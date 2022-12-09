Max Armstrong recalls a recent text from a friend regarding a feral hog near his place. He shares the work he’s been doing to control these pests. The industry is eight years into a federal program to eradicate them. The program has helped wipe out the hogs in 11 of the 41 states where they were reported in 2015, and the numbers in the other 30 states are declining. Max offers more insight on the issue.

1 DAY AGO