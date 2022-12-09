Read full article on original website
Reformist farmers in California are rethinking water
A local election in rural California caught our attention last month. Farmers ousted the longtime leaders of the organization that supplies their irrigation water, which may sound small, but as Dan Charles reports, it's a sign of something bigger - farmers reacting to a hotter climate. DAN CHARLES, BYLINE: Westlands...
Indiana sees increase in flu activity and deaths, including first pediatric death
Indiana reported its first pediatric flu death this season as flu cases and hospitalizations continue to rise. The Indiana Department of Health has reported 24 influenza deaths this season, with 12 added in the past week. Hospitalizations have increased and Hoosiers going to the hospital with flu-like illnesses jumped by 15 percent in the last week.
Holcomb won't be 'politically active' until after legislative session
Gov. Eric Holcomb isn’t making any endorsements in the 2024 governor’s race – for now. He said he’s holding off on any explicitly political activity until after the upcoming legislative session. “This is, you know, my last budget and the priorities in it are very important...
Lt. Gov. Suzanne Crouch announces bid for governor
Lt. Gov. Suzanne Crouch is hoping to move up the state government ladder, vying for Indiana government’s top job. Crouch announced her campaign for governor Monday. The southern Indiana native is finishing up two terms as the state’s lieutenant governor after serving as state auditor and a member of the Indiana House of Representatives.
Crouch says Republicans need 'different kind of candidate' in governor's race
Lt. Gov. Suzanne Crouch said if Republicans want to hold on to the governor’s office, they’ll need a “different kind of candidate.”. And Crouch, who announced her gubernatorial run this week, said she is that candidate. The southern Indiana native noted that no one political party has...
