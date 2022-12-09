Read full article on original website
Climate Smart Commodities grant will support Michigan foodshed
Two Michigan agricultural organizations have secured nearly $5 million for a USDA Partnerships for Climate-Smart Commodities grant to expand the food supply chain in the state. Star of the West Milling Company Sustainability Director Lisa Woodke tells Brownfield the project, A Climate Smart Strategy for the Michigan Foodshed: Nourishing our...
Private property rights and taxes get attention at SD Cattlemen’s Meet
The South Dakota Cattlemen’s Association set policy priorities during its annual meeting this week. President Eric Jennings tells Brownfield eminent domain policy is important and with a new pipeline coming to eastern South Dakota, existing policy will be referenced. “We try to have a general policy that it’s fine...
Wisconsin still losing dairy herds, but not cows or production
Wisconsin’s trend of more cows and fewer farms continues. The National Ag Statistics Service says the dairy state has 6,140 licensed dairy herds as of December 1st compared to 6,572 a year ago. Wisconsin has 432 fewer dairy farms over 12 months and 393 fewer since the first of the year.
An Ohio farmer is looking back to plan for 2023
As the New Year approaches, many farmers are looking back at the 2022 growing season. North Central Ohio farmer Kyle Brown says yields were good despite some vomitoxin in his area. “Some farmers in the area had it worse than we did, but it wasn’t anything we couldn’t handle. I...
Commercial turkey flock at high risk of HPAI has been depopulated, quarantined in Indiana
A commercial turkey flock at “high risk” of Highly Pathogenic Avian Influenza exposure has been depopulated and quarantined in Daviess County, Indiana. The Indiana State Board of Animal Health says the production site is associated with the commercial turkey flock that tested positive for HPAI earlier this week in the same county.
Fuel expected to remain volatile in 2023
Rising input costs are expected to challenge farmers in 2023. Glenn Cope, a southwest Missouri farmer and chairman of the MFA Oil board, tells Brownfield fuel remains one of the most expensive inputs. “These input costs are a real struggle for farmers in our territory. We’re going to do our...
Blizzard slams cattle producers in Nebraska
A rancher in the Nebraska Sandhills says this week’s blizzard will help bust the multi-year drought even though it brings challenges. Frank Beel tells Brownfield since Monday his ranch has received more than a foot of snow. “Right now, we’re getting 30 to 40 mile-an-hour winds. The second round really came in last night around 5 o’clock where we got another 6-8 inches.”
MO drought mitigation plan gets a revamp
The Missouri Department of Natural Resources is updating the state’s drought mitigation response plan after 20 years. The update was in the works prior to the 2022 drought. DNR’s Michael Weller says the update describes different droughts, impacts and addresses resiliency. “It offers region-specific drought mitigation response actions...
Naig concerned about year-round HPAI threat
Highly pathogenic avian influenza continues to impact poultry producers across the Midwest despite cooler conditions. Iowa Ag Secretary Mike Naig says the state has seen a rise in cases this fall. “It’s not surprising given that we’ve seen that activity continue in states to our north,” he said. “It is...
First HPAI case confirmed in Indiana since Sept. 1
A commercial turkey flock has tested presumptive-positive for highly pathogenic avian influenza in Daviess County, Indiana. The Indiana State Board of Animal Health says until now, the last confirmed positive case in the state was Sept. 1, when a small non-commercial flock in Elkhart County tested positive for HPAI. Samples...
Wisconsin Farmers Union sets policy priorities
Wisconsin Farmers Union President Darin Von Ruden tells Brownfield state officials will be focusing on four key policy initiatives. “Concentration in the agricultural industry, preserving small and mid-sized farms, family farms shaping climate change policy, and family farmers shaping water quality policy.”. Von Ruden says delegates used a ranked-choice...
More avian influenza confirmed in Missouri
The outbreak happened in a commercial turkey flock in Osage County, Missouri. More than 19,700 birds were depopulated and the affected premises has been placed under quarantine. Avian influenza does not present a food safety risk and poultry and eggs are safe to eat. Employees from the Missouri Department of Agriculture Animal Health Division are working with federal partners on additional surveillance and testing in the areas around the affected flock. This is the 16th outbreak of HPAI in Missouri this year.
Iowa DOT locations closed for Christmas and New Year’s
All Iowa Department of Transportation locations will be closed Friday, Dec. 23, Monday, Dec. 26, 2022, and Monday, Jan. 2, 2023, for the Christmas and New Year’s holidays. Many people, including commercial driver’s license holders, may be able to complete driver’s license business online at www.iowadot.gov. If...
2022 Governor’s Lifesaving Awards, Sullivan Brothers’ Award of Valor set for Friday
Governor Kim Reynolds, Lt. Governor Adam Gregg, lowa Department of Public Safety Commissioner Stephan Bayens and lowa State Patrol Colonel Nathan Fulk will honor 14 lowans — both citizens and first responders — from communities across the state for their lifesaving efforts at the 2022 Governor’s Lifesaving Awards and Sullivan Brothers’ Award of Valor.
