ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Perry, OK

Comments / 0

Related
Z94

The Greatest Rodeo Show On Earth Is From Oklahoma

If you've ever been to a rodeo, odds are you remember a little bit of action mixed with a little bit of showmanship. Most rodeos will hire a comedian clown to come out and offer comic relief to help the lull between moments of intensity. Sometimes it's a show, others it'll be just banter... but sometimes the rodeo features an entertainment act that is larger than life.
SHIDLER, OK
KOCO

Crews respond to scene of semi crash in Oklahoma City

OKLAHOMA CITY — Crews responded to the scene of a semi crash in Oklahoma City. On Tuesday morning, crews responded to a scene on the ramp on westbound Interstate 44 to southbound I-44 just west of May Avenue due to a semi-crash. The road is closed at this time.
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
pdjnews.com

Regional Food Bank of Oklahoma’s Holiday Match

The holidays are the perfect time to double the impact of your donation to help fight hunger in Oklahoma. Through Jan. 15, all donations to the Regional Food Bank of Oklahoma’s Holiday Match are doubled, up to $350,000, thanks to presenting sponsor APMEX and the Cresap Family Foundation. KOCO...
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
Alina Andras

4 Great Burger Places in Oklahoma

If you live in Oklahoma and you love going out with your loved ones from time to time, here is a list of four amazing burger places in Oklahoma that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious burgers, every day of the week, so if you have never been to any of them, definitely give them a try.
OKLAHOMA STATE
pdjnews.com

NOC student Kelsey Theis crowned

Northern Oklahoma College Tonkawa student Kelsey Theis of Leavenworth, Kansas, recently achieved something many young girls in the Angus breed dream of — she was named Miss American Angus. Theis was crowned at the annual American Angus Association Awards Dinner and Reception Sunday, Nov. 6 and will represent the...
TONKAWA, OK
blackchronicle.com

Oklahoma City police tactical units spotted outside home

An Oklahoma City neighborhood is back to calm after police shut down the area while trying to serve what they called a “high-risk” warrant Thursday morning.Sky 5 captured the moments around 6 a.m. when Oklahoma City police and tactical units surrounded a home near Northwest 39th and Independence. Police blocked several streets, including the road in front of the road and the ramp from Interstate 44 to Hefner Parkway. Sky 5 video showed officers with their guns drawn across the street and police using a drone to look inside the home.Authorities said they issued a high-risk warrant and made an arrest in connection with a drive-by shooting at an OnCue in October.Police said the case is still under investigation.
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
pdjnews.com

News Briefs

The Groovy Country band will play for a community dance in Morrison from 7 - 10 p.m., Saturday, Dec. 17. The event will be at the old community building located at Fourth and Woolsey Avenue. For more information, please contact C. R. Frank at 405-612-7909. Embrace Grace will be hosting...
PERRY, OK
News On 6

Families Enjoy Christmas Celebration At Overholser Mansion

Preservation Oklahoma partnered with Oklahoma City University students to make sure Santa had everything he would need for his visit to the historic Heritage Hills community. To get in the holiday spirit, families took a step back in time, paying Santa a visit in Oklahoma City's first mansion. Lexi Windsor...
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
pdjnews.com

10 Years Ago

Santa Claus made his first official visit to Perry during the Perry Noon Lion’s annual pet parade. Santa led the parade in a Perry fire engine driven by Captain Jim Smith. A feature of the Burlington Northern Santa Fe Express ‘97 was live entertainment. Vocalists and entertainers sang a variety of Christmas songs. The music company included Santa Claus and Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer and their helpers. Railroad workers, dressed in BNSF Santa sweat shirts with signal lights, helped hold back the crowds.
PERRY, OK

Comments / 0

Community Policy