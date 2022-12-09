By Beth Harris, AP Sports WriterLOS ANGELES (AP) — Paul George scored 26 points, Kawhi Leonard had season highs of 25 points and nine rebounds, and the Los Angeles Clippers beat the NBA-leading Boston Celtics 113-93 on Monday night.Leonard also had six assists in one of his best all-around games of a young season that has been interrupted at times while he eases his way back from ACL surgery that cost him all of last season.Jaylen Brown scored 21 points to lead the Celtics, who dropped two in a row for just the second time this season. They had won...

