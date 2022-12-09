Read full article on original website
As a little kid in the Berkshires, I can remember many great stores that we used to have that my parents would shop at all the time. Kmart in North Adams being one of the many and my favorite of course, Radio Shack. Were I'd be spending countless hours looking at a variety of electronics that I wish I could afford. Ha! Those were the days. My least favorite store though at the time that my mother and grandmother would shop at in the Berkshire Mall was Filene's (where the former Macy's once anchored afterwards). Only because when you're a kid, you're not really into clothing, jewelry, or the fact that the place smelled of perfume. LOL.
Sunday's weekend snow (on December 11th) has came and went. As with any snowy front that comes through the Bay State, there will always be more spots that receive more of the white stuff than others. We definitely got plenty in the Berkshires. Not only did we have just some of the most snow in the Bay State within Berkshire Country, but one of our towns had the most throughout the entire state of Massachusetts.
As you have been on hearing on the radio and seeing online for nearly a month now, we along with our Berkshire County sister stations are giving four (4) Berkshire County residents the chance to win $250.00 each in holiday cash when you send us a photo of your Berkshire County home all lit up for the holidays. It's 'Light Up the Berkshires.' If you haven't submitted your entry, you don't want to wait much longer as the deadline for photo submissions is this Friday (Dec. 16) at 7 am. Once the clock strikes 7 am, the photo submission form will be removed from the webpage. So enter now by going here.
The holidays are here and Berkshire County has been loaded up with events to help get people in the spirit. With all of the events taking place over the past couple of weeks, one thing is for sure, nobody can complain that there isn't anything fun and festive to do.
In the Berkshires, we have been a little spoiled in recent weeks with some great news on quite a few spots opening up. And it has mainly all been happening in Pittsfield. Just to name a couple, Tito's Mexican Bar & Grill has opened back up and then Jae's Grill had their soft opening just last week. Now there is a brand new restaurant that has made it's way to the heart of downtown Pittsfield on North Street.
Sadly, according to a media statement from the Berkshire District Attorney's Office, there is still no closure in the tragic story of New York high school English teacher Meghan Marohn who disappeared back in March. According to the DA's Office, the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner in Boston released...
It's the most wonderful time of the year! At least I think so. Everyone's scrabbling to Christmas shop and get ready for busiest time of the year. Christmas that is. After shopping, why not take a break and appreciate this awesome holiday light display!. Where may you ask?. Look no...
In an era where Massachusetts residents are facing food insecurities, housing insecurities, inflation, and job uncertainties, it seems like there is no relief in sight. Without question, Massachusetts folks are cutting back and trying to find ways to make ends meet. While the holiday season can be a joyous time, it can also be stressful for someone who has to decide between buying presents for family or paying that ever-so-expensive heating bill.
As I mentioned in a previous article regarding the closure of a Ninety-Nine restaurant location in Massachusetts, I haven't been dining out in Berkshire County (or anywhere for that matter) as of late due to trying to save on money. In addition, when I do get dinner from an eatery I have been opting for delivery or takeout due to convenience and safety. It seems like everywhere you look lately many people are getting nailed with some kind of sickness.
We all know how difficult it is to predict the weather. Right, Berkshire County? It's hard enough to get the next day's weather correct let alone the weather forecast for over 2 weeks from now. Nonetheless, many people want to know, "Will it be a "white" Christmas in Berkshire County"?...
Some of you faithful WUPE listeners in Berkshire County may recall earlier this year(back in May, as a matter of fact) we did a post regarding a popular Massachusetts vacation getaway that approved a measure that would allow women to go topless on private and public beaches. Do you remember which town that was?
The holidays are amongst us and it's time to get all your necessary tasks taken care of, but the hassles of parking your vehicle and adding the extra expense isn't on the agenda. But fear not: The city of Pittsfield has a solution to this problem: Park for FREE on designated dates. Free Parking Fridays are in place for December 9th and 16th, but if I were you, why not wait another few days. Let me explain why:
Fall is slowly but surely winding down, but folks like Ol' Man Winter and Mother Nature have other plans in mind for the beautiful Berkshires and our surrounding tri-state region as we were slammed with our first significant snowfall on Sunday. Some areas saw anywhere between 4 and 6 inches of the white stuff as Stockbridge and Lenox measured 8 inches plus on the ground and Pittsfield hit the jackpot of about 9 and a half inches as their neighbors in the hilly terrain picked up a bit over 8 inches which shows you how the trends regarding these storms could impact a a particular area.
One of the more popular establishments in the Berkshires recently announced that they have a second location opening up in the region. And now their new location will be hosting a soft opening this week. This past month, we learned that Jae's at the Hilton Garden Inn would be opening...
In case you haven't looked at the most recent forecast, it looks like we could be seeing a little bit of snow coming through the Berkshires this weekend. To be more specific, it's looking like this Sunday could bring some accumulations of the white stuff. But just how much can we expect?
At one point or another. many of us have to deal with some form of pest activity. Working at WSBS Radio in southern Berkshire County we get a number of pests whether it's bugs or mice but luckily we have a pest control technician on the regular to keep the activity to a low roar. It's not rare for radio stations to have pests since many of them like ours are located on or near big fields. Plus, we also have some wetland activity nearby. Speaking of pests, have you seen this big bug in your house or workplace lately?
So, over the weekend, I decided to take a trip around the Berkshires to get some holiday shopping ideas for the upcoming of Christmas. Lots of stores to choose from especially in Pittsfield. One of the biggest challenges at times is trying to find a decent parking spot. While looking...
Berkshire County and the holidays go hand and hand and Saturday, December 10 will be extra special. If you haven't experienced the annual Holiday Shop, Sip, and Stroll event in downtown Great Barrington, you have to check it out this year. You'll be in for a holiday treat. Once again, the event is being put on by the Southern Berkshire Chamber of Commerce.
Who doesn't love delicious fresh-baked cookies? I sure do and I know a lot of people who feel the same. Nowadays when it's all about supporting area businesses and "shopping local" it's a good way for me to remind you of some local Berkshire County bakeries that do an amazing job!
