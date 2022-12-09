Read full article on original website
AG O’Connor comments on clemency denial of Scott Eizember
Attorney General John O’Connor today released the following statement after the Pardon and Parole Board denied clemency for Scott James Eizember. “A.J. and Patsy Maye Cantrell were born and raised during the throes of the Great Depression in rural Oklahoma. The couple married in 1953 and built a happy and successful life. During their marriage, Patsy and A.J. raised three beloved daughters, Debra, Linda, and Marsha. The Cantrells were incredibly kind and giving, and they often gave back to their community in Depew, in any way they could.
NOC student Kelsey Theis crowned
Northern Oklahoma College Tonkawa student Kelsey Theis of Leavenworth, Kansas, recently achieved something many young girls in the Angus breed dream of — she was named Miss American Angus. Theis was crowned at the annual American Angus Association Awards Dinner and Reception Sunday, Nov. 6 and will represent the...
10 Years Ago
Santa Claus made his first official visit to Perry during the Perry Noon Lion’s annual pet parade. Santa led the parade in a Perry fire engine driven by Captain Jim Smith. A feature of the Burlington Northern Santa Fe Express ‘97 was live entertainment. Vocalists and entertainers sang a variety of Christmas songs. The music company included Santa Claus and Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer and their helpers. Railroad workers, dressed in BNSF Santa sweat shirts with signal lights, helped hold back the crowds.
Oklahoma State Postgame Notes vs. Virginia Tech
Updated Records: Oklahoma State 6-4 overall, 0-0 Big 12 I Virginia Tech 10-1 overall, 1-0 ACC Oklahoma State Leaders: Points - Avery Anderson III, Kalib Boone - 15, Assists - Avery Anderson III, Bryce Thompson - 4, Rebounds - Moussa Cisse, Kalib Boone -7 Virginia Tech Leaders: Points - Sean Pedulla - 16, Assists - Sean Pedulla, Justyn Mutts - 4, Rebounds - Mylyjae Poteat, Hunter Cattoor - 6 Game Flow Kalib Boone started the scoring with a beautiful postmove to give the Pokes the 2-0 lead on the first possession of the game. Boone has scored the first points for the Cowboys in five of the first ten games.
