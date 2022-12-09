ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nashville, TN

Titans vs. Jaguars predictions: NFL experts make Week 14 picks

By Mike Moraitis
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3llKkQ_0jdH7wzk00

For the first time this season, and the first of two times in the last five weeks, the Tennessee Titans will face the Jacksonville Jaguars in Week 14, with the game taking place at Nissan Stadium.

The Titans desperately need a win for several reasons, chief among them the team coming off two-straight losses, one of which was a shellacking at the hands of A.J. Brown and the Philadelphia Eagles in Week 13.

Jacksonville isn’t coming into this game in any better shape. The Jags suffered a 40-14 loss at the hands of the Detroit Lions last week and have injury concerns about quarterback Trevor Lawrence.

As of Friday, the Titans are entering this game as 3.5-point favorites, per Tipico Sportsbook – but do NFL experts from different media outlets see Tennessee as the favorite?

Let’s find out now in our expert picks round-up for the Week 14 game between the Titans and Jaguars.

USA TODAY

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1UHgxH_0jdH7wzk00
Syndication: The Tennessean

USA TODAY’s Week 14 picks:

Jarrett Bell: Titans

Chris Bumbaca: Titans

Nate Davis: Titans

Safid Deen: Titans

Tyler Dragon: Titans

Lorenzo Reyes: Titans

ESPN

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1YOrxv_0jdH7wzk00
Syndication: The Tennessean

Stephania Bell: Titans

Matt Bowen: Titans

Mike Clay: Titans

Jeremy Fowler: No pick

Dominique Foxworth: Titans

Dan Graziano: Titans

Jason Reid: No pick

Laura Rutledge: Titans

Sam Wickersham: Titans

CBS Sports

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0W4Ux9_0jdH7wzk00
Bill Streicher-USA TODAY Sports

CBS Sports’ Week 14 picks:

Pete Prisco: Titans 30, Jaguars 21 – “The Titans have dominated the Jaguars in their history, especially the last 10 years. Both teams are coming off terrible road losses and now the Jaguars are back out on the road. The Titans will do what they always do to the Jaguars, which is let Derrick Henry run wild. Titans take it.”

Jason La Canfora: Jaguars

Will Brinson: Titans

Jared Dubin: Titans

Ryan Wilson: Titans

John Breech: Titans

Dave Richard: Titans

Jamey Eisenberg: Titans

MMQB

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0MrDtR_0jdH7wzk00
Eric Hartline-USA TODAY Sports

MMQB’s Week 14 picks:

Albert Breer: Titans

Mitch Goldich: Titans

Gary Gramling: Jaguars

Conor Orr: Titans

John Pluym: Titans

Bleacher Report

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4CjcNO_0jdH7wzk00
Jeremy Reper-USA TODAY Sports

Bleacher Report’s Week 14 picks:

Gary Davenport: Titans

Greg Ivory: Titans

Kris Knox: Titans

Maurice Moton: Titans

Wes O’Donnell: Titans

Brent Sobleski: Jaguars

Score Prediction: Titans 27, Jaguars 21

Sporting News

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=37wE9F_0jdH7wzk00
Nathan Ray Seebeck-USA TODAY Sports

Vinnie Iyer: Jaguars 20, Titans 17 – “The Jaguars let us down in Detroit big-time last week. The Titans didn’t come through at all as our favorite underdogs straight up in Philadelphia. So it’s time to put those teams together for this pick. Jacksonville’s offense has revved up of late and Trevor Lawrence and his weapons can cause some problems. Its pass rush and coverage woes get a break from Tennessee’s limited passing game. The Titans are likely locked into a No. 4 seed as soon-to-be AFC South champs again, so their motivation should be just being focused on being the healthiest for the playoffs.”

Bill Bender: Titans 28, Jaguars 24 – “The Titans have hit a two-game skid, but the Jaguars offer a good opportunity for a get-well game, especially for the running game. Derrick Henry, who has averaged just 34 rushing yards the last two weeks, breaks out of the slump. So do the Titans. “

NFL.com

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4CgFx1_0jdH7wzk00
George Walker IV / Tennessean.com

Gregg Rosenthal: Titans 27, Jaguars 17 – “Weekly Trevor Lawrence temperature checks have distracted from how poor Jacksonville’s defense is playing. The Jaguars have dumped an incredible amount of free-agent dollars and draft picks into one of the league’s worst pass defenses, which should be a welcome sight for Ryan Tannehill and this Titans offensive line. Lawrence’s status is uncertain here, but I like Tennessee to win either way. If Lawrence plays, the score prediction should be adjusted to Jacksonville only losing by three.”

ProFootballTalk

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0WDxu3_0jdH7wzk00
Syndication: The Tennessean

Michael David Smith: Titans 28, Jaguars 17 – “The Jaguars have improved this season, but that’s not saying much given how bad they were last year. The Titans will control this game throughout.”

Mike Florio: Titans 31, Jaguars 17 – “Mike Vrabel has taken control of the Titans, and the Titans will take control of the Jaguars.”

Overall expert tally

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2BQbDj_0jdH7wzk00
Eric Hartline-USA TODAY Sports

Titans: 33

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Jaguars’ Doug Pederson admitted a cold-blooded Trevor Lawrence went rogue on a big TD run

As the Jacksonville Jaguars start to wind down the 2022 regular season, they can take solace in one thing: Trevor Lawrence’s recent blossoming at quarterback. In two of his last three games — against two of the NFL’s better defenses in the Baltimore Ravens and Tennessee Titans — Lawrence threw for 300-plus yards and three scores. (Urban Meyer, eat your heart out.) But as the No. 1 overall pick of the 2021 NFL Draft begins to piece it all together, a play against Tennessee where he actually kept the ball in his hands is in the spotlight.
JACKSONVILLE, FL
The Spun

NFL World Believes 2 Coaches Should Be Fired Tomorrow

There have already been a couple of NFL head coaching firings this season, with the Panthers firing Matt Rhule and the Colts firing Frank Reich. The NFL world believes that two head coaches should probably be let go on Monday afternoon. Both Broncos head coach Nathaniel Hackett and Bucs head...
DENVER, CO
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Ex-Colts WR T.Y. Hilton signs with Cowboys

Former Indianapolis Colts wide receiver T.Y. Hilton is reportedly signing with the Dallas Cowboys, according to Ian Rapoport of NFL Network on Monday. Hilton has been a free agent throughout the entire season since his contract expired with the Colts following the 2021 campaign. It wasn’t clear if he was going to join a team this season but a late-season addition for the stretch run was always possible.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

186K+
Followers
241K+
Post
77M+
Views
ABOUT

USA TODAY Sports Media Group serves fans passionate about the NFL, NBA, NCAA, MMA and so much more. From expert insights and analysis to the latest team and player news and pop-culture moments, SMG provides trending and top-tier content that fans want.

 https://www.usatoday.com/sports

Comments / 0

Community Policy