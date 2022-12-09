TORONTO (AP) — De’Aaron Fox had 27 points and 10 assists, Domantas Sabonis added 21 points and 20 rebounds and the Sacramento Kings held on to beat the Toronto Raptors 124-123 on Wednesday night. Malik Monk scored 24 points and Terence Davis had 19 against his former team as the Kings overcame a 16-point second-quarter deficit to win for the second time in their past 11 games north of the border. Fred VanVleet scored a season-high 39 points for Toronto, but missed a 3-pointer that would have tied it with four seconds to go. Scottie Barnes had 27 points and 10 assists and Pascal Siakam scored 19 points for the Raptors. They dropped to 10-4 at home and have lost three straight for the first time this season. The Raptors were swept at Orlando over the weekend.

29 MINUTES AGO