Cash for NY families: Direct payments could be out by Andrew Gounardes as part of new proposal worth millionsMark StarNew York City, NY
Apply to get your money: Eric Adams paying millions to selected candidateMark StarNew York City, NY
Illegal border crossings at northern border increase 676% over last year; Vermont, New York newest smuggling routeLauren JessopVermont State
2 Kilos of Fentanyl Recovered During Traffic StopBronxVoiceQueens, NY
New Photos of Subway Slasher SuspectBronxVoiceManhattan, NY
Ex-con packing two guns among armed NYC farebeaters busted in past week
NYPD cops busted four subway fare-beaters in the past week and recovered guns from each of them — including an ex-con who was packing two loaded pistols, police sources said Monday. Damien Trinidad, 28 — who had been out of state prison for just four months — was arrested Tuesday after getting into a scuffle with transit cops at the Broadway and East New York subway station in Brooklyn, sources said. Trinidad was initially stopped on a fare-beating rap — until a “ghost gun” was spotted in his waistband and a second firearm wrapped in a bandana then fell from his pants...
Man slashed across nose with box cutter on Manhattan subway: NYPD
FINANCIAL DISTRICT, Manhattan (PIX11) — A box cutter-wielding assailant slashed a man across the nose aboard a subway train in Lower Manhattan early Monday, police said. The victim, 64, was aboard a northbound No. 4 train at the Bowling Green station around 1:20 a.m. when he became involved in a dispute with another man, according […]
Cabbie robbed at gunpoint in NYC
A taxi driver was robbed at gunpoint as he sat in his car in Queens early Monday, cops said. The cabbie was counting his money at Seneca Avenue near Palmetto Street in Ridgewood around 4:40 a.m. when a man walked up to his window, pointed a gun at him and robbed him of $150, police said. The suspect then took off in his own ride, a green Ford Explorer, cops said. No injuries were reported, and no arrests have been made.
Girl, 16, fatally stabbed in neck in Harlem; police search for boyfriend
Saniyah Lawrence was stabbed to death at a first-floor apartment on Adam Clayton Powell Jr. Boulevard, between W. 135th and W. 136th streets, around 5:40 p.m. Sunday.
Man, 60, dies days after Brooklyn beating; suspect charged
A 60-year-old man died four days after he was pummeled to the sidewalk on a Brooklyn street, police said Monday as they charged a 52-year-old man in the killing.
Bronx man shot and killed man inside public housing building, police say
EDENWALD, the Bronx (PIX11) — A Bronx man is accused of killing a Queens man inside a public housing building in New York City. Richard Brown, 58, was arrested and charged with murder for the death of 41-year-old Queens resident David Spralling on Dec. 8, according to the NYPD. Spralling was found with a gunshot […]
Police: Brooklyn man accused of breaking into, stealing car in Westbury
Detectives say Elijah Augustin, 28, drove away in the stolen 2009 white Toyota Matrix on Lennox Avenue.
NYPD seeking brazen armed robber in Coney Island
NEW YORK, NY – Detectives with the New York City Police Department’s 70th Precinct in Coney Island are searching for a man who held up a Coney Island Avenue business on Friday. According to police, the man entered the business at 1152 Coney Island Avenue in Brooklyn and pulled a gun on an employee. Waving the gun at multiple victims, the suspect forced the employee to open the cash register. The suspect took the money from the register and fled the scene. Police are asking the public for assistance in identifying the armed suspect, a black male, wearing a light-colored The post NYPD seeking brazen armed robber in Coney Island appeared first on Shore News Network.
Gunman makes off with $6k in cash in Brooklyn grocery store robbery: Police
Officials say the 49-year-old employee complied to the robber's demands and handed over $6,000 in cash.
52-year-old stabbed multiple times, robbed in Bronx attack
NEW YORK, NY – Police in New York City are searching for a suspect wanted for stabbing a 52-year-old man during a robbery last weekend in the Bronx. According to the NYPD, at around 6 pm on Sunday, an unidentified male suspect approached a 52-year-old victim and initiated an unprovoked assault. The suspect allegedly slapped the man’s phone and stabbed him multiple times. The man was treated at the hospital for stab wounds to the back and arm. The assault happened in the area of 1538 University Avenue. Detectives with the 46th Precinct are investigating. The post 52-year-old stabbed multiple times, robbed in Bronx attack appeared first on Shore News Network.
NYPD: Boyfriend suspected in fatal stabbing of 16-year-old girl in Harlem
NEW YORK -- Police are searching for an 18-year-old man suspected in the deadly stabbing of a teenage girl in Harlem. Police said they found 16-year-old Saniyah Lawrence stabbed in the neck inside an apartment on Adam Clayton Powell Jr. Boulevard at around 5:30 p.m. Sunday. Lawrence was rushed to the hospital, but did not survive. Investigators identified the suspect as Zyaire Crumbley, Lawrence's boyfriend. Anyone with any information is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). You can also submit a tip via their website or via DM on Twitter, @NYPDTips. All calls are kept confidential.
Victim stabbed multiple times during Queens attempted robbery
NEW YORK - A 20-year-old man was stabbed multiple times during an attempted robbery Friday in Queens, according to the New York City Police Department. Three men are wanted in connection to the incident. Police say the victim parked his vehicle around 10:35 p.m. at 194 Street and 75 Avenue...
New York woman tased, robbed Uber driver after ride
A New York woman allegedly tasted and robbed her Uber driver at the end of a ride. She stole the victim's wallet, credit cards and personal identification.
Police: Man accidentally drives car into front of nail salon in Brooklyn
NEW YORK -- A car crashed into the front of a nail salon in Sheepshead Bay, Brooklyn on Sunday morning.A 72-year-old man accidentally hit the gas instead of the brake and slammed into Nail and Foot Care on Avenue Z at around 11:30 a.m., police said.He was taken to Coney Island Hospital with minor injuries.The store's front door was also damaged.
Man pushes woman, 85, to the ground, steals purse from her walker
An 85-year-old woman was pushed to the ground in a parking lot robbery in Queens on Friday night, authorities said.
Bentley driver with $41K hidden on him stabbed repeatedly during attempted robbery
A young Bentley driver was stabbed multiple times by a group of attackers during an attempted robbery in Queens on Friday — but was able to keep the $41,000 he had hidden in his jacket, cops said. The 20-year-old victim told cops the incident began around 10:30 p.m. when he parked his car at 194th Street and 75th Avenue in Fresh Meadows and was approached by a stranger who started a conversation with him. When the victim got out of his luxury car, he was attacked by the man and two other men he didn’t know, cops said. One of the attackers...
Brooklyn man dodges prison after molesting woman on JFK flight
A Brooklyn man convicted of fondling a sleeping woman aboard an international flight to JFK Airport dodged prison time — thanks to a lenient federal judge. Daniel Katz, 36, was sentenced last week to one year of probation — including three months of unmonitored home detention — and 75 hours of community service for the creepy 2018 sky-high molestation of the 25-year-old woman, according to federal court records. Federal prosecutors had asked US District Judge Frederic Block, known for previous controversial decisions, to throw Katz behind bars for up to 21 months after his June 2021 jury conviction on charges of abusive...
Pedestrian Struck by Vehicle at Flatbush Ave and Livingston St
A traffic accident reported in downtown Brooklyn left one pedestrian injured. The crash was reported at around 7:10 p.m., on December 10. According to law enforcement, a pedestrian was struck by a vehicle on Flatbush Avenue in the area of Livingston Street. The pedestrian […] Click here to view original web page at localaccidentreports.com.
NYC Man Reportedly Jailed for Shoplifting Perfume Dies at Rikers Island
A 39-year-old man sent to Rikers Island for reportedly stealing perfume from a popular beauty chain store died Sunday from a suspected overdose. Edgardo Mejias became the 19th detainee to die in the troubled jail system when officials found the man unresponsive in the Anna M. Kross Center. He was declared dead at approximately 5 p.m., the Department of Correction said.
‘All I’m Asking Is for a Normal Life,’ Crown Heights Tenant Pleads in Harassment Trial
Francis Roberts fought back tears in the witness stand of a Brooklyn courtroom Thursday as he explained how alleged harassment by his landlord and a tenant in his building has affected his life. “I’ve had to take on a whole new different lifestyle. It has affected my life in terms...
