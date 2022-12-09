Read full article on original website
Partyline Wednesday 12-14
Today’s show is brought to you by: Joel Magee Toy Scout, Harvard Rest Haven, Hajny Auto Sales, Big Dally’s Deli, Auto Glass Experts, and DLN Electronics. For sale: Vinyl Fence $25, Giving away: 2 – Dog Houses, 402-463-5877. For sale: 3’ Fiber Optic Christmas Tree $5, Bookcase...
Partyline Tuesday 12-13
Today’s show is brought to you by: Joel Magee Toy Scout, Edward Jones Hastings, Jacobi Carpet One, Bert’s Pharmacy, Russ’s Market, CASA of South Central NE, and Regency Retirement Residence. For sale: Girls Softball Gloves $5 each, Size 2-8 Jeans $4 a pair, 402-462-4814. For sale: Precious...
NSP holds alcohol compliance checks in multiple counties
KEARNEY, Neb. -- The Nebraska State Patrol Investigators held alcohol compliance checks in Buffalo, Kearney, Logan, Thomas, Hooker, and Grant Counties. Officials said they first did checks at businesses in Buffalo and Kearney Counties in the evening of Dec. 3. They checked 19 businesses where two of them reportedly sold alcohol to a minor for a compliance rate of 90% and one of the businesses reportedly failed to check the minor’s ID.
GIPD honors nine officers, Banuelos receives Life Saving Award
GRAND ISLAND, Neb. — The Grand Island Police Department is celebrating its own. The department hosted its annual awards ceremony Monday night. Chief Robert Falldorf honored nine officers with awards for years of service milestones and for exemplary action. Officer Chrystian Banuelos received the department’s Life Saving Award. Last...
Lynn grateful for time at UNK, says resources pulled him to West Texas A&M
KEARNEY, Neb. — Before Josh Lynn arrived, Nebraska-Kearney’s football program was in a bad spot. The Lopers won just one game over two seasons. Over his five non-COVID seasons, Lynn tallied 33 wins and a trip to the second round of the NCAA Playoffs. Now, he’s departing to be the head coach at West Texas A&M.
UNK and Kearney Public Schools sign 10-year deal to continue sharing facilities
KEARNEY, NE — Kearney Public Schools and the University of Nebraska at Kearney will continue to share athletics facilities for at least a decade. On Tuesday, the two entities they signed a 10-year memorandum of understanding that runs from June 2023-June 2033. UNK will have access to the Kearney High School pool/natatorium and track, while KPS can use UNK's Cope Stadium and football field. No money will be exchanged as part of the deal.
St. Francis first in region offering new technology for brain surgery
GRAND ISLAND, Neb. -- CHI Health St. Francis and Neurosurgeon Joshua Anderson are the first in the region to offer a new one-of-a-kind technology to mark brain tumors for removal. The new tool is the only FDA approved optical imaging agent that highlights high grade gliomas-common brain tumors in adults...
UNK eliminating 6 faculty positions following review
KEARNEY – UNK will eliminate six faculty positions following two years of analysis and input on the allocation of faculty at the University of Nebraska at Kearney. Chancellor Doug Kristensen made the announcement to campus today. As a result of the process, four people who will be terminated in...
Three Kearney High School teachers were honored by the Down Syndrome Advocates in Action
KEARNEY, Neb. -- Three Kearney High School teachers were honored by the Down Syndrome Advocates in Action of Nebraska last week during inclusive schools week. Alison Klein, Branda Kenkel, and Clayton Moyer were presented certificates for promoting inclusion for Down Syndrome students in their classrooms. The Toby McDonald family wrote,...
UNK eliminating six faculty positions as enrollment declines
KEARNEY, Neb. — The University of Nebraska at Kearney is eliminating six faculty positions as part of a strategy to stay within its budget goals. Chancellor Doug Kristensen made the announcement to campus on Tuesday. All six job cuts will happen within the College of Arts and Sciences, which is the university’s largest college. A news release says four people will be terminated in May 2024 but have been notified now. Two other unfilled faculty lines are being eliminated.
Flu cases nearly tripled in one week in three central counties
GRAND ISLAND, Neb. -- Lab confirmed cases of influenza have nearly tripled in a week in Hall, Hamilton and Merrick Counties. It's an alarming trend pointing toward one of the worst flu seasons in five years. The first week in December saw lab confirmed flu cases jump from 40 to...
Registered nurse’s license revoked for patient abuse, unprofessional conduct
LINCOLN — The State of Nebraska has suspended the medical license of a registered nurse for being belligerent and disrespectful with colleagues and overly aggressive with patients. In one instance, cited by the Nebraska Attorney General’s Office, nurse Scott Shoff left a patient’s mouth and nose bloody after physically...
Lynn steps down as UNK head football coach, heading to West Texas A&M
KEARNEY, Neb. — The coach who brought UNK football back to national prominence is leaving the program. The university announced Tuesday that Josh Lynn is stepping down to join West Texas A&M as the head coach for the Buffaloes. Lynn has led the Lopers since 2017, compiling a 33-25 record during that time, not including the unofficial 2020 season. UNK won the Mineral Water Bowl in 2019 and reached the second round of the NCAA Division II playoffs in 2021. This year’s team went 8-3.
