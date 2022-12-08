Read full article on original website
Quentin Oliver Lee, Broadway Actor, Dies at 34
Broadway actor Quentin Oliver Lee has died following a battle with Stage 4 colon cancer. He was 34. Lee’s wife, Angie Lee Graham, confirmed his death Thursday in an Instagram post, saying, “He had a smile on his face, and was surrounded by those he loves. It was peaceful, and perfect.” More from The Hollywood ReporterThilo Kuther, Founder of VFX Company Pixomondo, Dies at 58Cliff Emmich, Actor in 'Payday' and 'Thunderbolt and Lightfoot,' Dies at 85Julia Reichert, Oscar-Winning 'American Factory' Documentarian, Dies at 76 Lee’s Broadway credits included the 2017 production of Prince of Broadway and the 2021 revival of Caroline, or Change. He...
Where Is the Cast of ‘Gilligan’s Island’ Now?
'Gilligan's Island' cast member Tina Louise is the last surviving actor from the sitcom; find out what she's up to now.
John Travolta Is Excited His Sister Finally Got To Be In A Hallmark Movie
John Travolta’s sister Ellen Travolta recently had one of her dreams come true. John confirmed that Ellen will be appearing in a new Hallmark movie called Haul Out the Holly, also starring Hallmark star Lacey Chabert. John shared a sneak peek on his Instagram with a photo from the...
What Is The Single Most Iconic Dance Number In Any Movie Or TV Show?
For those of us who've been watching that Wednesday scene on repeat.
ComicBook
Kirstie Alley Tribute to Air on The Masked Singer
Wednesday's special episode of The Masked Singer will pay tribute to Kirstie Alley, who died at age 71 on December 5th after a private battle with colon cancer. The Cheers and Look Who's Talking actress made her final television appearance on Fox's reality singing competition earlier this year, participating in Season 7, The Masked Singer: The Good, The Bad, and The Cuddly. In Season 7 Episode 8, which aired on April 27th, Alley performed "The Shoop Shoop Song (It's in His Kiss)" by Cher and "Me Too" by Meghan Trainor before she was eliminated and unmasked as Team Cuddly's Baby Mammoth mascot.
How The Masked Singer Honored Former Contestant Kirstie Alley Following Her Death
The Masked Singer is honoring one of its own. The Fox reality competition paid homage to former contestant Kirstie Alley during the Dec. 7 holiday-themed Masked Singer Seasonal Sing-a-Long Spectacular. The Cheers alum made her final television appearance on the series in April, just months before her death on Dec. 5 following a brief battle with colon cancer.
Marconews.com
Jim Parsons on coming to 'Terms' with 'Spoiler Alert' (and going full Shirley MacLaine in hospital)
Growing up outside Houston,Jim Parsons loved watching (and rewatching) the 1983 weeper "Terms of Endearment." "It's truly one of my favorite movies ever; I've watched it many times," Parsons says of the best picture-winning drama about a woman (Debra Winger) contending with terminal cancer, her husband (Jeff Daniels) and her devoted, Houston-based mother (Oscar-winner Shirley MacLaine).
‘Cheers’ Stars Ted Danson, Rhea Perlman Raise a Glass to Kirstie Alley After Her Death
Kirstie Alley’s castmates on the long-running sitcom Cheers fondly remembered their coworker and friend as “brilliant,” “unique and wonderful,” and more following her death from cancer at the age of 71. As People reports, the show’s lead Ted Danson (who played bar owner Sam Malone) noted in a statement that the day Alley died, he was on a plane doing something he rarely does: watching old episodes of Cheers. Danson described the episode as one where Tom Berenger’s character, a plumber named Don Santry, repeatedly proposes to Alley’s Rebecca Howe, who keeps saying “no,” even though she wants to say “yes”...
Tony Awards: 2023 date announced, will broadcast from brand new home
The Tony Awards have a 2023 date, and they are moving uptown! “The 76th Annual Tony Awards” will broadcast live on Sunday, June 11, 2023, on the CBS Television Network, and stream live and on demand on Paramount+. The 76th celebration will recognize all of the award categories and honor the incredible artistry of the 2022-2023 season. The Tonys are presented by The Broadway League and the American Theatre Wing. For the first time, the Tony Awards will be presented at the historic United Palace in Washington Heights. The history of the United Palace begins in 1930 when it opened as...
"Some Like It Hot" to open on Broadway Sunday
NEW YORK - Opening night for "Some Like It Hot" is Sunday. The big, splashy musical is based on the classic MGM film. The material gets an update to give it lots of tap dancing and extra heart. The new musical taps into the notion that something jazzy, funny, and sophisticated is just what we need. It's based on the MGM movie starring Tony Curtis, Jack Lemmon, and Marilyn Monroe. The musicals' creators knew the source material from 1959 needed updating because times have changed."I think people are going to be very happily surprised with what we've done with it," said Christian Borle, who...
Kirstie Alley, Emmy-Winning ‘Cheers’ Star, Dead at 71
Kirstie Alley, the Emmy-winning sitcom actress who captivated America with her performance as Rebecca in “Cheers,” has died of cancer at the age of 71. The news was announced in a statement posted on Alley’s official social media accounts. “We are sad to inform you that our incredible fierce and loving mother has passed away after a battle with cancer, only recently discovered,” the statement read. “She was surrounded by her closest family and fought with great strength, leaving us with a certainty of her never-ending joy of living and whatever adventures lie ahead. As iconic as she was on screen,...
‘Cheers’ Cast Then & Now: See Photos Of Ted Danson, Kirstie Alley & More
Cheers ran from 1982 until 1993 and became one of the most beloved shows of all-time. The comedy series made household names out of Ted Danson, 72, Shelley Long, 71, Kelsey Grammer, 65, and more. The theme song is one of the most iconic TV theme songs ever. It’s been...
How Kirstie Alley Gave New Life to the Boston Sitcom ‘Cheers’
Editor's note: This article was written by a Townsquare Media Northern New England contributor and may contain the individual's views, opinions, or personal experiences. Actress Kirstie Alley died this week at the age of 71 after battling cancer. Known for film roles in Star Trek II: The Wrath of Khan...
‘Ohio State Murders’ Review: Audra McDonald Stuns in Adrienne Kennedy’s Long-Awaited Broadway Debut
It may be easy to take for granted that Audra McDonald, with six Tony Awards to her name, is capable of performances that creep delicately into your psyche and rattle around there as if clearing bats from its darkest recesses. A meticulous cartographer of the heart and mind, she charts human interiors that feel previously unknown, or, in the case of “Ohio State Murders,” which opened on Broadway Thursday night, unimaginable before she brings them to life. That makes a kindred and celestial pairing of her and the playwright Adrienne Kennedy, debuting on Broadway at the age of 91 in the...
tvinsider.com
A New ‘Pinocchio,’ ‘Emancipation,’ On and Off Stage with Idina Menzel, ‘Fire’ Rescue Trauma, HBO Revives ‘Walls’
In another busy Friday in the streaming world, Netflix presents Guillermo del Toro’s stop-motion animated version of Pinocchio, Will Smith’s grueling Emancipation arrives on Apple TV+ and Idina Menzel takes fans on the road and onto the Madison Square Garden stage in a Disney+ special. Fire Country’s midseason finale brings back tragic memories for a firefighter. After nearly 20 years, HBO re-airs its Emmy-nominated film If These Walls Could Talk, dramatizing stories about abortion in three different decades.
Newsies review – ‘tis the season for Disney musical about industrial relations
This show about young New York paper-sellers has some stirring anthems and screwball energy, even if it lacks emotional and political depth
Kirstie Alley Through the Years: Photos of the Late Actress From the ‘80s to 2022
Then and now. Kirstie Alley had a long career as an actress and comedian before her tragic death from colon cancer at age 71. The Cheers star’s children, William “True” Stevenson and Lillie Stevenson, announced their mother’s death on December 5, 2022. One day later, Kirstie’s rep confirmed she had been “recently” diagnosed with colon cancer.
‘A Beautiful Noise: The Neil Diamond Musical’ Is a Broadway Concert for the Truly Devoted
A Beautiful Noise: The Neil Diamond MusicalIf you’re a Neil Diamond fan, you’ll be in clover. All around this critic, his devoted faithful waved, pointed to the sky, swayed, whooped, and sang. A Beautiful Noise is a jukebox musical (Broadhurst Theatre, booking to September 3, 2023) only for those who love Neil Diamond—or for people who want to hear “Sweet Caroline” played with theater roof-raising gusto. If you’re not a Neil Diamond fan, you’ll have to figure out how much you want to hear “Sweet Caroline” played with theater roof-raising gusto, and make your ticket-buying choice accordingly.A Beautiful Noise tries,...
‘Taina’: An Update on the Nickelodeon Show’s Teen Cast
'Taina' aired for two seasons on Nickelodeon. The show chronicled the lives of teens attending a performing arts high school. Some of the cast remain in the industry, while others have pursued other career paths.
‘You’ll never see Michael Caine blink’: An oral history of The Muppet Christmas Carol at 30
There are Christmas movies, then there’s The Muppet Christmas Carol. In the years since its arrival in 1992, this surprisingly dedicated adaptation of Charles Dickens’ defining redemption story has emerged as a modern classic, dripping with nostalgia and indelibly linked to the childhood of a generation thanks to countless festive repeats. Full of memorable moments, beloved songs and that warm, fuzzy, festive feeling – for many, it’s just not Christmas until you’ve seen a frog in a top hat teach Michael Caine’s Scrooge the importance of empathy.But beneath Kermit’s compassion and Ebeneezer’s humbugs lies an equally restorative tale of how Christmas saved...
