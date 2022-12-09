Attorney General John O’Connor today released the following statement after the Pardon and Parole Board denied clemency for Scott James Eizember. “A.J. and Patsy Maye Cantrell were born and raised during the throes of the Great Depression in rural Oklahoma. The couple married in 1953 and built a happy and successful life. During their marriage, Patsy and A.J. raised three beloved daughters, Debra, Linda, and Marsha. The Cantrells were incredibly kind and giving, and they often gave back to their community in Depew, in any way they could.

DEPEW, OK ・ 20 HOURS AGO