KEARNEY, Neb. — The University of Nebraska at Kearney is eliminating six faculty positions as part of a strategy to stay within its budget goals. Chancellor Doug Kristensen made the announcement to campus on Tuesday. All six job cuts will happen within the College of Arts and Sciences, which is the university’s largest college. A news release says four people will be terminated in May 2024 but have been notified now. Two other unfilled faculty lines are being eliminated.

KEARNEY, NE ・ 10 HOURS AGO