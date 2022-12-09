Read full article on original website
MLB
Manaea has two-year deal with Giants (report)
SAN FRANCISCO -- The Giants filled out their starting rotation Sunday night by agreeing to a two-year, $25 million deal with left-hander Sean Manaea, according to MLB Network insider Jon Heyman. The club has not confirmed or announced the deal, which reportedly includes an opt-out clause. The move will bring...
MLB
Backstop swap: Murphy to ATL, Contreras to Crew in 3-way deal
ATLANTA -- Sean Murphy is the Braves’ new catcher of the future. Murphy was acquired from the A’s on Monday afternoon as part of a three-team deal that also included the Brewers. To land the highly regarded catcher, the Braves parted ways with All-Star catcher William Contreras and the club’s top-ranked prospect (per MLB Pipeline), left-handed pitcher Kyle Muller.
MLB
Kiermaier agrees to deal with Blue Jays (sources)
TORONTO -- The Blue Jays have reached an agreement with Kevin Kiermaier to add the longtime Rays cornerstone to their new-look outfield, sources told MLB.com's Mark Feinsand and Juan Toribio on Saturday. Kiermaier’s deal, first reported by Sportsnet’s Shi Davidi, is pending a physical and has not yet been made...
MLB
How Phils' big moves impact 2023 and beyond
This story was excerpted from Todd Zolecki’s Phillies Beat newsletter. To read the full newsletter, click here. And subscribe to get it regularly in your inbox. The Phillies introduced Trea Turner on Thursday at Citizens Bank Park, and there were a few immediate takeaways, including Turner’s future spot in the lineup.
MLB
This Marlin is focused on a bounce-back year
This story was excerpted from Christina De Nicola's Marlins Beat newsletter. To read the full newsletter, click here. And subscribe to get it regularly in your inbox. It goes without saying this is an important winter for the Marlins. Since returning to the playoffs in 2020, the club has lost...
MLB
A's get Braves' top prospect Muller in 3-team, 9-player trade
OAKLAND -- The A’s spent the offseason assessing whether the market for Sean Murphy could fetch a return worthy of dealing away the prized catcher. They found that offer on Monday, in the form of a nine-player deal with the Braves and Brewers. Oakland dealt Murphy to the Braves,...
MLB
Rotation spot key to Williams signing with Nats
Given the swingman role he occupied last season with the Mets, there was speculation Trevor Williams would bring similar versatility to the Nationals’ pitching staff next season after the right-hander signed a two-year, $13 million deal with Washington. Perhaps that will still occur, in time. But Williams clarified Tuesday...
MLB
Mets, Senga reach 5-year, $75M deal (source)
NEW YORK – An offseason unlike any other for the Mets continued late Saturday night, when they agreed to terms on a five-year, $75 million deal with Japanese right-hander Kodai Senga, a source told MLB.com. The Mets have not confirmed the deal, which is still pending the completion of a physical.
MLB
Rangers thrilled to play for manager Bochy
ARLINGTON -- The Winter Meetings have come and gone and the Rangers have made a few splashes -- including signing right-hander Jacob deGrom to a five-year, $185 million deal -- in free agency. Through it all, Texas’ new manager Bruce Bochy has been there every step of the way. A...
MLB
Rays seize chance to add pitching prospects
ST. PETERSBURG -- The Rays addressed one of their needs at the big league level by acquiring starter Zach Eflin, and they still want to upgrade their lineup before the offseason ends. But as a team always mindful of both the present and future, it’s worth a look at how Tampa Bay has consistently added pitching prospect depth at nearly every turn so far this winter.
MLB
Will Verlander join this elite list of 40-something pitchers?
Coming off arguably his best season yet, the Mets signed 39-year-old Justin Verlander to a two-year contract that, according to a source, is worth $86.7 million and includes a $35 million vesting option for 2025. On the surface, it's not hard to justify those numbers. Verlander just went 18-4 with...
MLB
Crime Dog part of multiple history-making trades
Whenever someone reaches the Baseball Hall of Fame, his career will be revisited and his stats, awards and other accolades will be magnified. But in the case of the latest man to be elected to Cooperstown, former slugging first baseman Fred McGriff, there’s another tab on the Baseball Reference page that ought to be of interest: the Transactions page.
MLB
Let's find teams for top remaining free agents
The Winter Meetings proved to be the kick in the pants this market needed to get moving. But even after a particularly wild week across MLB, not every prominent free agent has found a fit. So let’s step in and play matchmaker. Here are six impact players still there for...
MLB
The best baseball players born on Dec. 13
Who are the best players born on each day of the year? We have a list for every day on the calendar. Jenkins won 284 games and a Cy Young Award and was inducted into the Hall of Fame in 1991. The righty led his league in strikeouts once and complete games four times. But there was one statistic he truly dominated during his illustrious 19-year career – homers allowed. A whopping 484 total, good for third all-time. On seven occasions Jenkins paced the league in this category, including a career high of 40 in 1979. In short, the lanky Canadian was never afraid to throw strikes and the homers were a byproduct of that. Look no further than Jenkins’ best season as a pro. In his 1971 Cy Young campaign, he went 24-13 and fanned 263 batters while walking just 37. Oh yeah, he also led the league with 29 homers allowed.
MLB
These teams still have holes to fill
The Winter Meetings are over, but the winter is not, and there’s still work to be done. There are a handful of high-end free agents available, and trades to be made, and really there’s not a single team out there – regardless of whether they’ve already made an addition or not – that can realistically sit back, relax and say: Yes. We’re done.
MLB
Cards hurler Miles Mikolas commits to Team USA
Adam Wainwright, Paul Goldschmidt and Nolan Arenado have another Cardinals teammate joining them for this spring's World Baseball Classic: On Monday, it was announced that starting pitcher Miles Mikolas was "All in" for Team USA. Mikolas is coming off a solid 2022 season, earning his second career trip to the...
MLB
5 free agents who could fit the Royals' bullpen
This story was excerpted from Anne Rogers' Royals Beat newsletter. To read the full newsletter, click here. And subscribe to get it regularly in your inbox. The Winter Meetings are over, and it was a fairly quiet event for the Royals after making the big news a week before, hiring former Guardians bullpen coach Brian Sweeney as the new pitching coach.
MLB
Former Mets catcher Hearn seeking kidney transplant
NEW YORK -- Former Major League catcher Ed Hearn is on the phone Thursday morning and, by the sound of his voice, one couldn’t tell that something is wrong with him physically. On this day, he is talking about his baseball past. What Hearn, 62, remembers most, of course,...
MLB
Here is the 2022 'All-Awardless' team
At the Winter Meetings last week, Royals officials were still giving me grief for snubbing their guy Bobby Witt Jr. on my 2022 All-Debut Team -- a column I wrote way back in August. I had really wanted to find a spot on that team for the Cardinals’ Brendan Donovan,...
