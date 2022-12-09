ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York Post

Ex-con packing two guns among armed NYC farebeaters busted in past week

NYPD cops busted four subway fare-beaters in the past week and recovered guns from each of them — including an ex-con who was packing two loaded pistols, police sources said Monday. Damien Trinidad, 28 — who had been out of state prison for just four months — was arrested Tuesday after getting into a scuffle with transit cops at the Broadway and East New York subway station in Brooklyn, sources said. Trinidad was initially stopped on a fare-beating rap — until a “ghost gun” was spotted in his waistband and a second firearm wrapped in a bandana then fell from his pants...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
PIX11

Man slashed across nose with box cutter on Manhattan subway: NYPD

FINANCIAL DISTRICT, Manhattan (PIX11) — A box cutter-wielding assailant slashed a man across the nose aboard a subway train in Lower Manhattan early Monday, police said. The victim, 64, was aboard a northbound No. 4 train at the Bowling Green station around 1:20 a.m. when he became involved in a dispute with another man, according […]
MANHATTAN, NY
New York Post

Cabbie robbed at gunpoint in NYC

A taxi driver was robbed at gunpoint as he sat in his car in Queens early Monday, cops said.  The cabbie was counting his money at Seneca Avenue near Palmetto Street in Ridgewood around 4:40 a.m. when a man walked up to his window, pointed a gun at him and robbed him of $150, police said.  The suspect then took off in his own ride, a green Ford Explorer, cops said.  No injuries were reported, and no arrests have been made.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Shore News Network

NYPD seeking brazen armed robber in Coney Island

NEW YORK, NY – Detectives with the New York City Police Department’s 70th Precinct in Coney Island are searching for a man who held up a Coney Island Avenue business on Friday. According to police, the man entered the business at 1152 Coney Island Avenue in Brooklyn and pulled a gun on an employee. Waving the gun at multiple victims, the suspect forced the employee to open the cash register. The suspect took the money from the register and fled the scene. Police are asking the public for assistance in identifying the armed suspect, a black male, wearing a light-colored The post NYPD seeking brazen armed robber in Coney Island appeared first on Shore News Network.
BROOKLYN, NY
Shore News Network

52-year-old stabbed multiple times, robbed in Bronx attack

NEW YORK, NY – Police in New York City are searching for a suspect wanted for stabbing a 52-year-old man during a robbery last weekend in the Bronx. According to the NYPD, at around 6 pm on Sunday, an unidentified male suspect approached a 52-year-old victim and initiated an unprovoked assault. The suspect allegedly slapped the man’s phone and stabbed him multiple times. The man was treated at the hospital for stab wounds to the back and arm. The assault happened in the area of 1538 University Avenue. Detectives with the 46th Precinct are investigating. The post 52-year-old stabbed multiple times, robbed in Bronx attack appeared first on Shore News Network.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
CBS New York

NYPD: Boyfriend suspected in fatal stabbing of 16-year-old girl in Harlem

NEW YORK -- Police are searching for an 18-year-old man suspected in the deadly stabbing of a teenage girl in Harlem. Police said they found 16-year-old Saniyah Lawrence stabbed in the neck inside an apartment on Adam Clayton Powell Jr. Boulevard at around 5:30 p.m. Sunday. Lawrence was rushed to the hospital, but did not survive. Investigators identified the suspect as Zyaire Crumbley, Lawrence's boyfriend. Anyone with any information is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). You can also submit a tip via their website or via DM on Twitter, @NYPDTips. All calls are kept confidential. 
NEW YORK CITY, NY
fox5ny.com

Victim stabbed multiple times during Queens attempted robbery

NEW YORK - A 20-year-old man was stabbed multiple times during an attempted robbery Friday in Queens, according to the New York City Police Department. Three men are wanted in connection to the incident. Police say the victim parked his vehicle around 10:35 p.m. at 194 Street and 75 Avenue...
QUEENS, NY
New York Post

Bentley driver with $41K hidden on him stabbed repeatedly during attempted robbery

A young Bentley driver was stabbed multiple times by a group of attackers during an attempted robbery in Queens on Friday — but was able to keep the $41,000 he had hidden in his jacket, cops said. The 20-year-old victim told cops the incident began around 10:30 p.m. when he parked his car at 194th Street and 75th Avenue in Fresh Meadows and was approached by a stranger who started a conversation with him. When the victim got out of his luxury car, he was attacked by the man and two other men he didn’t know, cops said. One of the attackers...
QUEENS, NY
New York Post

Brooklyn man dodges prison after molesting woman on JFK flight

A Brooklyn man convicted of fondling a sleeping woman aboard an international flight to JFK Airport dodged prison time — thanks to a lenient federal judge. Daniel Katz, 36, was sentenced last week to one year of probation — including three months of unmonitored home detention — and 75 hours of community service for the creepy 2018 sky-high molestation of the 25-year-old woman, according to federal court records. Federal prosecutors had asked US District Judge Frederic Block, known for previous controversial decisions, to throw Katz behind bars for up to 21 months after his June 2021 jury conviction on charges of abusive...
BROOKLYN, NY
bkreader.com

Pedestrian Struck by Vehicle at Flatbush Ave and Livingston St

A traffic accident reported in downtown Brooklyn left one pedestrian injured. The crash was reported at around 7:10 p.m., on December 10. According to law enforcement, a pedestrian was struck by a vehicle on Flatbush Avenue in the area of Livingston Street. The pedestrian […] Click here to view original web page at localaccidentreports.com.
BROOKLYN, NY
NBC New York

NYC Man Reportedly Jailed for Shoplifting Perfume Dies at Rikers Island

A 39-year-old man sent to Rikers Island for reportedly stealing perfume from a popular beauty chain store died Sunday from a suspected overdose. Edgardo Mejias became the 19th detainee to die in the troubled jail system when officials found the man unresponsive in the Anna M. Kross Center. He was declared dead at approximately 5 p.m., the Department of Correction said.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
