Reyes: Titans
ESPN
Stephania Bell: Titans
Matt Bowen: Titans
Mike Clay: Titans
Jeremy Fowler: No pick
Dominique Foxworth: Titans
Dan Graziano: Titans
Jason Reid: No pick
Laura Rutledge: Titans
Sam Wickersham: Titans
CBS Sports
CBS Sports’ Week 14 picks:
Pete Prisco: Titans 30, Jaguars 21 – “The Titans have dominated the Jaguars in their history, especially the last 10 years. Both teams are coming off terrible road losses and now the Jaguars are back out on the road. The Titans will do what they always do to the Jaguars, which is let Derrick Henry run wild. Titans take it.”
Jason La Canfora: Jaguars
Will Brinson: Titans
Jared Dubin: Titans
Ryan Wilson: Titans
John Breech: Titans
Dave Richard: Titans
Jamey Eisenberg: Titans
MMQB
MMQB’s Week 14 picks:
Albert Breer: Titans
Mitch Goldich: Titans
Gary Gramling: Jaguars
Conor Orr: Titans
John Pluym: Titans
Bleacher Report
Bleacher Report’s Week 14 picks:
Gary Davenport: Titans
Greg Ivory: Titans
Kris Knox: Titans
Maurice Moton: Titans
Wes O’Donnell: Titans
Brent Sobleski: Jaguars
Score Prediction: Titans 27, Jaguars 21
Sporting News
Vinnie Iyer: Jaguars 20, Titans 17 – “The Jaguars let us down in Detroit big-time last week. The Titans didn’t come through at all as our favorite underdogs straight up in Philadelphia. So it’s time to put those teams together for this pick. Jacksonville’s offense has revved up of late and Trevor Lawrence and his weapons can cause some problems. Its pass rush and coverage woes get a break from Tennessee’s limited passing game. The Titans are likely locked into a No. 4 seed as soon-to-be AFC South champs again, so their motivation should be just being focused on being the healthiest for the playoffs.”
Bill Bender: Titans 28, Jaguars 24 – “The Titans have hit a two-game skid, but the Jaguars offer a good opportunity for a get-well game, especially for the running game. Derrick Henry, who has averaged just 34 rushing yards the last two weeks, breaks out of the slump. So do the Titans. “
NFL.com
Gregg Rosenthal: Titans 27, Jaguars 17 – “Weekly Trevor Lawrence temperature checks have distracted from how poor Jacksonville’s defense is playing. The Jaguars have dumped an incredible amount of free-agent dollars and draft picks into one of the league’s worst pass defenses, which should be a welcome sight for Ryan Tannehill and this Titans offensive line. Lawrence’s status is uncertain here, but I like Tennessee to win either way. If Lawrence plays, the score prediction should be adjusted to Jacksonville only losing by three.”
ProFootballTalk
Michael David Smith: Titans 28, Jaguars 17 – “The Jaguars have improved this season, but that’s not saying much given how bad they were last year. The Titans will control this game throughout.”
Mike Florio: Titans 31, Jaguars 17 – “Mike Vrabel has taken control of the Titans, and the Titans will take control of the Jaguars.”
Overall expert tally
Titans: 33
