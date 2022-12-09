Read full article on original website
It's against Illinois law to pass a stopped school bus: Why are so many drivers doing it?Jennifer GeerIllinois State
Another $500 Stimulus Payment Available to Chicago ResidentsR.A. HeimChicago, IL
4 Great Steakhouses in IndianaAlina AndrasIndiana State
Chicago Cubs: 2023 Could be Seiya Suzuki's YearAlvin GarciaChicago, IL
United Airlines flight from Houston to Chicago delayed after pocket knife found onboardEdy ZooHouston, TX
Rumors: Cubs, Cardinals heading toward Dansby Swanson bidding war?
According to reports, the St. Louis Cardinals and Chicago Cubs could both be bidding for the services of free agent shortstop Dansby Swanson, bringing a new layer to an old rivalry this winter. Of course, that rivalry between the Cubs and Cardinals has already taken an interesting twist this offseason,...
Bleed Cubbie Blue
Cub Tracks looks for the light
Welcome to today’s edition of Cub Tracks news and notes™, a greatest-hits collection of Chicago-style beat writers and bloggers, ground from #Cubs, #MiLB, and #MLB baseball, overheated, steeped in writers’ tears, and then cold-brewed overnight for maximum flavor. A journeyman southpaw signed. Oh baby! That’s all the...
Report: Cubs Favorites to Sign Top International Prospect
The Chicago Cubs top international target keeps rising on prospect leaderboards.
Bleed Cubbie Blue
Cub Tracks shouts it out
Welcome to today’s edition of Cub Tracks news and notes™, a greatest-hits collection of Chicago-style beat writers and bloggers, ground from #Cubs, #MiLB, and #MLB baseball, overheated, steeped in writers’ tears, and then cold-brewed overnight for maximum flavor. Well, the mess the Cubs made of Willson Contreras’...
Bleed Cubbie Blue
Outside The Confines: Flushing full of money
If Steve Cohen offers me a $10 million deal to write about the Mets, I’m outta here. Like you wouldn’t do it. We’re starting with all the Mets signings and I apologize is some of these are repeating from Friday’s edition. The Mets re-signed outfielder Brandon Nimmo to an eight-year, $162 million deal.
Bleed Cubbie Blue
Win streak week, Day 7
Since 1876, first season of the National League, the Cubs have had 126 winning streaks of at least 5 games on the road against a specific opponent. That is less than half the 272 such streaks they have had at home during the same span of years. 32 of the...
Bleed Cubbie Blue
Nico Hoerner gets paid extra as part of MLB’s Pre-Arb Bonus Pool
Cubs shortstop Nico Hoerner had a fine 2022 season, his first true full MLB year. He batted .281/.327./410 with 22 doubles, 10 home runs and 20 stolen bases, and his strong defense led to a 4.5 bWAR season, the best bWAR mark for any Cub in 2022. Hoerner was paid...
Yardbarker
Analyst Reveals Poor Grade For White Sox Offseason So Far
The Chicago White Sox offseason had one big move that will make Southsiders happy. And it wasn’t made by the team’s brass. Tony La Russa stepped down as the club’s manager following the season. The White hired first-time manager Pedro Grifol to take his place. The White Sox offseason has been mostly dull since that hiring. One analyst recently gave the team a poor grade for their offseason up to mid-December.
