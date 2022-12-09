Read full article on original website
Library Christmas Tree Controversy Has Turned Very UglyThe Maine WriterDedham, MA
Visit the Largest Snow Tubing Park in MassachusettsTravel MavenWestford, MA
Get $400 From Massachusetts. How Can You Collect The Payment?C. HeslopMassachusetts State
Somerville named a leading global city for climate actionThe Tufts DailySomerville, MA
Massachusetts witness describes disc-shaped object with blue light moving overheadRoger MarshLawrence, MA
nbcboston.com
‘At a Breaking Point:' Boston Public Schools Desperate for Substitute Teachers
‘Tis the season to be out sick, but as teachers call out sick, school districts are scrambling to find substitutes, and in Boston there are not nearly enough. Michael Maguire, a teacher at Boston Latin Academy, said it used to happen every so often, when they did not have enough substitutes, but since the pandemic, it is happening almost daily. He and other teachers are giving up their free periods in order to help cover classes. Everyone from guidance counselors to front office staff are standing in as substitutes.
In 5 years, Palmer schools inked a dozen confidentiality agreements with staffers
Elaine Fuller worked for over 20 years in the Palmer School District, but there is not much she can say about her last year working in the English department. That’s because a confidentiality agreement she signed prevents her from speaking about her time as a public school teacher. Fuller’s...
spectrumnews1.com
UMass Chan Medical School, Lahey Hospital to open regional medical campus in Burlington
WORCESTER, Mass. - UMass Chan Medical School is expanding to eastern Massachusetts with a new regional medical campus. UMass Chan Medical School and Lahey Hospital and Medical Center signed a master affiliation agreement to open UMass Chan-Lahey in Burlington. Its first class of 25 students will begin in August 2024. Those students will have a special focus on leadership, health systems science and inter-professional education.
The Oldest School in America Is Right Here in Massachusetts
Anything Classic or Historical you will usually find here in the Baystate. We have the oldest bars, oldest restaurants, and even the oldest houses. We do have some rather historic schools as well that are ether torn down, repurposed, vacant, or actually still in use! C.T. Plunkett (Hoosac Valley Elementary) in Adams is a pure example of an historic school.
WMUR.com
Hollis state representative says he's first Chinese-American in New Hampshire State House
HOLLIS, N.H. — A Hollis state representative says he's the first Chinese-American in the New Hampshire State House. Ben Ming just won his spot in the 2022 midterm elections. He says he first ran in 2020 when the pandemic started. He ended up losing — something he said motivated him to come back and try again.
School closings and delays in Massachusetts, southern New Hampshire
BOSTON - Several school districts delayed the start of classes Monday morning because of the icy road conditions following Sunday's snow.Check the latest list here.
mybackyardnews.com
MASSACHUSETTS GRANDPARENT CLASSROOM AIDS PROGRAM
Retired MA Seniors Bring Life Experience, Hugs to Kids at School. A program matching low-income seniors with area schools in need of additional help is providing some retirees with a new outlook on life. The Foster Grandparent Program is also helping to fill the shortage of classroom aides as many...
southarkansassun.com
$400 Monthly Payments Will Begin This January, Here’s What You Should Know
Hundreds of US citizens will be given the opportunity to receive $400 every month beginning in January. This is being done through the Chelsea Eats universal basic income pilot program, which will provide 2,000 households with allotments. At most 700 recipients will be chosen by the city of Chelsea this...
whdh.com
Western, Central Mass. lead snow totals following Sunday night snowfall
The first major snowfall of the season saw western Massachusetts and most of Worcester County collect the most inches overnight when it came to the Bay State. While areas east of I-495 saw anywhere from 1-2 inches to a coating of the white stuff, Great Barrington out in the Berkshires saw 9.4, while the rest of Berkshire County saw between 4.5-9 inches, according to reports from the National Weather Service.
Tufts and local community members react to impending Davis Square renovation project
Stores located along Elm Street in Davis Square are pictured on Nov. 12.Photo by(Elin Shih / The Tufts Daily) Due to its close proximity to campus, Davis Square has been a place for many Tufts students to spend time and enjoy a variety of local businesses in the area. But according to recent local news reports, Scape Development plans to construct a four-story lab building that would displace beloved businesses including When Pigs Fly bakery, McKinnon’s Meat Market, Sligo Pub, Kung Fu Tea, Martsa on Elm Tibetan Cuisine and Dragon Pizza. On Sept. 22, the City of Somerville’s Planning Board officially approved the renovation plan.
Market Basket: The Story Behind The Beloved New England Supermarket
Nothing is more crucial to a business's long-term success than customer loyalty. Of course, the process of earning that allegiance is no easy feat, since humans tend to be fairly fickle folks. But it doesn't take an MBA to recognize the best path toward that ideal end game (where customers willingly and repeatedly patronize an establishment) is to provide superior products, top-notch customer service, and unbeatable prices.
3 New England restaurants make "Top 100" list
BOSTON - Two restaurants in Boston and one in Maine have landed on a year-end list of the best restaurants in the country.OpenTable released its ranking of the "Top 100 Restaurants for 2022" based on millions of reviews from diners. The restaurant reservation service says customers had "a new vigor for dining out" this year.Both Boston selections are Back Bay neighbors and owned by the same parent company - one specializing in seafood and the other a steakhouse. Atlantic Fish Co., founded in 1978, has 4-and-a-half stars based on more than 10,000 reviews on the OpenTable website."The food was delicious....
NECN
Snow Now Falling in Parts of New England. See the Latest Snowfall Total Maps
Cloudy skies, cold temperatures, wind chills in the 20s and snow! That pretty much describes our Sunday. We’re tracking snow pushing out of western New England eastward. This snow may spread as far east as Boston but it will be limited and difficult to accumulate in eastern Mass. Worcester county may see up to an inch or two of snow and just west of it the snow will begin to accumulate more.
GoLocalProv
Top Personalities Leaving, Local TV Facing Major Declines in Revenue
Top-level local television news staff have been quitting at a high rate in the past few months in the Providence market. In recent months, each of the network-affiliated news stations has lost high-profile, long-time reporters and personalities. In recent days, WPRI-12 has seen both morning news co-host Danielle North and...
These Mass. cities got perfect scores for LGBTQ+ equality
“Now, more than ever, we need our cities and municipalities to be places where all people are guaranteed the safety and protection they deserve." Seven Massachusetts cities have earned perfect scores for LGBTQ+ inclusion in their laws, policies, and programs. The Human Rights Campaign awarded Arlington, Boston, Cambridge, Northampton, Provincetown,...
capecoddaily.com
Dan’l Webster Inn Sells For Over $6 Million
SANDWICH – The historic Dan’l Webster Inn in Sandwich has sold for $6.6 million to a New England based hotel management company. According to documents filed with the Barnstable County Registry of Deeds, Jamsan Hotel Management recently bought the property. The inn’s website states the location has been offering lodging for over 300 years. It […] The post Dan’l Webster Inn Sells For Over $6 Million appeared first on CapeCod.com.
Doctor Inspired By Daughter's Birth Expands Boston-Based NICU Program
A Boston-area hospital recently enrolled its 105th infant in an aptly-named program that utilizes technology to help NICU babies receive continuous care, all from the comfort of home. Transition to Home was spearheaded by Dr. Mollie Warren, a pediatrician who works in the NICU at Brigham …
2 Boston restaurants are among the 100 best in America in 2022, according to OpenTable
They are among the "most beloved restaurants coast-to-coast." Two Back Bay restaurants left a lasting impression on OpenTable users this year. The online restaurant reservation service company released a list of the top 100 restaurants for 2022, and Abe & Louie’s and Atlantic Fish Co. made the cut. The site says are among the “most beloved restaurants coast-to-coast.”
MA Residents Have More Options To Receive MOOLAH, MOOLAH, MOOLAH!
A recent bout of food insecurity in neighboring Chelsea, Massachusetts has hundreds of Americans applying for monthly payments that are estimated at about $400 in January of 2023. During the COVID-19 pandemic, The Chelsea Eats Universal Basic Income Pilot rewarded 2.000 households with these stipends from November 2020 through August 2021.
Boston Globe
Winter is coming (or is it?) ❄️
Plus: The Orange Line’s rough weekend. 🚃 Good news! The Green Line extension to Medford officially opened this morning. You can now travel from Mission Hill to Medford on the E Branch as much as your heart desires. 👀 What’s on tap today:. A rough day...
