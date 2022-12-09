Read full article on original website
wymt.com
Ky. funeral home to host community candlelight Christmas service
LONDON, Ky. (WYMT) - Bowling Funeral Home in London will host a community candlelight Christmas service on Thursday. Funeral Director Barkley Bowling said the service is for anyone who struggles with the loss of a loved one during the holidays. There will be an uplifting message, music and candle lighting.
lanereport.com
Nonprofit Spotlight: Helping Those in Need Help Themselves
It is one of the most naturally beautiful parts of Kentucky, but the hollers of Eastern Kentucky are also home to some of the poorest counties in the state. Christian Appalachian Project (CAP) has been committed to providing self-help human services programming in this region for nearly 60 years. CAP...
thelevisalazer.com
LOCAL METHODISTS SPLITTING WITH DENOMINATION AMID HOMOSEXUAL AND THEOLOGICAL DEBATES
LOUISA, KY. — Amid what has become a state and national uproar in the United Methodist denomination, at least two Lawrence County churches are listed as voting to withdraw from the state conference mostly over homosexuality in the pulpit. Professor Sonny Branham, a Louisa native who is a professor...
WKYT 27
New grocery store expected to have big impact on Lexington’s northside
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - We are learning more about development plans for an underdeveloped lot on Lexington’s northside. Last week, the Urban County Planning Commission gave final approval on a development plan for a more than 47,000-square-foot grocery store. The store would be at the corner of Citation Boulevard and Georgetown.
q95fm.net
Laurel County Woman Arrested for Public Intoxication, Yelling Outside Residence for an Hour
A woman from London was arrested Friday night for being drunk and yelling outside a residence for close to an hour. Laurel County Sheriff’s Office announced on Facebook that 46 year old Tammy Michelle Martin of London was arrested after Sergeant Gary Mehler responded to a complaint of a woman who was intoxicated outside someone’s house and yelling loudly for almost an hour. The incident occurred 7 miles north of London, off Taylor School Road.
WSAZ
Thousands affected by phone/internet outage
EASTERN Ky. (WSAZ) - Thousands of Windstream customers throughout eastern Kentucky are experiencing phone and internet outages Monday, a company spokesman said. He said the issue is affecting 10,000 voice customers and a little less than 10,000 broadband customers, some of whom have both services. Lewis County is among counties...
16-year-old Laurel County boy reported missing
The Laurel County Sheriff's Office is looking for a missing teenager.
fox56news.com
18-year-old dead in single-vehicle crash in Danville
DANVILLE, Ky. (FOX 56) – Danville police and emergency crews responded to a single-vehicle crash on Tuesday. At 10:20 a.m., police gathered near the entrance to LSC Communications on Lebanon Road where police said a vehicle, driven by 18-year-old Camille Harmon, lost control of her vehicle and veered off the roadway.
wbontv.com
Tragic shooting in Lexington, leaves family mourning
An early morning shooting this past Saturday in Lexington tragically left 19 year old Elaina Mammen dead from multiple gunshot wounds. Just before 6 a.m., Lexington Police officers responded to a shots fired in the Colonnade Drive near southern Lexington, where they found Mammen in a vehicle. She was pronounced dead at the scene, and later identified by the Fayette County Coroner. Lexington authorities say the suspect fled the scene before Police arrived.
fox56news.com
Man stabbed overnight on Versailles Road
LEXINGTON, Ky. (FOX 56) — Lexington police are investigating a stabbing on Versailles Road. Police said they received a call from a Lexington hospital around 1 a.m. about a stabbed man. The man’s injuries are non-life threatening, according to authorities. The incident is being investigated, there are no...
Man known as ‘Bogus Beggar’ arrested in eastern Kentucky
A man known across the state as the "Bogus Beggar" was arrested over the weekend for allegedly committing the same crime that prompted his nickname.
fox56news.com
19-year-old dead in Lexington shooting, no arrest made
LEXINGTON, Ky. (FOX 56) – The Fayette County Coroner’s Office has confirmed the identity of the 19-year-old to be Elaina Mammen. Mammen was declared dead at 7:55 a.m. from multiple gunshot wounds. This incident is still under investigation. The Lexington Police Department is investigating a homicide that took...
wbontv.com
Holiday traffic checkpoints announced for Madison and KSP Post 7 counties
The Kentucky State Police would like to offer periodic reminders to drivers who travel our roadways. Our agency strives daily to ensure the safety of the motoring public. Some of these proactive measures include various roadside safety checkpoints and saturating known problematic areas in the district through general patrol tactics.
fox56news.com
Dunbar principal’s administrative leave extended
LEXINGTON, Ky. (FOX 56) — Dunbar High School principal Marlon Ball’s administrative leave has been extended, according to his attorney. Ball was placed on administrative leave in early November by Fayette County Public Schools for alleged inappropriate conduct. Ball’s attorney said the leave has been extended by 20...
k105.com
Human fetus discovered in shallow grave in Scott Co.
A human fetus has been discovered in a shallow grave in Scott County. On Tuesday, the Scott County Sheriff’s Office found the fetus in a shallow grave in a field near the 5000 block of Paris Pike, according to multiple media reports. The fetus, police said, was recently buried.
WKYT 27
Man recovering after Lexington stabbing
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - A man is recovering after telling police he was stabbed in Lexington. The man told officers he was at Clamatos Restaurante on Versailles Road early Monday morning when the incident happened. Friends took him to UK Hospital before 1 a.m. Officers say the man’s injuries are...
WSAZ
Missing man’s body found in pond
CARTER COUNTY, Ky. (WSAZ) - The body of a missing man was found Friday afternoon in a pond in Carter County, according to Kentucky State Police. Fifty-three-year-old Douglas Turley’s truck was found and pulled out of the pond Sunday. Dive teams were unable to locate the body during a search Monday.
fox56news.com
$15,000 in stolen tools returned in Franklin County
FRANKFORT, Ky. (FOX 56) – The Franklin County Sheriff’s Office has made an arrest after investigating retail theft cases in Frankfort and surrounding areas. Timothy Davis, 56, from Franklin County was charged with receiving stolen property of over $10,000.00 in value. Peter Kiger, 53, of Lexington, has been charged with receiving stolen property over $10,000.00. Kiger has an active arrest warrant for him at this time in regards to this investigation.
fox56news.com
Crime Stoppers Wanted Person of the Week: Floyd Garr
Can you tell Bluegrass Crime Stoppers where to find 41-year-old Floyd Garr?. Crime Stoppers Wanted Person of the Week: Floyd Garr. Can you tell Bluegrass Crime Stoppers where to find 41-year-old Floyd Garr?. Dec. 9: Dropping used car prices, bomb dogs, and …. Here are five things to know before...
wymt.com
Part of I-75 closed due to multiple crashes
LAUREL COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - We have a traffic alert to pass along to you. The London-Laurel Rescue Squad posted on Facebook that traffic is stopped on I-75 Northbound at the 31 mile marker due to “multiple” crashes. Kentucky Transportation Cabinet District 11 officials said the Northbound lanes...
