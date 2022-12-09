Read full article on original website
The Buffalo Bills and Miami Dolphins are likely to play in a full-blown snow game this Saturday night at Highmark Stadium in Orchard Park. The Bills (10-3) are the number one seed in the AFC, holding the head-to-head tiebreaker over the Kansas City Chiefs. The Dolphins (8-5) are second in the AFC East and sixth in the conference.
When the 2022 NFL season began, Buffalo Bills quarterback, Josh Allen was the odds-on favorite to win the AFC Most Valuable Player Award. Allen was coming off of his best statistical season in 2021. General manager Brandon Beane added free agent slot receiver Jamison Crowder to Bills talented receiver corp. Beane also picked up a great receiving running back, in the second round of April's draft, with James Cook. Josh Allen kicked off the season with everything he needed to be the "All World" quarterback that the Bills Mafia dreamed about. Unfortunately, things never seem to go as planned.
The Buffalo Bills host the Miami Dolphins this Saturday night, for what will be the third consecutive game against an AFC East opponent, and just the second home game against an AFC East rival this season. The game will be broadcast locally on channel 7 and across the country on...
The Buffalo Bills host the Miami Dolphins in Orchard Park on Saturday Night, for what will be a nationally televised game on The NFL Network. It will also be aired locally in Buffalo on channel 7. The Bills (10-3) are first in the AFC East and hold down the number...
The Buffalo Bills' biggest over over recent years has been the New England Patriots. The Kansas City Chiefs have now took a run at that distinction, after the back-to-back playoff matchups. However, we are now starting to see the Miami Dolphins come back into focus for a bitter rival, and...
If New York Jets head coach Robert Saleh wants to collect a BIG receipt on Sunday, he is going to have to guide his group to a victory over one of the hottest teams in football, don't laugh, the Detroit Lions. Second year head coach Dan Campbell has led his revitalized Lions to a 5-1 record over the last six games. Detroit started the season 1-6 and now the head to MetLife Stadium on Sunday at 1pm, hunting for an NFC playoff birth. The Jets themselves are looking to jump back into the playoff picture. Here are 5 keys to victory for Robert Saleh and Gang Green this week.
The New York Giants could be in danger of missing the playoffs. They have been slipping over their last seven games as they are clinging to the #7 seed as of today. The Eagles just totally dominated them on Sunday and it showed some glaring concerns for this team. Their lack of weapons is a major problem and won't go away for the remainder of the season. Daniel Jones can barely survive in the pocket as the offensive line has been very poor lately outside of star left tackle Andrew Thomas. Here is my quick take on the Giants recent struggles from the Times Union:
New York football was riding high after Week 9 of the NFL season ended. All three franchises, the Bills, the Jets and the Giants were securely playing into the playoff picture, much to the surprise of Big Blue and some Gang Green fans. In Detroit, going into Week 9 was, unfortunately, more of the same for Lions. Head coach Dan Campbell's team was 1-6 and fans were beginning to lose patience. Oh, what a difference a few weeks make.
