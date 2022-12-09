A woman from London was arrested Friday night for being drunk and yelling outside a residence for close to an hour. Laurel County Sheriff’s Office announced on Facebook that 46 year old Tammy Michelle Martin of London was arrested after Sergeant Gary Mehler responded to a complaint of a woman who was intoxicated outside someone’s house and yelling loudly for almost an hour. The incident occurred 7 miles north of London, off Taylor School Road.

LAUREL COUNTY, KY ・ 1 DAY AGO