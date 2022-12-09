Read full article on original website
dexerto.com
Pokemon Go Leak reveals new maximum item & storage upgrades
Pokemon Go has updated the total maximum storage in time for the first part of the 2022 Winter Holiday event. Players will now be able to store additional Pokemon and items while tackling challenges. Pokemon Go trainers are having a surprising week for quality-of-life improvements as the December events for...
dexerto.com
Where to find Oricorio in Pokemon Scarlet & Violet
Pokemon Scarlet & Violet has plenty of Pokemon with different forms, including the multi-type Bird Oricorio. Here’s how to find both forms of Indeedee in Generation 9. Pokemon Scarlet & Violet introduced a few new Pokemon with multiple different forms, such as the Mimicry Pokemon, Tatsugiri or the Parrot Pokemon, Squawkabilly.
ComicBook
Street Fighter 6 Release Date Leaked
It appears that the release date for Street Fighter 6 has leaked ahead of an official reveal at The Game Awards. Users on ResetEra noticed that the game's PlayStation Store listing has been updated with a release date of June 2nd, 2023. The game's Standard, Deluxe, and Ultimate editions have all been listed alongside this date. Obviously fans will still want to wait for confirmation from Capcom, but this is about as official as it gets! Capcom had been teasing an announcement for Thursday's show, and it sure looks like this is what the publisher has in store.
dexerto.com
Pokemon anime schedule leaked with new episodes after Ultimate Journeys
Pokemon Ultimate Journeys fans have been speculating about the future of the series and now a leaked schedule of episodes has been released. Pokemon Ultimate Journeys viewers have been wondering if the lead character, Ash Ketchum, will still be around in the near future – after securing his status as the best trainer in the world in November.
Final Fantasy 16 trailer reveals June release date
Final Fantasy 16's release date has finally been revealed.Earlier today on December 8 at The Game Awards, Final Fantasy 16 producer Naoki Yoshida took to the stage in LA to reveal the game's release date. We'll finally be playing the next mainline Final Fantasy game on June 22, 2023.This all follows on from Final Fantasy 16's release date being pencilled in for Summer 2023. The release window was actually...
dexerto.com
Overwatch 2 writer reveals teasers for future hero hidden in new maps
Overwatch 2’s Lead Narrative Designer Gavin Jurgens-Fyhrie is already teasing the next hero joining the roster and says that hints can be found on existing maps. Ramattra may be just a week old, but that isn’t stopping the Overwatch 2 devs from already sharing some interesting tidbits about the identity of the next hero.
game-news24.com
Pokemon TCG Accidentally Reveals Scarlet & Violet’s First Terastallized Card
Even though different stories are being told across Pokemon, there is always a synergy between them. The synergy between the new game, Scarlet and Violet, and Pokemon trading cards has just begun. A video showing the first set of cards from the new games has been published and has been removed, presumably so it can be officially revealed later this week.
How to Get the Loaded Dice in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet
Get the Loaded Dice to manipulate the number of times your Pokemon's multistrike hits will land.
ComicBook
Pokemon TCG Announces Big Changes for Scarlet & Violet Series, Including Price Increases
The Pokemon Trading Card Game will increase the cost of its booster packs by over 12.5% with the launch of its upcoming Scarlet and Violet series of cards. Today, The Pokemon Company formally revealed the first details about its upcoming Scarlet & Violet series in the Pokemon Trading Card Game. The most notable change is that the price of booster packs and other products will increase "in select markets" due to "global inflation impacting the cost of materials and production." For instance, the price of a single booster pack will increase from $3.99 to $4.49 in US dollars. For context, The Pokemon Company reported sales of $1.6 billion for fiscal year 2021, with a gross revenue of $700 million and a net profit of $325 million.
All Pokemon Scarlet and Violet Let's Go Evolutions
Learn which monsters in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet must evolve through the games' Let's Go function.
notebookcheck.net
Diablo 4 launch date and game size revealed by new leak
A previous report estimated that Diablo 4 would be playable sometime in April 2023, nearly four years after it was first shown off. However, data miner Aggiornamenti Lumia has unearthed a new release date for the highly-anticipated title from the Xbox store. The game supposedly will be playable on June 5, 2023, at 23:00 (unspecified time zone). And yes, it will follow Diablo 3's legacy and launch as an online-only game.
Armored Core 6: Release date, trailer, gameplay, leaks, and everything we know
Elden Ring developer FromSoftware has announced Armored Core 6, a new entry in the studio's classic mecha series. Here's everything we know about it, including its release date, gameplay style, story premise, and more.
dexerto.com
Epic Meal Time’s Harley wants his own MW2 Operator skin & CoD fans are totally for it
Harley Morenstein of the popular YouTube channel Epic Meal Time wants Call of Duty to make his own Operator skin in MW2. Operator skins are a fun way for Call of Duty players to standout in Warzone 2, Modern Warfare 2 and just about every recent CoD title on the market.
TechRadar
Diablo 4 finally gets a release date alongside a brutal new cinematic trailer
The hotly anticipated Diablo 4 finally has a release date which was revealed at The Game Awards 2022. Halsey took to the stage to serenade what looks to be the bloodiest in the series to date. Diablo 4 is slated to release on June 6, 2023, so fans will roughly...
ComicBook
Pokemon Scarlet and Violet Players Discover Hidden Terastal Secret
Pokemon Scarlet and Violet introduced the new Terastal phenomenon, which adds a unique new wrinkle to battles. The option allows players to change a Pokemon's type, but it seems it actually does more than The Pokemon Company has acknowledged. YouTuber Eve-Pao has discovered that Terastallizing actually provides a boost to moves with a Base Power under 60. This is only the case for moves that match the Pokemon's Tera type. For example, a Fuecoco with a Fire Tera type will have its Ember boosted from a Base Power of 40 to a Base Power of 60 after Terastallizing.
msn.com
PS6 and next-gen Xbox release windows are set! …very tentatively
The PlayStation 5 and the Xbox Series X|S consoles are part of the ninth generation of consoles along with the Nintendo Switch. It has only been two years since both the PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X|S consoles were released, but it looks like the future generation of consoles is already being planned. The PlayStation 6 and the future Xbox console have a new release window that has been announced by both companies.
dexerto.com
ImperialHal “can’t wait” for Apex Legends Season 16 after pro playtest
Apex Legends pro player Philip ‘ImperialHal’ Dosen has revealed that he “can’t wait” for Season 16 after playtesting the upcoming content. Now the Wintertide Collection Event has passed in Apex Legends, the community has its eyes firmly set on Season 16. The major update is...
dexerto.com
Overwatch 2 devs confirm plans for quicker balance updates with Season 1 issues fixed
An Overwatch 2 developer publicly shared that Season 2 and beyond will have faster updates thanks to their hotfix function, which was previously broken, now working as intended. Waiting on balance updates for Overwatch 2 throughout Season 1 often frustrated many players, since the pacing of which devs released balance...
dexerto.com
Fortnite Winterfest 2022 presents: What’s inside each gift & where are the free skins?
Winterfest 2022 celebrations have begun in Fortnite, with players able to open a new present each day, but which gifts contain free skins? We’ve got the answers you need. The most magical time of the year has arrived, with Winterfest 2022 kicking off in Fortnite. This time around you’ll find Snowdancer, Sled Ready Guff, and Cozy Knit Jonesy waiting for you in the Cozy Lodge.
