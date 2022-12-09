Read full article on original website
This Big Box Store Is Making a Return in Massachusetts, Possibly the Berkshires?
As a little kid in the Berkshires, I can remember many great stores that we used to have that my parents would shop at all the time. Kmart in North Adams being one of the many and my favorite of course, Radio Shack. Were I'd be spending countless hours looking at a variety of electronics that I wish I could afford. Ha! Those were the days. My least favorite store though at the time that my mother and grandmother would shop at in the Berkshire Mall was Filene's (where the former Macy's once anchored afterwards). Only because when you're a kid, you're not really into clothing, jewelry, or the fact that the place smelled of perfume. LOL.
Who(Or What) Owns The Most Land In Massachusetts?
I thought this would be an interesting idea to do a post about, fellow Berkshire County peeps. If you had to guess, who would you think would be the largest landowner in the Bay State?. I'll be honest, I had no idea myself, which was one of the main reasons...
Which Berkshires Town Got More Snow Than Anyone in Massachusetts?
Sunday's weekend snow (on December 11th) has came and went. As with any snowy front that comes through the Bay State, there will always be more spots that receive more of the white stuff than others. We definitely got plenty in the Berkshires. Not only did we have just some of the most snow in the Bay State within Berkshire Country, but one of our towns had the most throughout the entire state of Massachusetts.
MA Residents Have More Options To Receive MOOLAH, MOOLAH, MOOLAH!
A recent bout of food insecurity in neighboring Chelsea, Massachusetts has hundreds of Americans applying for monthly payments that are estimated at about $400 in January of 2023. During the COVID-19 pandemic, The Chelsea Eats Universal Basic Income Pilot rewarded 2.000 households with these stipends from November 2020 through August 2021.
MA Town in the Berkshires Makes America’s Must-Visit Christmas Towns List
We know there is definitely plenty of beauty when it comes to Massachusetts. And as we get ever so closer to Christmas, there are definitely some towns that can dress themselves up as some of the most beautiful Christmas towns you could be in. But especially on the western side of the state, the Berkshires can hold its own against most places. For those who listed 'America's Must-Visit Christmas Towns' definitely took notice, as one of the towns from the Berkshires showed up on this exclusive list.
Just How Old Are the 5 Oldest Towns in the Berkshires?
With so much history throughout the entire state of Massachusetts, it's always interesting to learn about each town and cities history. While it is pretty well known that the oldest city in the state is Plymouth, over on the western side, perhaps it is not nearly as well known what the oldest towns in the Berkshires are.
New Latin American Restaurant Has Opened Up in Downtown Pittsfield
In the Berkshires, we have been a little spoiled in recent weeks with some great news on quite a few spots opening up. And it has mainly all been happening in Pittsfield. Just to name a couple, Tito's Mexican Bar & Grill has opened back up and then Jae's Grill had their soft opening just last week. Now there is a brand new restaurant that has made it's way to the heart of downtown Pittsfield on North Street.
Massachusetts Residents, Here’s an Awesome Christmas Light Display and a Tree Sale!
It's the most wonderful time of the year! At least I think so. Everyone's scrabbling to Christmas shop and get ready for busiest time of the year. Christmas that is. After shopping, why not take a break and appreciate this awesome holiday light display!. Where may you ask?. Look no...
Meghan Marohn’s Remains Are Confirmed, But Cause Of Death Not Able To Be Determined
Sadly, according to a media statement from the Berkshire District Attorney's Office, there is still no closure in the tragic story of New York high school English teacher Meghan Marohn who disappeared back in March. According to the DA's Office, the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner in Boston released...
Massachusetts Residents Can Currently Get a Delicious Treat For Less Than a Dollar
In an era where Massachusetts residents are facing food insecurities, housing insecurities, inflation, and job uncertainties, it seems like there is no relief in sight. Without question, Massachusetts folks are cutting back and trying to find ways to make ends meet. While the holiday season can be a joyous time, it can also be stressful for someone who has to decide between buying presents for family or paying that ever-so-expensive heating bill.
Berkshire Humane Society Pet of the Week: Meet Snoopy
Every Wednesday at 8:30 we're joined by John Perreault, Executive Director of the Berkshire Humane Society to discuss all the happenings at their Barker Road facility, plus talk about their Pet of the Week. This week's Pet of the Week is Snoopy who is ready for you to take him...
What Many Folks Want To Know: Will The Berkshires See A White Christmas?
We all know how difficult it is to predict the weather. Right, Berkshire County? It's hard enough to get the next day's weather correct let alone the weather forecast for over 2 weeks from now. Nonetheless, many people want to know, "Will it be a "white" Christmas in Berkshire County"?...
How Much Snow Could Come Down Over the Berkshires This Weekend?
In case you haven't looked at the most recent forecast, it looks like we could be seeing a little bit of snow coming through the Berkshires this weekend. To be more specific, it's looking like this Sunday could bring some accumulations of the white stuff. But just how much can we expect?
Berkshires Mexican Restaurant Displays New Menu and is Now Open!
The wait is finally over and everyone in the Berkshires can now enjoy what we have been anticipating for several months. Tito's Mexican Bar & Grill in downtown Pittsfield has opened its door and revealed its new menu!. We have all known that Tito's Mexican Bar & Grill was going...
A Popular Berkshire County Holiday Event is Ready to Make a Big Splash
Berkshire County and the holidays go hand and hand and Saturday, December 10 will be extra special. If you haven't experienced the annual Holiday Shop, Sip, and Stroll event in downtown Great Barrington, you have to check it out this year. You'll be in for a holiday treat. Once again, the event is being put on by the Southern Berkshire Chamber of Commerce.
Berkshire County School Closings For Monday, Dec. 12, 2022
A foot of snow fell in some parts of Berkshire County on Sunday. The long-lasting storm is affecting some roadway conditions on Monday morning. Berkshire County School Closings For Monday 12/12/22. 8 DegreesDelayed 1 Hr, Buses Late, Childcare & Kids Club Opening at 8 Kidzone delay 2 hrs. BArT Charter...
Do You Need To Signal When You’re Entering Or Exiting Pittsfield’s Roundabout?
So you think you know the rules of the road, Berkshire County? Because I've got one for you and it concerns the Tyler Street roundabout in Pittsfield. And this only occurred to me recently because I was unsure myself so I had to do some checking. The question is this:...
Be Careful With This Holiday Purchase–It Might Be Contaminated With Salmonella
Here's another heads-up, Berkshire County! A consumer alert from the Food and Drug Administration regarding a particular holiday treat that many of us buy this time of year--an Advent calendar. According to a media statement from the FDA, the popular east coast discount retailer chain Lidl is announcing a voluntary...
