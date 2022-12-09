ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Atlanta, GA

NBA Analysis Network

Hawks Land Lakers’ Russell Westbrook In Bold Trade Scenario

Imagine being an NBA player. Surely, you’ve done so before. Admit it. Alone on the blacktop getting jumpers up, the thought has crossed your mind: “LeBron for the win!”. Now, imagine your name is in trade rumors. Wait. This was never part of the fantasy. While that may be the case, it’s undoubtedly the reality for many players in the NBA — even some that are accomplished in ways rarely achieved, like being an MVP recipient.
LOS ANGELES, CA
The Associated Press

Fox has 27 points and 10 assists, Kings beat Raptors 124-123

TORONTO (AP) — De’Aaron Fox had 27 points and 10 assists, Domantas Sabonis added 21 points and 20 rebounds and the Sacramento Kings held on to beat the Toronto Raptors 124-123 on Wednesday night. Malik Monk scored 24 points and Terence Davis had 19 against his former team as the Kings overcame a 16-point second-quarter deficit to win for the second time in their past 11 games north of the border. Fred VanVleet scored a season-high 39 points for Toronto, but missed a 3-pointer that would have tied it with four seconds to go. Scottie Barnes had 27 points and 10 assists and Pascal Siakam scored 19 points for the Raptors. They dropped to 10-4 at home and have lost three straight for the first time this season. The Raptors were swept at Orlando over the weekend.
247Sports

TE Jackson Long Finds a New Home in Atlanta

Amidst high school recruits last weekend, transfer tight end Jackson Long found his home during an official visit weekend. Long, former USF Bull, committed to the Yellow Jackets quickly after being in the portal. The connections run deep and the desire for success was something that Long saw immediately in Brent Key and his staff, including his father Kevin who played with Coach Chris Weinke at Florida State.
ATLANTA, GA
The Spun

Expected Attendance Revealed For Georgia vs. Ohio State

Georgia and Ohio State fans are projected to pack the stands at Mercedes-Benz Stadium for this year's College Football Playoff semifinal. The Buckeyes and Bulldogs will face off in the Peach Bowl for the right to play for the national championship. Considering Georgia is No. 1 and the game is in Atlanta, they'll have plenty of fans in attendance, and Ohio State is always one of the most well-traveled fan bases in the country.
ATLANTA, GA
NBA Analysis Network

NBA Analysis Network

Dallas, TX
NBA Analysis Network provides news & analysis about all 30 teams in the NBA.

