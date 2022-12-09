Read full article on original website
Argentina vs Croatia predicted line-ups: Team news ahead of World Cup semi-final tonight
Both managers have decisions to make in attack, as Argentina and Croatia meet in the World Cup 2022 semi-finals on Tuesday.Lautaro Martinez started the tournament in poor form and lost his place, but netted the winning penalty as the Albiceleste beat Netherlands in the last round. Lionel Scaloni could opt to revert to 4-3-3, opening up an extra attacking spot in the side, with Papu Gomez far from convincing so far when he started.Meanwhile Croatia’s roulette of who to start at No9 continues; four players have had a go so far and none have been entirely positive, with the...
Lionel Messi embraces ‘spirit of Maradona’ to drag beaten Argentina to World Cup semi-final
As Lionel Messi starts to find the right words to go with the right touches, some of them surprisingly aggressive, there’s been a telling phrase used to describe him around the Argentina camp.They talk of the 35-year-old as a “líder Maradonina”, a Maradona-like leader.After his first major moment of the World Cup 2022, which was that essential and exceptional goal against Mexico, Messi was seen looking to the sky and mouthing “gracias Diego”. His teammates now speak of the “spirit of Diego”, and the 35-year-old is also being described as a “man possessed”.While Argentine football can be overly invested...
Is Argentina vs Croatia on TV tonight? Kick-off time, channel and how to watch World Cup semi-final
Croatia head into the World Cup 2022 semi-final hoping to upset yet another of the favourites, having already knocked out Brazil and seen off Belgium in the group stage - now they face Argentina.There’s real reason to believe the Europeans could make it back-to-back finals, too, given the form of excellent young defender Josko Gvardiol, the dominance they have in midfield at times and the shot-stopping ability of goalkeeper Dominic Livakovic.The latter has been crucial in penalty shootouts already, but he’ll now also have to see off Lionel Messi and Co across 90 minutes first.This is only the second...
After Brittney Griner's detention and release, nearly half of WNBA players are still opting to play overseas in the off-season: 'Our players are going to do what's best for them'
The AP reported that 67 out of 144 WNBA players are competing abroad, and none of them are playing in Russia, where Griner was detained for months.
Chinese and Indian troops in fresh skirmish at Himalayan border
Chinese and Indian troops have clashed in a disputed Himalayan border region for the first time in more than two years, with reports of dozens injured. At least 20 Indian soldiers were injured in the incident on 9 December in the Tawang sector of Arunachal Pradesh, the Indian army said on Tuesday. The clash was the most serious since June 2020, when at least 24 soldiers died in violent hand-to-hand combat, and comes after months of major acts of disengagement by both militaries in the long-running dispute.
'Not going to risk Taskin,' Zakir to open and Nurul to keep - Russell Domingo
Shakib is carrying a rib injury that he sustained during the ODI series, but did bat in the nets on Test-match eve
