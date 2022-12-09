Read full article on original website
Related
dexerto.com
Where to find Rookidee, Corvisquire, & Corviknight in Pokemon Scarlet & Violet
For those looking for a sturdy Flying-type Pokemon, the Corviknight family is a perfect match. Here’s how to find Rookidee, Corvisquire, and Corviknight in Scarlet & Violet. The Corviknight family of Pokemon first debuted in Sword & Shield and proved itself to be an excellent addition to the early-game Flying-type staple.
All Pokemon Scarlet and Violet Let's Go Evolutions
Learn which monsters in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet must evolve through the games' Let's Go function.
dexerto.com
Best Pokemon for Tera Raids in Scarlet & Violet: how to solo 5 & 6-star raids
Tera Raids are Pokemon Scarlet & Violet’s version of Max Raid Dens, making up the bulk of the post-game content. Here are the best Pokemon you can use to take on 5 & 6-star raids. As players progress through Pokemon Scarlet & Violet, Tera Raids will evolve, growing from...
dexerto.com
Pokemon Scarlet & Violet players share easy way to take out Ditto Tera Raids
Pokemon Scarlet & Violet trainers are sharing tips on how to deal with Ditto Tera Raids after they learned how the transformative Pokemon works. Tera Raids are among the most challenging activities in Pokemon Scarlet & Violet. They offer an even greater challenge in the post-game as players will unlock 5 & 6-star Tera Raids, which boosts the boss’s level, stats, and special abilities in battle.
How to Get the Loaded Dice in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet
Get the Loaded Dice to manipulate the number of times your Pokemon's multistrike hits will land.
game-news24.com
First Pokemon Scarlet and Violet TCG cards showcase Terastallization, other new mechanics, and more
Although the initial surge of Pokemon Scarlet and Violet fans started to fade after the official release, the first collection of Scarlet and Violet card is being released officially. This includes our first thorough look at the different versions of a different card, marking the return of that mechanic after the 2003 Ruby and Sapphire series.
How to Evolve Bramblin Into Brambleghast in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet
Learn the special sequence required to turn your Bramblin into a Brambleghast in the latest Pokemon games.
dexerto.com
Fortnite Winterfest 2022 presents: What’s inside each gift & where are the free skins?
Winterfest 2022 celebrations have begun in Fortnite, with players able to open a new present each day, but which gifts contain free skins? We’ve got the answers you need. The most magical time of the year has arrived, with Winterfest 2022 kicking off in Fortnite. This time around you’ll find Snowdancer, Sled Ready Guff, and Cozy Knit Jonesy waiting for you in the Cozy Lodge.
dexerto.com
Pokemon Go trainers slams “horrendous” Keldeo Special Research rewards
Pokemon Go players have come out against the Mythic Blade paid Special Research ticket, saying the tasks and rewards “ain’t it” for the steep eight-dollar price tag. Pokemon Go players are currently participating in the season 9 Mythical Wishes events in time for the holiday season. While this can be the perfect time of year to join in on exciting Community Days or amass items for the upcoming Pokemon Go Tour: Hoenn after the start of 2023, many trainers are struggling with the popular mobile app.
dexerto.com
Pokemon Go leak shows possible Kecleon encounter coming soon
A Pokemon Go datamine has offered potential information about future updates for the mobile app, including the possible debut of a “Transparent” encounter featuring the chameleon Pokemon Kecleon. Pokemon Go fans are always looking forward to the next debut or new mechanic in the mobile app. Both Shiny...
dexerto.com
WoW Dragonflight players love Tuskarr so much they want them as playable race
WoW Dragonflight players are requesting developer Blizzard Entertainment add the Tuskarr as a new playable race after being spotlighted in the latest expansion’s campaign. The Iskaara Tuskarr faction in World of Warcraft’s latest expansion Dragonflight has quickly become the most beloved out of all the new factions in the MMORPG.
dexerto.com
Pokemon Scarlet & Violet TCG Set revealed: Release date, new card designs, prices
The Pokemon Company has just announced the release date for the first Scarlet & Violet TCG expansion, as well as a few changes to card designs and an increased price. Here’s everything we know. The Gen 9 Pokemon Scarlet & Violet games were finally released on November 18, 2022,...
ComicBook
Pokemon Journeys Brings The World Champ Home
Pokemon Journeys has finally helped in achieving Ash Ketchum's dream that he has been fighting for since the 1990s, with the latest season netting the anime protagonist a win against Leon during the Masters 8 Tournament and making him the World Champion. Now, as the season most likely nears its end to venture into a new region, Ash has returned to the Kanto region to celebrate his victory while also preparing to journey forth to his next great adventure.
dexerto.com
Forspoken preview: Eye-catching combat, fluid movement, & a mysterious new world
Forspoken brings eye-catching combat, fluid movement, and a mysterious new world to the table while putting you in the shoes of Frey and her talkative companion, Cuff. Square Enix are known for their iconic Final Fantasy series that’s beloved by fans across the globe, but in 2023 they’re introducing a new IP in the form of Forspoken.
Dead Cells crosses over with Castlevania in 2023
Dead Cells: Return to Castlevania will unite one of the best modern action-platformers with one of its inspirations.
dexerto.com
Overwatch 2 Level Designer explains why map pools are “needed” each new season
The Overwatch 2 developers have explained why seasonal map pools exist and what players can expect from returning maps down the road. Map pools have returned to Overwatch in OW2 giving players a set number of available locations to queue into when they select Quick Play or Competitive, but not everyone has been a fan.
dexerto.com
Warzone 2 glitch lets dead players avoid Gulag and they’re baffled by it
A bizarre Warzone 2 glitch is bringing players back to life and allowing them to stay in Al Mazrah while waiting for their Gulag. As with the original game, the Gulag is an iconic aspect of Warzone 2 that allows players to earn a second chance if their gun skills are sharp enough to win a 2v2 arena-style battle.
dexerto.com
Warzone star Aydan hit with surprise first Twitch ban
One of Warzone’s most popular competitors has just been banned on Twitch as streaming sensation Aydan just has his account removed from the platform for the very first time. One of the CoD scene’s biggest personalities has just been removed from Twitch. Ex-Fortnite pro turned prolific Warzone competitor Aydan is currently unable to access his account on the platform as a result of a December 12 Twitch ban.
dexerto.com
Overwatch 2 players desperate for even more Sojourn nerfs
Following community outcry dating back to Overwatch 2’s launch, Sojourn finally received a few nerfs in the Season 2 patch. However, many in the community claim that they weren’t enough. Sojourn has been a point of contention for the Overwatch 2 community since the game launched, and it’s...
Pokemon Scarlet and Violet: Iron Valiant Location
Learn where to find Iron Valiant, one of the Paradox Pokemon you can catch in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet.
Comments / 0