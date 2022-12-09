ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Angeles County, CA

Reformist farmers in California are rethinking water

A local election in rural California caught our attention last month. Farmers ousted the longtime leaders of the organization that supplies their irrigation water, which may sound small, but as Dan Charles reports, it's a sign of something bigger - farmers reacting to a hotter climate. DAN CHARLES, BYLINE: Westlands...
CALIFORNIA STATE
Indiana sees increase in flu activity and deaths, including first pediatric death

Indiana reported its first pediatric flu death this season as flu cases and hospitalizations continue to rise. The Indiana Department of Health has reported 24 influenza deaths this season, with 12 added in the past week. Hospitalizations have increased and Hoosiers going to the hospital with flu-like illnesses jumped by 15 percent in the last week.
INDIANA STATE
Lt. Gov. Suzanne Crouch announces bid for governor

Lt. Gov. Suzanne Crouch is hoping to move up the state government ladder, vying for Indiana government’s top job. Crouch announced her campaign for governor Monday. The southern Indiana native is finishing up two terms as the state’s lieutenant governor after serving as state auditor and a member of the Indiana House of Representatives.
INDIANA STATE

