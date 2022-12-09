ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bronx, NY

fordhamsports.com

Men’s Basketball Hosts CCSU on Sunday

Bronx, N.Y. – The Fordham University Rams continue the 2022-2023 season, Fordham's 120th varsity season, by hosting the Central Connecticut State University Blue Devils in the historic Rose Hill Gym on Sunday, December 11, at 1:00 p.m. Join the Ramses Challenge, a new philanthropic initiative supporting our student-athletes. Pledge...
NEW BRITAIN, CT
fordhamsports.com

Men's Basketball Moves Past CCSU, 90-77

The Fordham men's basketball team extended its winning streak into double figures on Sunday afternoon, moving past Central Connecticut State, 90-77, inside the Rose Hill Gym for its 10th straight victory. The Rams are in the midst of their first 10-game winning streak in more than three decades. The last...
NEW BRITAIN, CT

