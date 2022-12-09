BERKELEY TOWNSHIP, NJ – Police in Berkeley Township are advising residents of multiple sightings of a black bear within the township. The Berkeley Township Police Department said there is no cause for alarm as it is natural for bears to be spotted in the wild in New Jersey. “There have been some black bear sightings in Berkeley Township. Although it seems unusual it does occur from time to time,” the department said Sunday. “Black bears are native to New Jersey. They are most prevalent in the northern part of the state but do occasionally make their way to our area.” The post Black bear spotted in Berkeley Township appeared first on Shore News Network.

BERKELEY TOWNSHIP, NJ ・ 1 DAY AGO