Positive News: Honest Home Depot Employee in Nashville Finds Envelope of Cash Filled with Hundreds & Returns it to OwnerZack LoveNashville, TN
Nashville ranks No. 1 for the worst potholes in the USPolarbearNashville, TN
At Your Pace Kidney Race This Saturday, Dec. 10Carlos HernandezNashville, TN
Candidates Interview for Sumner County Law DirectorAdvocate AndySumner County, TN
Famed Musician and Country Music Writer DiesNews Breaking LIVENashville, TN
atozsports.com
Latest news suggests one Vols player with eligibility remaining won’t be back at UT in 2023
Tennessee Vols offensive lineman Darnell Wright has officially accepted an invitation to the Senior Bowl in Mobile, AL in January. Wright, who started at right tackle this season for the Vols, has one more year of college eligibility remaining (his COVID year). The Huntington, WV native hasn’t made an announcement...
atozsports.com
Why Josh Heupel and the Tennessee Vols could be the team that gets one SEC coach fired in 2023
Josh Heupel and the Tennessee Vols could be the program that gets one SEC head coach fired in 2023. When Tennessee plays Missouri on November 11 next season, Tigers head coach Eliah Drinkwitz could be coaching for his job. Drinkwitz, who received an extension this season, is 17-18 over his...
rockytopinsider.com
Tennessee Basketball Moves Up In Dec. 12 AP Poll
The Tennessee men’s basketball team moved up a spot to No. 6 in this week’s AP Poll after another 2-0 week. The Vols extended their winning streak to eight games thanks to a blowout victory over Eastern Kentucky and a narrow neutral site win over then-No. 13 Maryland in Brooklyn.
rockytopinsider.com
Everything Rick Barnes Said Following Tennessee’s Win Against Maryland
Tennessee basketball won its eighth straight game Sunday afternoon, knocking off No. 13 Maryland, 56-53, at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn. The Vols jumped out to a 17-point halftime lead before withstanding a furious second half Maryland run. New York natives Zakai Zeigler and Tobe Awaka stepped up big for Tennessee in the narrow victory.
Ranking Grambling's Upset of Vanderbilt
Ranking the Grambling State upset of Vanderbilt.
clarksvillenow.com
Austin Peay football could soon join new football only FBS conference
CLARKSVILLE, TN (CLARKSVILLE NOW) – According to ESPN reporter Pete Thamel, ten schools have come to an agreement to form a new football-only conference with the stated goal of moving from FCS to FBS. The conference would be made up of the remaining football members of the Atlantic Sun...
saturdaydownsouth.com
Deion Sanders hiring Vanderbilt recruiting staffer at Colorado, per report
Deion Sanders is adding more SEC flavor to his Colorado coaching staff. Matt Zenitz of On3 reports that Darrius Darden-Box is leaving Vanderbilt for a recruiting role on Sanders’ Colorado staff. Box tweeted that he was leaving West End for a new opportunity. His farewell note does not mention...
atozsports.com
The forgotten play that possibly changed the Tennessee Vols’ season for the better
There were plenty of memorable plays for the Tennessee Vols this season. At some point this offseason, I’ll probably go through the top 10 plays of the season (it’ll be tough to narrow it down to just 10). But for now, I want to highlight one play early...
Popculture
Former College Basketball Star Lines up Six-Figure Donation to His Alma Mater
Middle Tennessee State University (MTSU) just received a huge donation from one of their own. According to a press release, former Blue Raider student-athlete Chase Miller donated six figures to the Build Blue Campaign. The announcement was made by the Blue Raider Athletic Association on Dec. 7. Miller was a member of the men's basketball program during his time at the university from 2015-2019. He now works in commercial real estate. While on the team, he competed in two NCAA Tournaments, an NIT, and contributed to 92 wins. He was a fan favorite. They often chanted, "Miller Time! Miller Time!" during the games. As a result of the donation, he will have naming rights to the men's basketball head coach's office. The donation also goes toward a major renovation of the Murphy Center on campus.
Female College Football Staffer Reportedly Arrested
A female college football staffer was reportedly arrested earlier this month. According to a report from TMZ Sports, a female staffer at Tennessee State was reportedly arrested after allegedly ramming her car into a player's vehicle. The female staffer allegedly spotted the team's running back with his new girlfriend. "According...
Report: Jason Witten targeted for big high school head coaching job
Former Dallas Cowboys tight end Jason Witten may have a pretty good coaching gig coming up in his future. Witten is being targeted by Lipscomb Academy in Nashville to become the high school’s new head coach, according to John Brice of FootballScoop. Witten would be replacing Trent Dilfer, who took the job at UAB earlier in the month.
Two One-Point Wins for Coffee County Basketball
In a game that was set up to be a classic was as good as advertised. Class 4-A’s #1 Blackman Lady Blaze took on 3rd ranked Coffee County in Manchester on Friday night. Coffee County lost to Blackman on November 28. After the 1st quarter the Blaze held a...
TSU director of football ops arrested on assault charge
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Tennessee State University’s director of football operations and on-campus recruiting has been charged with aggravated assault and vandalism in an encounter involving a football player, according to court documents. Ariel Escobar, 22, was arrested on Dec. 3 after a TSU football player called police to complain about a former “fling” waiting […]
WKRN
New industrial development planned for Murfreesboro
News 2's Maranda Whittington takes a closer look at the plans for a 1.4 million sf development to be built near I-840 in Murfreesboro. New industrial development planned for Murfreesboro. News 2's Maranda Whittington takes a closer look at the plans for a 1.4 million sf development to be built...
This Bakery Has The Best Pastries In Tennessee
Yelp compiled a list of the best spots in the country to enjoy a pastry.
franklinis.com
EDLEY’S OPENS FIFTH NASHVILLE LOCATION, ANNOUNCES PLANS FOR FRANKLIN
EDLEY’S OPENS FIFTH NASHVILLE LOCATION, ANNOUNCES PLANS FOR FRANKLIN. Edley’s Bar-B-Que opened the doors to its Nolensville location on Monday, Nov. 23. Located across from Lenox Village at 6025 Nolensville Pike, the opening marks the eight location for the award-winning, locally owned barbecue joint, and the fifth location in Nashville.
Metro, Meharry reach agreement on Nashville General Hospital
Both Metro Nashville and Meharry Medical College reached an agreement on the lease for Nashville General Hospital, the city's safety net medical center.
williamsonhomepage.com
Ogles faces possible campaign finance audit
U.S. Rep.-elect Andy Ogles is facing either possible enforcement action or a campaign finance audit following a recent warning from the Federal Election Commission, Tennessee Lookout reports. The FEC told Ogles campaign treasurer Thomas Datwyler earlier this month that the campaign’s finance reports included incorrect information and failed to disclose...
Party Fowl’s Nashville Location is Moving
Hot chicken restaurant Party Fowl announced plans to expand its original downtown location at 719 8th Ave S. into a new, larger space in 2023. Party Fowl – famous for its Nashville hot chicken twists on classic dishes – will open at 730 8th Ave S, just across the street from the original restaurant. With six restaurants in total and additional outposts in the Nashville International Airport and Nissan Stadium, longtime customers and new fans won’t have to travel far for all of Party Fowl’s signature dishes and boozy slushies.
Rapidly-growing restaurant chain set to open another new location in Tennessee
If you've had a hankering for tacos or burritos lately, you may be interested to learn that a rapidly-growing restaurant chain is opening another new location in Tennessee. Read on to learn more.
247Sports
