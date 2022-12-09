Former Oklahoma corrections officer sentenced to federal prison for deliberately allowing white supremacist attack on Black detainees

Read full article on original website
Police arrest man wounded in Oklahoma pot farm slayings
(AP) -- The survivor of a shooting at an Oklahoma marijuana farm that killed four people has been arrested after being released from a hospital. Court documents show Yifei Lin was arrested after the Oklahoma Bureau of Narcotics filed notice to seize the farm it alleges was operating under an illegally obtained license with Lin listed as 25% owner.
Next scheduled Oklahoma execution won't happen this week because of Biden administration
Oklahoma will not carry out an execution scheduled for Thursday morning because convicted murderer John Fitzgerald Hanson remains in a federal prison in Louisiana. "His transfer to state authorities for state execution is not in the public interest," a regional director for the Federal Bureau of Prisons told Oklahoma Attorney General John O'Connor in an Oct. 17 letter.
Oklahoma lawmaker files bills to keep federal officials from confiscating guns
OKLAHOMA CITY — New bills were filed at the Oklahoma state Capitol to help ensure firearms are not unjustly confiscated by the federal government. State Sen. Nathan Dahm, R-Broken Arrow, filed three different bills -- Senate bills 21, 22 and 23 -- to stop federal agents from potentially taking away Oklahomans' guns.
Serial shoplifter takes plea deal, reducing potential prison sentence
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Charmaine Sanchez, a serial shoplifter, accepted a plea deal Friday. The deal would drastically cut her proposed prison sentence. Charmaine Sanchez was charged with 19 counts of shoplifting and was looking at 22 years in prison if convicted. Friday’s plea deal means she may not spend any time in prison. From September […]
Darren Osbourne sentenced to nearly 5 years in prison in quadruple murder
ST. PAUL, Minn. -- A 57-year-old St. Paul man has been sentenced to nearly five years in jail for his role in a quadruple murder last year.Darren Osborne pleaded guilty in October to one felony count of aiding an offender, accomplice after the fact, as part of a plea agreement.Osborne is sentenced to 58 months in jail with 458 days of credit for time served.Osborne's 38-year-old son Antoine Suggs is charged with four counts of second-degree murder in the deaths of St. Paul residents Nitosha Flug-Presley, 30, Loyace Foreman III, 35, Matthew Pettus, 26, and Jasmine Sturm, 30.MORE: 'It's Unimaginable': Families Of...
Violent registered Kansas offender found dead in prison
WINFIELD, KAN. – Winfield Correctional Facility (WCF) resident Juan Manuel Torres died Thursday, according to a statement from the Kansas Department of Corrections. He was found unresponsive in his housing unit. Staff began life-saving measures immediately and continued after emergency medical services arrived. The cause of death is pending the results of an independent autopsy. A preliminary assessment indicates the death was not related to COVID-19.
Deputy in Louisiana Charged with Theft and Malfeasance in Office After Allegedly Taking More than $5,000 in Court Fines and Fees
Deputy in Louisiana Charged with Theft and Malfeasance in Office After Allegedly Taking More than $5,000 in Court Fines and Fees. St John the Baptist Parish, Louisiana – St John the Baptist Parish Sheriff’s Office reported on December 8, 2022, that a former civil deputy with their department was arrested on December 7, 2022, after it was discovered that she misappropriated more than $5,000 in court fines and fees over the course of two weeks while working as a clerk in the civil administration division.
Missouri man leaves a trail of bloody assaults; spends very little time in custody
CHEROKEE COUNTY, Kan. — A serial wife-beater with a criminal history in three states rarely served any jail time for his assaults. Larry Dustin Flowers, 39, currently sits in the Cherokee County jail awaiting transport to the Kansas Department of Corrections to serve two sentences: 16 months, and 40 months, for running from law […]
Kansas Correctional Facility reports inmate death
The Kansas Department of Corrections said Juan Manuel Torres was found unresponsive in his unit.
Law enforcement logs Dec. 9
The following information is provided by the Kay County Sheriff’s Department and Blackwell police. At 9:45 a.m. deputies responded to the 13000 block of north Enterprise for a report of a domestic involving a 12-year-old. DHS was notified and a report taken. At 9:51 a.m. PCPD confirmed warrants on...
Police: Enid Student Arrested In Connection To Prank 911 Call
An Enid student has been arrested after they allegedly made a hoax 911 call Thursday about an active shooter on the Enid High School campus. **Enid Police said the student’s call is not in connection with the original non-emergency line caller that investigators believed made hoax calls Thursday to several schools across the state.**
Former Oklahoma corrections supervisor sentenced for promoting white supremacist assault on Black inmates, ordering other abuse
A former supervisory correctional officer at the Kay County Detention Center was sentenced Monday to 46 months in federal prison, followed by three years of supervised release, for violating the civil rights of three pretrial detainees.
Twin Cities house flipper gets nearly 5 years in prison for fraud scheme
MINNEAPOLIS -- A Twin Cities house flipper was sentenced to nearly 5 years in prison and ordered to pay more than $1.6 million in restitution for her role in an investor fraud scheme.Suzanne Griffiths, 46, defrauded people by soliciting investments in her Minnesota-based house-flipping business; she lied about the status of real estate projects, failed to take promised action, and falsified documents, the U.S. Attorney General's Office said.In one case, Griffiths solicited a $100,000 investment from someone to finance the renovation of a property and told them that they would hold the second position on the mortgage. But she never filed the mortgage documents and the investor ended up losing their entire investment.She pleaded guilty to one count of wire fraud and one count of money laundering, and was sentenced on Friday.
Oklahoma panel votes to reject clemency for death row inmate
OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) — A man convicted in the shotgun slayings of an elderly couple in eastern Oklahoma in 2003 and sentenced to die should not be spared from the death sentence, a state board decided Wednesday. The five-member Pardon and Parole Board voted 3-2 to reject clemency for Scott Eizember, 61, who is scheduled to receive a lethal injection on Jan. 12 at the Oklahoma State Penitentiary in McAlester. Eizember’s attorneys did not deny his involvement in the Oct. 18, 2003, killings of A.J. Cantrell, 76, and his wife Patsy Cantrell, 70, but argued to the panel that the killings were unplanned and spontaneous and that his life still has value. “His prison history confirms that society is safe with him alive and in custody,” said his attorney, Mark Henricksen, who added that Eizember has been a model prisoner and achieved the highest inmate security clearance on death row.
Texas Department of Criminal Justice Releases Findings Of Two Investigations About The Gonzalo Lopez Escape
The Texas Department of Criminal Justice (TDCJ) on Thursday released the reports of two investigations about the escape of inmate Gonzalo Lopez near Centerville last May. Lopez eluded authorities from his escape on May 12 until he was killed June 2 following an exchange of gunfire with authorities south of San Antonio. That was after Lopez killed a Tomball area man and four of his grandchildren who were staying at a vacation home near Centerville.
5 in W.Va. charged with federal pandemic-related fraud
WHEELING, W.Va. (AP) — Five people in West Virginia are facing indictments on federal fraud charges related to COVID–19 aid programs. U.S. Attorney William Ihlenfeld says one case alleges false statements about the finances of and number of employees at the Lebanese Restaurant & Bakery, the Wheeling Wine Festival, the West Virginia Hockey League and the Wheeling Hockey Association in order to seek CARES Act funding in amounts of $10,000 per organization.
Suspect shot, killed on I-10 identified as Texas man; trooper on administrative leave
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – Louisiana State Police identified the man killed in a trooper-involved shooting Thursday night on I-10 as a Texas man. The vehicle’s driver, identified as 52-year-old Jose Reza-Navarro of Spring, Texas, allegedly fled on I-10 after a traffic stop made by a trooper at 10:02 p.m. Reza-Navarro allegedly led authorities on […]
Gov. Kevin Stitt talks next steps after TikTok ban on state devices
OKLAHOMA CITY — After Oklahoma Gov. Kevin Stitt announced a TikTok ban on all government-issued devices in the state, he encouraged users to take a closer look at the app. Stitt shared privacy concerns regarding TikTok, and he said this could be a problem for cybersecurity. FBI Director Chris...
AM NewsBrief: Dec. 12, 2022
A state legislator is firing back after Oklahoma’s Attorney General recently released an opinion supporting the use of public tax dollars to fund private religious schools. The opinion relies on three Supreme Court cases in the last five years allowing state funds to go to religious programs. Democratic State...
OKC facing historic numbers for eviction filings as protections end
Oklahoma is facing an unprecedented wave of evictions statewide, with Oklahoma County leading in historically high numbers. The post OKC facing historic numbers for eviction filings as protections end appeared first on Oklahoma City Free Press.
