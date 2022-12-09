ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nashville, TN

rockytopinsider.com

Tennessee Basketball Moves Up In Dec. 12 AP Poll

The Tennessee men’s basketball team moved up a spot to No. 6 in this week’s AP Poll after another 2-0 week. The Vols extended their winning streak to eight games thanks to a blowout victory over Eastern Kentucky and a narrow neutral site win over then-No. 13 Maryland in Brooklyn.
rockytopinsider.com

Everything Rick Barnes Said Following Tennessee’s Win Against Maryland

Tennessee basketball won its eighth straight game Sunday afternoon, knocking off No. 13 Maryland, 56-53, at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn. The Vols jumped out to a 17-point halftime lead before withstanding a furious second half Maryland run. New York natives Zakai Zeigler and Tobe Awaka stepped up big for Tennessee in the narrow victory.
Popculture

Former College Basketball Star Lines up Six-Figure Donation to His Alma Mater

Middle Tennessee State University (MTSU) just received a huge donation from one of their own. According to a press release, former Blue Raider student-athlete Chase Miller donated six figures to the Build Blue Campaign. The announcement was made by the Blue Raider Athletic Association on Dec. 7. Miller was a member of the men's basketball program during his time at the university from 2015-2019. He now works in commercial real estate. While on the team, he competed in two NCAA Tournaments, an NIT, and contributed to 92 wins. He was a fan favorite. They often chanted, "Miller Time! Miller Time!" during the games. As a result of the donation, he will have naming rights to the men's basketball head coach's office. The donation also goes toward a major renovation of the Murphy Center on campus.
The Spun

Female College Football Staffer Reportedly Arrested

A female college football staffer was reportedly arrested earlier this month. According to a report from TMZ Sports, a female staffer at Tennessee State was reportedly arrested after allegedly ramming her car into a player's vehicle. The female staffer allegedly spotted the team's running back with his new girlfriend. "According...
WREG

TSU director of football ops arrested on assault charge

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Tennessee State University’s director of football operations and on-campus recruiting has been charged with aggravated assault and vandalism in an encounter involving a football player, according to court documents. Ariel Escobar, 22, was arrested on Dec. 3 after a TSU football player called police to complain about a former “fling” waiting […]
WKRN

New industrial development planned for Murfreesboro

News 2's Maranda Whittington takes a closer look at the plans for a 1.4 million sf development to be built near I-840 in Murfreesboro. New industrial development planned for Murfreesboro. News 2's Maranda Whittington takes a closer look at the plans for a 1.4 million sf development to be built...
franklinis.com

EDLEY’S OPENS FIFTH NASHVILLE LOCATION, ANNOUNCES PLANS FOR FRANKLIN

EDLEY’S OPENS FIFTH NASHVILLE LOCATION, ANNOUNCES PLANS FOR FRANKLIN. Edley’s Bar-B-Que opened the doors to its Nolensville location on Monday, Nov. 23. Located across from Lenox Village at 6025 Nolensville Pike, the opening marks the eight location for the award-winning, locally owned barbecue joint, and the fifth location in Nashville.
williamsonhomepage.com

Ogles faces possible campaign finance audit

U.S. Rep.-elect Andy Ogles is facing either possible enforcement action or a campaign finance audit following a recent warning from the Federal Election Commission, Tennessee Lookout reports. The FEC told Ogles campaign treasurer Thomas Datwyler earlier this month that the campaign’s finance reports included incorrect information and failed to disclose...
Davidson County Source

Party Fowl’s Nashville Location is Moving

Hot chicken restaurant Party Fowl announced plans to expand its original downtown location at 719 8th Ave S. into a new, larger space in 2023. Party Fowl – famous for its Nashville hot chicken twists on classic dishes – will open at 730 8th Ave S, just across the street from the original restaurant. With six restaurants in total and additional outposts in the Nashville International Airport and Nissan Stadium, longtime customers and new fans won’t have to travel far for all of Party Fowl’s signature dishes and boozy slushies.
