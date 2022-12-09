Read full article on original website
Related
Fourth Stimulus Check Updates: Up To $2,000 Payments Likely To Go Out In Four States – See If You're Qualified
Kentucky, Montana, North Carolina, and Pennsylvania residents could join more than a dozen states already offering stimulus money to their citizens. The Commonwealth Journal stated that individual taxpayers in Kentucky might get a $500 one-time payment in 2023, while households and joint filers could receive $1,000.
Longstanding Marshalls Location to Permanently Close
The reason behind the closing is said to be strategic in nature. This article is based on corporate postings and accredited media reports. Linked information within this article is attributed to the following outlets:Wikipedia.org, ScrapeHero.com, and BizJournals.com.
China’s return to wildlife farming ‘a risk to global health and biodiversity’
Post-pandemic relaxation of restrictions could weaken animal protection and pose a hazard to public health, say experts
Flying insect numbers plunge 64% since 2004, UK survey finds
Scientists behind car number plate study say ‘potentially catastrophic’ decline must be reversed
nationalhogfarmer.com
Does the PRRS virus have the ability to percolate through our soils?
Porcine reproductive and respiratory syndrome virus continues to be one of the most economically challenging pathogens for U.S. pork producers, costing the industry more than $600 million annually. PRRS is just one of the pathogens the Morrison Swine Health Monitoring Project (MSHMP) continues to monitor for trends in incidence and prevalence, and one trend that has been on researchers' radar lately is the pathogen's increasing incidence in breeding farms between October and December.
nationalhogfarmer.com
Competition, collaboration and convergence equals product-market fit
As consumers and people, we have embraced simple and complex technology to solve problems in our everyday lives. Communication, maps and health analytics for our bodies are just a few examples. The last few years in the swine industry have introduced not only incredible innovation, but a whole novel approach...
nationalhogfarmer.com
China’s hog prices slump, helping cool inflationary pressures
Hog prices in China are plunging, which will likely damp food inflation in the world’s biggest producer and consumer of pork. Live hog futures tumbled more than 7% on the Dalian Commodity Exchange on Monday to the lowest intraday level since April. Farmers are rushing to send large pigs for slaughter to meet demand before the Lunar New Year festival in January, but they are finding that consumption is not as strong as expected.
nationalhogfarmer.com
IRI November Price Check: Food inflation up 13.2% over last year
IRI, which recently merged with The NPD Group to create a leading global technology, analytics and data provider, has released a new report, November 2022 Price Check: Tracking Retail Food and Beverage Inflation, offering new insights into food inflation and its impact on consumer shopping behavior. The report leverages point-of-sale data for November 2022 and includes data across U.S. food channels, including grocery, drug, mass market, military commissaries and select club and dollar stores, as well as e-commerce.
nationalhogfarmer.com
SHIC seeks input for 2023 Plan of Work
The Swine Health Information Center is requesting broad industry input for the 2023 Plan of Work which will guide activities in the coming year. Input may include topic areas, research priorities and identified industry needs in which SHIC should focus efforts, such as an emerging swine disease or an emerging swine health issue.
nationalhogfarmer.com
Farm Progress America, December 14, 2022
Max Armstrong recalls a recent text from a friend regarding a feral hog near his place. He shares the work he’s been doing to control these pests. The industry is eight years into a federal program to eradicate them. The program has helped wipe out the hogs in 11 of the 41 states where they were reported in 2015, and the numbers in the other 30 states are declining. Max offers more insight on the issue.
nationalhogfarmer.com
New dynamic in pork demand is emerging
The U.S. pork industry's two primary demand drivers, exports and domestic consumers, have tugged in opposite directions for most of 2022. Exports have been notoriously soft relative to 2021 when China was a major customer. Domestic demand has been outstanding for the past two-plus years, underpinning wholesale and hog values to a degree not seen in many years. A new dynamic is emerging, however, and it is worrisome.
Comments / 0